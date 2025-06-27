Is ChatGPT impacting your friendships? These 7 questions will help you to know for sure.

In this episode of the Friend Forward podcast, host Danielle Bayard Jackson explores the complex relationship between artificial intelligence, specifically ChatGPT, and women's friendships. This episode offers seven questions that equip you to evaluate and interrogate ways that your ChatGPT use might be impacting the breadth, depth, and quality of your social landscape.NOTE: You are listening to a complimentary excerpt of the full episode which is housed exclusively in "Office Hours", our private Patreon community (the full episode is 40 minutes). You can join any time by visiting betterfemalefriendships.com/podcast.