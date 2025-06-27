Trees, cars, and sidewalks: How poor urban planning hurts your social life // a conversation with Fatima Elkott, urban planner
Okay, I know I shouldn't have favorites but this episode (and this guest!) might really be in my top 10 favorite episodes that we've produced in the show's five-year history.In this conversation, urban planner Fatima Elkott discusses the significance of city design in shaping our environments and social interactions. She emphasizes the impact of urban planning on community engagement, the importance of creating third spaces, and the role of civic participation in urban planning. Elkott also addresses social inequities in urban design and shares examples of her favorite thoughtful urban spaces that foster connection and joy.Note: This is an excerpt from the full episode, which is available exclusively on Patreon. Join us anytime at betterfemalefriendships.com/podcast.----------------------------------** Book Danielle to speak at your conference, seminar, or retreat by contacting [email protected]
(and view her speaking reel here).--------------------------------------------------------------------SPONSOR: TELL Public RelationsWhen Danielle Bayard Jackson launched Friend Forward seven years ago, people were laughing at the idea of a "friendship coach". Now, she's one of the most sought-after experts on women's conflict and connection.If you're wondering how to get the same kind of visibility for your business, it might be time to being in a partner. Visit tellpublicrelations.com to learn how you can increase your visibility and brand authority with speaking engagements, television appearances, podcast interviews, and true community engagement.