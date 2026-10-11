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359 episodes
- The Ironman World Championships happened 1 hour ago, it was literally the craziest race in the past 10 years and we all got together just near the finish line to talk about what happened. We were loose, we were high on emotion and adrenaline and we gave you the raw recap you only get from being at the race and watching that mayhem unfold.
Stamina: Download the STAMINA app and use the code TTH for a week’s free programming.
NOMIO - Get yourself some Nomio at their website in Europe, The Feed.com in USA or aidstation.com everywhere else!
Precision Fuel & Hydration: Use the code TTH15 to get 15% off your first order with Precision at their website. We would LOVE if you could tell Precision you heard about them from The Triathlon Hour in their "how did you hear about us?" question when purchasing - it helps support the podcast.
- It’s time to say some crazy things because Kona is tomorrow. Jack, Greg & Malachi have their say on what will happen and bring you the least boring, least generic preview show you’ll hear this week.
Stamina: Download the STAMINA app and use the code TTH for a week’s free programming.
Precision Fuel & Hydration: Use the code TTH15 to get 15% off your first order with Precision at their website. We would LOVE if you could tell Precision you heard about them from The Triathlon Hour in their "how did you hear about us?" question when purchasing - it helps support the podcast.
Lever Movement: Use the massive discount code TTH for 20% off your Lever system, just google "Lever Movement" to find their website.
- Day 4 brings us some Sam Long & Jan Frodeno stories + give you lots of goss from the island that you would never hear unless you were here. We again try to get to the bottom off Appo’s new enemy before doing a whole heap of “who is most likely to’s” for the race this weekend. Then we wrap up the show with your Spotify comments!
NOMIO - Get yourself some Nomio at their website in Europe, The Feed.com in USA or aidstation.com everywhere else!
Aid Station - Go to aidstation.com or search them on Google
Nerd Belts - TTH26 (for 15% off) Click here to buy yourself a Nerd Belt
PHOTO - JAMES MITCHELL (Go follow the legend on INSTAGRAM)
- Today starts off with some funny stories from what the boys have been up to in Kona. Then they discuss the most underrated athletes in the race, who will have the fastest swim, bike, run and finish off the pod by reading all of your Spotify comments!! This one was super fun.
Pillar Performance: Use the discount code TTH15 to get 15% off your first order with Pillar Performance at their website or if you're in North America use the TTH15 discount code at The Feed.
Stamina - Download the STAMINA app and use the code TTH for a week’s free programming.
Precision Fuel & Hydration: Use the code TTH15 to get 15% off your first order with Precision at their website. We would LOVE if you could tell Precision you heard about them from The Triathlon Hour in their "how did you hear about us?" question when purchasing - it helps support the podcast.
- It’s the second day of Kona race week and we talk to you about our meeting with Patrick Lange, whether Kristian Blummenfelt destroyed his race with super Sunday’s and then have lots & lots of debates about where lots of athletes will finish in the race. Also Jack brings the best list he’s ever done to the end of the pod. HOW GOOD IS KONA WEEK!!!
GO AND BUY EFFORTLESS SWIMMING GOGGLES TODAY!
Lever Movement: Use the massive discount code TTH for 20% off your Lever system, just google "Lever Movement" to find their website.
Pillar Performance: Use the discount code TTH15 to get 15% off your first order with Pillar Performance at their website or if you're in North America use the TTH15 discount code at The Feed.
PHOTO - SAM LAIDLOW (GO AND FOLLOW HIM ON INSTAGRAM)
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About The Triathlon Hour
The Triathlon Hour is a podcast that brings you conversations with the best triathletes in the sport and gets all of the details you want about their training, racing and life in ways you won't hear anywhere else. They also talk to coaches and other experts, as well as doing race previews/debriefs of all the biggest races in triathlon and keep you updated on all of the big news going on in the triathlon bubble.Podcast website
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