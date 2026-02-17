Open app
Hey Tablo
Team Epikase
Arts
    Does EVERYONE think about butts in the shower? (Reddit shower thoughts) | Hey Tablo Ep. 8

    2/17/2026 | 34 mins.
    (00:00) Intro – Reddit Shower Thoughts & Why This Subreddit Is Dangerous 😂
    (00:55) Zombie Apocalypse + Social Media: Would SNS Actually Help?
    (01:18) Comment Section Chaos During a Zombie Outbreak 🧟‍♂️
    (02:43) If Zombies Started Tweeting… What Would Happen?
    (04:24) Would Dragon Eggs be Painful to Lay?
    (05:30) Back to Butts and Holes
    (05:57) Tablo Attacked by an Orange
    (07:13) Poignant one at last!
    (08:07) Who is the UNLUCKIEST person in the world?
    (15:00) The most prevalent theme in r/showerthougts
    (17:39) Dark Humor, Internet Logic & Modern Society Satire
    (18:31) More Reddit Shower Thoughts That Make You Think
    (21:10) What would social media look like 40 years from now?
    (25:35) Tablo’s Shower Questions
    (29:18) How many years do people spend sleeping in their lives?
    (31:21) The first time Tablo cried in front of Haru, his daughter
    (33:18) Outro – Best Shower Thoughts & Subscribe
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    The Enneagram test that almost BROKE Tablo | Hey Tablo Ep. 7

    2/10/2026 | 51 mins.
    (00:00) Introduction
    (00:31) MBTI is dead, long live the Enneagram
    (02:17) Starting the Enneagram test (and being stuck on the first question)
    (02:35) Q1 crisis: The "Real Me" vs. the "Persona"
    (04:26) Q2: Do you notice other people’s mistakes?
    (07:06) Process vs Results
    (08:40) How critical parents shaped who I am today
    (11:20) Being “selfless” is hard with Tukutz involved
    (13:23) Why some people think I’m cold
    (14:35) Expressing affection: My members won’t hug me
    (15:11) Do I take satisfaction in helping others?
    (17:01) My wife thinks I fish for compliments
    (17:54) Ambition and jealousy: how they affect me
    (19:15) I am allergic to the word “Excel”
    (19:52) Chasing endless new goals (and why EPIK HIGH hates me for them)
    (20:47) Why my accountant shouldn’t stylize spreadsheets
    (21:53) What does my room look like?
    (24:01) Advice for creators: where you should look for feedback
    (26:53) I am also allergic to “data” and “analysis”
    (28:16) Why I should never build an IKEA shelf
    (28:56) Motto: Hope for the best, plan for the worst
    (29:55) Solo rumors and why loyalty matters
    (32:06) Leadership roles: Work vs. home life
    (34:30) I survived 20 years before marriage, I’ll be fine
    (35:29) How does EPIK HIGH make decisions for EPIKASE?
    (37:01) Things get heated: Pulling receipts from old texts
    (40:31) How Tablo and Tukutz handle conflict
    (42:05) Damage control: Texting artists encouragement
    (46:31) Protecting family: How fatherhood changes you
    (48:19) Results are out! wait, this is it?
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    Tech Bros watch out, the Humanities GANG is coming for you | Hey Tablo Ep. 6

    2/03/2026 | 30 mins.
    Hey Tablo, my major is English Lit. Am I gonna be unemployed...?
    (00:53) The song I wrote 19 years ago is charting top 10 in Korea, why?
    (04:41) Is the internet laughing with me or at me?
    (06:05) We have 3 Asians here and we can’t figure out 2026 − 19 = ???
    (06:50) Does hard work always pay off?
    (07:23) Does great art always get the recognition it deserves?
    (08:13) What does EPIK HIGH and MrBeast have in common? The importance of consistency
    (11:13) A message for my haters
    (11:28) The most regretted college majors (and why my team is doomed)
    (14:24) The least regretted college majors
    (14:50) Why Stanford gives the best place on campus to English Lit majors’ graduation ceremony
    (16:06) The rise of English majors in tech
    (23:25) Sushi apprenticeships: three years just to learn rice
    (27:32) Save this and watch this when you feel like giving up
    (29:44) Wrap-up
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    I'm sick of snobs, leeches, reply guys, attention-seekers, and… Tukutz | Hey Tablo Ep. 5

    1/27/2026 | 51 mins.
    Hey Tablo, what are some things that annoy you?
    (00:21) Too many mics, not enough brains
    (01:40) Why do we judge entire fields by their worst examples?
    (05:34) How adults around me responded when I first started doing music…
    (12:07) EPIK HIGH concert blacklist
    (21:20) If you use words, you have to express a thought
    (28:19) People who use “You don’t remember me?” as a ‘hello’
    (33:21) Digital detox ruined by Tukutz, the walking social media app
    (43:48) PSA: How younger generation consume reels vs meaning of reels for my generation
    (46:57) The worst possible way to respond to my reel sharing
    (50:43) Wrap-up
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    Is it "okay" to laugh during loss & heartbreak? | Hey Tablo Ep. 4

    1/20/2026 | 59 mins.
    Hey Tablo, how do you get over the darkest time of your life?
    This episode opens with Tablo riffing on a mistaken BTS album-cover “reveal,” turning a simple announcement into a goofy realization (00:00). He settles in with coffee and small talk, then launches into a dinner party story where he accidentally becomes the person who makes everything awkward (02:03). A light chat about pets flips when he argues that animals talking would be a horrifying idea, spiraling into uncomfortable, dark humor that shocks the table (03:25).

    The tone shifts when Tablo plays a clip from Conan O’Brien’s podcast that captures how humor can be a powerful relief in times of sadness (07:50). This opens the door to personal stories about loss and friendship, where laughter appears at unexpected moments and offers brief relief without taking the pain away (12:01). He dives into more personal stories from losing a close friend during college (13:20) and his father's funeral (27:55). He then moves onto how he tried to help his friends with humor during hard times (40:00), including at his band member Tukutz's mom's funeral (42:28). He concludes the episode by describing the process of dealing with loss (54:00)
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Hey Tablo

K-pop icon and Epik High frontman Tablo has seen it all—from surviving an internet witchhunt and childhood cults to navigating the madness of the Korean entertainment industry and the daily trials of being a dad. On HEY TABLO, comedy, chaos, and comfort meet as he brings you into his world with unfiltered rants, funny stories, and no-BS life advice designed to help you cope with the absurdity of your own day. Whether you're a longtime Epik High fan, or just here for some laughs or a place to belong, this is your weekly check-in.
Arts

