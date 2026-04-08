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Generation Space: The Official Podcast of Air Force Space Command
Generation Space
Latest episode
7 episodes
- Welcome to the new Face of Generation Space!
This week on Gen Space, we're in our home studio at HQ Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs, CO., talking about all aspects of Space Safety!
Let us know what you think below in the comments!
Be sure to check us out on Facebook, Twitter, Soundcloud and iTunes! And don't forget to subscribe, for the latest episodes of Generation Space.
The views and opinions expressed or implied in this podcast are those of the participants and should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Force Space Command, or other agencies or departments of the US government.
Generation Space Special Edition: Dr. Neil deGrasse Tyson and Col. Jack "2fish" Fischer, Part 210/04/2019 | 24 mins.Our conversation with world-famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and former astronaut Col. Jack "2fish" Fischer continues!
(U.S. Air Force video by Jacob Mosolf and Dave Grim)
The views and opinions expressed or implied in this podcast are those of the participants and should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Force Space Command, or other agencies or departments of the US government.
- The official podcast of Air Force Space Command hits the big time! We've got world-famous astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and former astronaut Col. Jack "2fish" Fischer in our studio for a wide-ranging discussion of all things space.
(U.S. Air Force podcast by Jacob Mosolf and Dave Grim)
The views and opinions expressed or implied in this podcast are those of the participants and should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Force Space Command, or other agencies or departments of the US government.
- The official podcast of Air Force Space Command heads West to Vandenberg Air Force Base, California!
In this episode, we're chatting with the 30th Space Wing's Command Chief to learn some leadership pro tips.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. J.T. Armstrong, Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman, Jacob Mosolf, and Dave Grim)
The views and opinions expressed or implied in this podcast are those of the participants and should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Force Space Command, or other agencies or departments of the US government.
- The official podcast of Air Force Space Command heads east to Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida!
In this episode, recorded at the foot of an actual ULA Delta IV rocket at Cape Canaveral's Space Launch Complex 37, we pick up where we left off on our GPS III series. We're talking to two of our teammates from the 45th Space Wing who will support the launch of the second GPS III satellite.
(U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. J.T. Armstrong, Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman, Jacob Mosolf, and Dave Grim)
The views and opinions expressed or implied in this podcast are those of the participants and should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Force Space Command, or other agencies or departments of the US government.
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About Generation Space: The Official Podcast of Air Force Space Command
A Production of Air Force Space Command Public Affairs, United States Air ForcePodcast website
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