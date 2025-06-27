Powered by RND
Friend Forward
Friend Forward

Danielle Bayard Jackson -- Female Friendship Expert
Society & CultureRelationships
Friend Forward
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 234
  • Women feel more "interpersonal guilt" than men. Here's how that's impacting our female friendships.
    If you had one week where you couldn't experience guilt, how would that change your friendships? Would you end relationships? Would you set boundaries? Would you ask for help? Would you pull away from your family to spend more time with friends without feeling bad about it?These questions were sparked by the book I'm reading, "The Guilt Pill" by Saumya Dave. In it, the main character, Maya, takes a new pill that numbs the part of her brain that feels guilt and... well, it's quite a ride.So I read four studies about women's guilt and in this episode I'll unpack what I discovered. Then we'll look at ways that our perpetual "interpersonal guilt" shapes the decisions we make in our friendships... and the surprising dangers and benefits that come of it.Here are the 4 studies we review in the episode:https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC9373443/https://www.ipsos.com/en-us/80-women-recognize-value-self-nurture-yet-few-care-selves-they-care-othershttps://bpspsychub.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1111/bjso.12575https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/spanish-journal-of-psychology/article/abs/intensity-of-habitual-guilt-in-men-and-women-differences-in-interpersonal-sensitivity-and-the-tendency-towards-anxiousaggressive-guilt/8646A546F01B6ABF51C9C6F1EF0620A1----------Want to hear the extended episode?Become a member of "Office Hours" for full episodes, BONUS episodes, resources, book clubs, and more. See you at betterfemalefriendships.com/podcast
    --------  
    23:40
  • Is ChatGPT impacting your friendships? These 7 questions will help you to know for sure.
    In this episode of the Friend Forward podcast, host Danielle Bayard Jackson explores the complex relationship between artificial intelligence, specifically ChatGPT, and women's friendships. This episode offers seven questions that equip you to evaluate and interrogate ways that your ChatGPT use might be impacting the breadth, depth, and quality of your social landscape.NOTE: You are listening to a complimentary excerpt of the full episode which is housed exclusively in "Office Hours", our private Patreon community (the full episode is 40 minutes). You can join any time by visiting betterfemalefriendships.com/podcast.
    --------  
    24:17
  • No, she's not (always) "gaslighting" you // a conversation about "therapy speak" during friendship conflict with Dr. Isabelle Morley
    In this conversation, Dr. Isabelle Morley (author of the book "They're not gaslighting you") and host Danielle Bayard Jackson discuss the increasing prevalence of therapy-related language in everyday conversations, particularly in the context of friendships and conflicts. They explore the definitions and nuances of terms like gaslighting, narcissism, and boundaries, emphasizing the importance of using these terms responsibly. The discussion highlights the dangers of social media in shaping perceptions of relationships and the need for more thoughtful communication. Ultimately, they encourage listeners to focus on feelings and personal empowerment rather than labeling others.RESOURCESNOTE: To the members of "Office Hours", we created a quick guide to equip you with alternatives for words like "gaslight" and "narcissist". (Not a member of "Office Hours"? Join now by visiting betterfemalefriendships.com/podcast)---------------------SPEAKINGWant to book Danielle to speak about the science of women's conflict and connection at your Fall event? Reach out to the team at [email protected] to inquire today. [View her speaking reel here.]---------------------BOOK CLUBWant Danielle to (virtually) visit your book club? Buy your copy of Fighting for our Friendships and then contact us at [email protected].
    --------  
    18:42
  • When life transitions impact your friendships: A conversation with Almost 30 hosts Lindsey Simcik and Krista Williams
    Want to two friends discuss the life transitions that strained their friendship?In this conversation, Krista Williams and Lindsey Simcik, co-hosts of the Almost 30 podcast (title of their new book!), share their journey of navigating friendships through various life transitions. They discuss the evolution of their friendship, the challenges they faced, and the lessons learned from conflicts. The conversation highlights the importance of trust, communication, and the ebb and flow of relationships, especially as women experience significant life changes. They also address common friendship issues faced by women and offer insights on how to maintain deep connections despite life's challenges.------------Grab your complimentary guide on navigating life transitions with friends by becoming a member of "Office Hours". betterfemalefriendships.com/podcastBuy "Almost 30: A definitive guide to a life you love for the next decade and beyond" here
    --------  
    32:08
  • Trees, cars, and sidewalks: How poor urban planning hurts your social life // a conversation with Fatima Elkott, urban planner
    Okay, I know I shouldn't have favorites but this episode (and this guest!) might really be in my top 10 favorite episodes that we've produced in the show's five-year history.In this conversation, urban planner Fatima Elkott discusses the significance of city design in shaping our environments and social interactions. She emphasizes the impact of urban planning on community engagement, the importance of creating third spaces, and the role of civic participation in urban planning. Elkott also addresses social inequities in urban design and shares examples of her favorite thoughtful urban spaces that foster connection and joy.Note: This is an excerpt from the full episode, which is available exclusively on Patreon. Join us anytime at betterfemalefriendships.com/podcast.----------------------------------** Book Danielle to speak at your conference, seminar, or retreat by contacting [email protected] (and view her speaking reel here).--------------------------------------------------------------------SPONSOR: TELL Public RelationsWhen Danielle Bayard Jackson launched Friend Forward seven years ago, people were laughing at the idea of a "friendship coach". Now, she's one of the most sought-after experts on women's conflict and connection.If you're wondering how to get the same kind of visibility for your business, it might be time to being in a partner. Visit tellpublicrelations.com to learn how you can increase your visibility and brand authority with speaking engagements, television appearances, podcast interviews, and true community engagement.
    --------  
    20:10

About Friend Forward

This is a podcast for modern women looking to understand the complexities of female friendship. Hosted by Danielle Bayard Jackson --female friendship coach and educator-- Friend Forward provides research, strategies, and tough-love truth to answer your questions about how to navigate relationships with other women. Tune in every week for new insights about how to create and maintain better female friendships. (And in between episodes, follow along on TikTok at @thefriendshipexpert or IG @daniellebayardjackson)
Society & CultureRelationships

