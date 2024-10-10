494: 10th Annual Power Hour (w/ Gilli Nissim, Ify Nwadiwe, Mike Mitchell, Oscar Montoya, Betsy Sodaro, Nick Wiger)
We're sleeping off our hangovers but you should hit play and crack open a beer. Or don't, either way, have a great Thanksgiving!
1:31:17
493: Jobs (w/ Alex Goldman)
Alex Goldman (@malicegoldman, Hyperfixed) joins gabrus to talk about the evolution of their employment over the years.
1:18:23
492: Video Games (w/ Jake Rockatansky)
Jake Rockatansky (QAA) joins gabrus to talk about video games from childhood to the present day.
1:30:28
491: Card Games (w/ Josh Richmond)
Josh Richmond (@radiotfb, Doomsday) joins gabrus to talk deck and board games.
1:02:48
490: October Live Stream (w/ Oscar Montoya)
Oscar Montoya (@ozzymo, Eurovangelists) joins gabrus LIVE from Headgum Studios.
Gabrus' interests are all over the place...and so is this podcast. He interviews friends and celebrities, some who are both. About the kind of stupid stuff that a nerd/meathead/manchild would be into.
Tangents are not only allowed, they are encouraged.