Generation Space: The Official Podcast of Air Force Space Command

Welcome to the new Face of Generation Space!



This week on Gen Space, we're in our home studio at HQ Air Force Space Command in Colorado Springs, CO., talking about all aspects of Space Safety!



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The views and opinions expressed or implied in this podcast are those of the participants and should not be construed as carrying the official sanction of the Department of Defense, Air Force, Air Force Space Command, or other agencies or departments of the US government.