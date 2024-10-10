Powered by RND
High and Mighty

Headgum
Gabrus' interests are all over the place...and so is this podcast. He interviews friends and celebrities, some who are both. About the kind of stupid stuff that...
  • 494: 10th Annual Power Hour (w/ Gilli Nissim, Ify Nwadiwe, Mike Mitchell, Oscar Montoya, Betsy Sodaro, Nick Wiger)
    We're sleeping off our hangovers but you should hit play and crack open a beer. Or don't, either way, have a great Thanksgiving!Wanna watch this episode instead? Buy the livestream at powerhour.gabrus.comCheck out gabrus' other podcast, Action Boyz at actionboyz.biz.Catch 101 Places to Party Before You Die no streaming on Max.
    --------  
    1:31:17
  • 493: Jobs (w/ Alex Goldman)
    Alex Goldman (@malicegoldman, Hyperfixed) joins gabrus to talk about the evolution of their employment over the years.Get tickets to the 10th Annual Power Hour at powerhour.gabrus.comCheck out gabrus' other podcast, Action Boyz at actionboyz.biz.Catch 101 Places to Party Before You Die no streaming on Max.
    --------  
    1:18:23
  • 492: Video Games (w/ Jake Rockatansky)
    Jake Rockatansky (QAA) joins gabrus to talk about video games from childhood to the present day.Take our survey at gum.fm/MIGHTYGet tickets to the 10th Annual Power Hour at powerhour.gabrus.comCheck out gabrus' other podcast, Action Boyz at actionboyz.biz.Catch 101 Places to Party Before You Die no streaming on Max.
    --------  
    1:30:28
  • 491: Card Games (w/ Josh Richmond)
    Josh Richmond (@radiotfb, Doomsday) joins gabrus to talk deck and board games.Get tickets to the 10th Annual Power Hour at powerhour.gabrus.comCheck out gabrus' other podcast, Action Boyz at actionboyz.biz.Catch 101 Places to Party Before You Die no streaming on Max.
    --------  
    1:02:48
  • 490: October Live Stream (w/ Oscar Montoya)
    Oscar Montoya (@ozzymo, Eurovangelists) joins gabrus LIVE from Headgum Studios.Wanna watch this episode instead? Check it out at twitch.tv/headgumGet tickets to the 10th Annual Power Hour at powerhour.gabrus.comCheck out gabrus' other podcast, Action Boyz at actionboyz.biz.Catch 101 Places to Party Before You Die no streaming on Max.
    --------  
    1:13:47

About High and Mighty

Gabrus' interests are all over the place...and so is this podcast. He interviews friends and celebrities, some who are both. About the kind of stupid stuff that a nerd/meathead/manchild would be into. Tangents are not only allowed, they are encouraged.
