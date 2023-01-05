The Triathlon Hour with SAM LAIDLOW

Welcome to the first ever episode of The Triathlon Hour. In this weeks episode with Sam we discuss Doping in triathlon, his withdrawal from the PTO European Open + his predictions on how it will go down as well as his plans to win the Ironman World Champs this year. This is a How They Train podcast dedicated specifically to triathlon news, current affairs, race previews, recaps or analysis and all things triathlon that are not training related. How They Train will still be happening once a week, we are just having a break from it this week to launch this new series. We also plan to have a third special series run alongside How They Train and The Triathlon Hour so you will always be getting 2-3 episodes per week.