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Hacker Public Radio

Hacker Public Radio
EducationNews
Hacker Public Radio
Latest episode

315 episodes

  • Hacker Public Radio

    HPR4695: Try not to buy a phone

    07/31/2026
    This show has been flagged as Clean by the host.

    IDEAS:





    Using a cheap phone plan with SMS for authentication.



    Mighty Text as a free SMS solution.



    Google VoIP number for shared accounts.



    Issues with SMS verification blocking VoIP numbers.



    Avoiding carrier-specific number blocks.



    Multiple SIM cards for cost-effective SMS.



    Rooting a phone to manage apps.



    Security concerns with third-party apps.



    Limited data usage for minimal phone plans.



    Challenges with app compatibility on rooted devices.



    Short-term phone solutions for SMS needs.



    Shared Google accounts for streamlined access.



    Avoiding premium SMS services like $15/month plans.



    Using Wi-Fi for data instead of cellular plans.



    Importance of SMS for MFA (multi-factor authentication).



    Transitioning from old phones to new setups.



    Balancing convenience and cost in phone plans.



    Reliance on SMS for banking and insurance access.



    Difficulty finding non-blocked SMS verification options.



    Preference for minimal, low-cost phone solutions.









    RECOMMENDATIONS:





    Use a shared Google account for SMS access.



    Opt for a cheap phone plan with unlimited texting.



    Try Mighty Text as a free SMS alternative.



    Avoid premium SMS services with high fees.



    Use Wi-Fi instead of cellular data for minimal plans.



    Choose carrier numbers over VoIP for critical services.



    Root a device to manage app settings.



    Test SMS compatibility with banks and providers.



    Consider multiple SIM cards for redundancy.



    Prioritize SMS for MFA over other verification methods.



    Monitor app updates for compatibility with rooted devices.



    Select phones with flexible data plans.



    Use downloaded content instead of streaming.



    Check for SMS blockages with new services.



    Explore low-cost phone options for minimal use.



    Maintain backup SMS methods for emergencies.



    Simplify phone setups to reduce costs.



    Verify SMS support before switching providers.



    Combine Wi-Fi and SMS for reliable connectivity.



    Share accounts to streamline digital access.







    Provide feedback on this episode.
  • Hacker Public Radio

    HPR4694: HPR Beer Garden 16 - Belgian Blonde

    07/30/2026
    This show has been flagged as Clean by the host.

    Dave and Kevie are back with another HPR Beer Garden and this time they turn their attention to Belgian Blonde Ales. Kevie samples
    Leffe Blonde
    , whilst Dave opts for
    La Chouffe
    .

















    Connect with the guys on Untappd:











    Dave






    Kevie










    The intro sounds for the show are used from:











    https://freesound.org/people/mixtus/sounds/329806/






    https://freesound.org/people/j1987/sounds/123003/






    https://freesound.org/people/greatsoundstube/sounds/628437/










    The next 3 beer styles to be reviewed:









    DDH IPA



    Amber Ale



    Lager











    Provide feedback on this episode.
  • Hacker Public Radio

    HPR4693: Amateur Radio Field Days

    07/29/2026
    This show has been flagged as Clean by the host.


    Hi, this is Archer72 for another episode of Hacker Public Radio.




    In this episode, the ARRL Field Days was in the past month, so I thought this would be a good time to highlight events in the US as well as around the world.









    Field Day (amateur radio : edited on 4 June 2026, at 13:51)




















    Experience the power of ham radio at 2025 ARRL Field Day Harrison County Amateur Radio Club Jun 12, 2025






    Updated Jun 17, 2025










    Amateur Radio Club to host annual field day By Keith Clifford Harrison County Amateur Radio Club Jun 15, 2026






























    Harrison County Amateur Radio Club Field Day Jun 22, 2026




























    Preceding collage used with permission by Keith Clifford of the Harrison County Amateur Radio Club (K4HSN)

    Provide feedback on this episode.
  • Hacker Public Radio

    HPR4692: Noise Music Tutorial 2: Using Audacity to Make Noise

    07/28/2026
    This show has been flagged as Explicit by the host.








    Links to a more in depth way to do the musique concrete method and
    harsh noise wall (they don't use audacity, but it all can be done
    on audacity, just gives you an idea what I'm talking about)





    visual of generating noise on audacity (for harsh noise, you want
    to have a larger amplitude or any thing that makes the noise
    louder)


    https://youtu.be/CkZS1C7JUmM?si=qGe7g94lrBE-fAh6





    Musique Concrete


    https://youtu.be/hvI0URwiCJc?si=l_7N3DASLu4Cw7qQ





    Harsh Noise Wall


    https://youtu.be/_zwgleyfBgQ?si=IgtK3ydM0queuHBX





    Provide feedback on this episode.
  • Hacker Public Radio

    HPR4691: Viva la Coda

    07/27/2026
    This show has been flagged as Clean by the host.


    C++ is a high-level, general-purpose programming language created
    by Danish computer scientist Bjarne Stroustrup. First released in
    1985 as an extension of the C programming language, adding
    object-oriented (OOP) features, it has since expanded
    significantly over time adding more OOP and other features





    - from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Page





    Serenity OS - https://serenityos.org





    The C Programming Language, Kernighan and Ritchie -




    https://colorcomputerarchive.com/repo/Documents/Books/The%20C%20Programming%20Language%20%28Kernighan%20Ritchie%29.pdf





    C++ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C%2B%2B





    The Ghost of Unix SVR4 - https://github.com/macsplit/unix_doc
    Provide feedback on this episode.
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About Hacker Public Radio
Hacker Public Radio is an podcast that releases shows every weekday Monday through Friday. Our shows are produced by the community (you) and can be on any topic that are of interest to hackers and hobbyists.
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