Actor Charles Dance returns to narrate season 7 of Hindsight. Listen to hear the remarkable lives of some of the Arab world's greatest figures. From Saladin to Faisal I of Iraq and Asmahan to Albert Camus. And infamously, Egypt's most famous sister serial killers. Raya and Sakina begin series 7 of Hindsight on Wednesday, May 7th.
Truganini: The Story of Tasmania’s First People
When Truganini died, she was mistakenly declared the last Tasmanian Aboriginal. Though some say she sold out her people, in hindsight, Truganini's survival allowed future generations to learn about the near annihilation of the Aboriginal people of Tasmania.
Frida Kahlo: Behind the Canvas
Frida Kahlo was a master of self portraits. Her uncompromising oil paintings, always deeply personal, dealt with identity, the human body and death. It wasn't until after her own death that she was regarded as a revolutionary artist. In hindsight, it's easy to see how The Two Fridas can be reconciled into one extraordinary woman.
Eva Perón: Argentina's Controversial First Lady
Eva Perón was a woman who beat the odds to become an inspiration to the people of Argentina. While powerful and popular, in hindsight, she was also complicated and controversial.
Madame Mao: China's Feared First Lady
Madame Mao was one of the most powerful women in modern Chinese history. But she left behind a trail of many thousands of graves. As one of the Gang of Four, her violence and acts of revenge had no limits. In hindsight, her ruthlessness propelled her to power and downfall.