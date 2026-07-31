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315 episodes
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IDEAS:
Using a cheap phone plan with SMS for authentication.
Mighty Text as a free SMS solution.
Google VoIP number for shared accounts.
Issues with SMS verification blocking VoIP numbers.
Avoiding carrier-specific number blocks.
Multiple SIM cards for cost-effective SMS.
Rooting a phone to manage apps.
Security concerns with third-party apps.
Limited data usage for minimal phone plans.
Challenges with app compatibility on rooted devices.
Short-term phone solutions for SMS needs.
Shared Google accounts for streamlined access.
Avoiding premium SMS services like $15/month plans.
Using Wi-Fi for data instead of cellular plans.
Importance of SMS for MFA (multi-factor authentication).
Transitioning from old phones to new setups.
Balancing convenience and cost in phone plans.
Reliance on SMS for banking and insurance access.
Difficulty finding non-blocked SMS verification options.
Preference for minimal, low-cost phone solutions.
RECOMMENDATIONS:
Use a shared Google account for SMS access.
Opt for a cheap phone plan with unlimited texting.
Try Mighty Text as a free SMS alternative.
Avoid premium SMS services with high fees.
Use Wi-Fi instead of cellular data for minimal plans.
Choose carrier numbers over VoIP for critical services.
Root a device to manage app settings.
Test SMS compatibility with banks and providers.
Consider multiple SIM cards for redundancy.
Prioritize SMS for MFA over other verification methods.
Monitor app updates for compatibility with rooted devices.
Select phones with flexible data plans.
Use downloaded content instead of streaming.
Check for SMS blockages with new services.
Explore low-cost phone options for minimal use.
Maintain backup SMS methods for emergencies.
Simplify phone setups to reduce costs.
Verify SMS support before switching providers.
Combine Wi-Fi and SMS for reliable connectivity.
Share accounts to streamline digital access.
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Dave and Kevie are back with another HPR Beer Garden and this time they turn their attention to Belgian Blonde Ales. Kevie samples
Leffe Blonde
, whilst Dave opts for
La Chouffe
.
Connect with the guys on Untappd:
Dave
Kevie
The intro sounds for the show are used from:
https://freesound.org/people/mixtus/sounds/329806/
https://freesound.org/people/j1987/sounds/123003/
https://freesound.org/people/greatsoundstube/sounds/628437/
The next 3 beer styles to be reviewed:
DDH IPA
Amber Ale
Lager
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Hi, this is Archer72 for another episode of Hacker Public Radio.
In this episode, the ARRL Field Days was in the past month, so I thought this would be a good time to highlight events in the US as well as around the world.
Field Day (amateur radio : edited on 4 June 2026, at 13:51)
Experience the power of ham radio at 2025 ARRL Field Day Harrison County Amateur Radio Club Jun 12, 2025
Updated Jun 17, 2025
Amateur Radio Club to host annual field day By Keith Clifford Harrison County Amateur Radio Club Jun 15, 2026
Harrison County Amateur Radio Club Field Day Jun 22, 2026
Preceding collage used with permission by Keith Clifford of the Harrison County Amateur Radio Club (K4HSN)
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Links to a more in depth way to do the musique concrete method and
harsh noise wall (they don't use audacity, but it all can be done
on audacity, just gives you an idea what I'm talking about)
visual of generating noise on audacity (for harsh noise, you want
to have a larger amplitude or any thing that makes the noise
louder)
https://youtu.be/CkZS1C7JUmM?si=qGe7g94lrBE-fAh6
Musique Concrete
https://youtu.be/hvI0URwiCJc?si=l_7N3DASLu4Cw7qQ
Harsh Noise Wall
https://youtu.be/_zwgleyfBgQ?si=IgtK3ydM0queuHBX
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C++ is a high-level, general-purpose programming language created
by Danish computer scientist Bjarne Stroustrup. First released in
1985 as an extension of the C programming language, adding
object-oriented (OOP) features, it has since expanded
significantly over time adding more OOP and other features
- from https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Page
Serenity OS - https://serenityos.org
The C Programming Language, Kernighan and Ritchie -
https://colorcomputerarchive.com/repo/Documents/Books/The%20C%20Programming%20Language%20%28Kernighan%20Ritchie%29.pdf
C++ - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/C%2B%2B
The Ghost of Unix SVR4 - https://github.com/macsplit/unix_doc
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