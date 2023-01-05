How They Train is your podcast for everything triathlon. Pro triathlon news, training & racing. The worlds best triathlon coaches and experts. Love triathlon? C... More
Road to the PTO European Open - Collin Chartier BEHIND THE SCENES + Race Week Chat
Fred, Aaron, Mika, Tom & Myself go into all the behind the scenes details on Collin Chartier. Probably give a bit too much of an inside look into the whole situation. Then we move onto training weeks, then the PTO European Open this weekend and how the boys think it will play out and go deep on the race. This episode is massive. 2 hours we needed for it all and never a dull moment.
5/3/2023
2:02:42
The Triathlon Hour with SAM LAIDLOW
Welcome to the first ever episode of The Triathlon Hour. In this weeks episode with Sam we discuss Doping in triathlon, his withdrawal from the PTO European Open + his predictions on how it will go down as well as his plans to win the Ironman World Champs this year. This is a How They Train podcast dedicated specifically to triathlon news, current affairs, race previews, recaps or analysis and all things triathlon that are not training related. How They Train will still be happening once a week, we are just having a break from it this week to launch this new series. We also plan to have a third special series run alongside How They Train and The Triathlon Hour so you will always be getting 2-3 episodes per week.
5/1/2023
41:38
Collin Chartier - The Exclusive “Tell All” E.P.O Doping Interview
Collin Chartier tested positive for EPO in an out of competition drug test in March 2023. This information became public knowledge today. He has been banned from competing in professional sport for 3 years. This is the interview where he tells us everything.
4/24/2023
38:15
Björn Geesmann - Coach of Patrick Lange & Kat Matthews
Björn Geesman is one of the best triathlon coaches in the world. He is a sports scientist who coaches 2 x Ironman World Champion Patrick Lange, Kat Matthews and a handful of other professional triathletes.
4/23/2023
2:20:38
Road to the PTO European Open - Episode 9
On this week’s episode of Road to the PTO European Open Tom has a verbal altercation with the weather, Mika is putting in the work aqua jogging but believes some of the grandmas might be cheating by using their arms to drop him, Aaron goes over his preparation for Challenge Mogan-Gran Canaria this weekend and Fred talks about the effects of altitude on his training. The boys reveal a special scoop for the podcast about a certain device that will be used in Ibiza! They go over their top 3 female podium predictions, both start lists, Jan being back, who’s missing and much more!
