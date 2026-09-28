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6 episodes
- Georgia once again made history with the elections of Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate. Celebrations were cut short on January 6th as the harsh reality of the divided nation was clear when the U.S. Capitol was overtaken by a pro-Trump mob. How will the two new Democratic seats shape what is next and is Georgia’s flip the start of a new recognition of Black voters across America?
- With the global pandemic, multiple murders of Black Americans, and the GOP playing politics, the country reaches a boiling point. How does this play into an already tumultuous election year?
For a transcript of this episode, please visit gaininggroundpodcast.com.
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About Gaining Ground: The New Georgia
The future of democracy as we know it hinges on the outcome of two Senate races in a state that shocked the nation by turning blue for the first time in nearly three decades. Georgia is the center of the political universe after organizers from John Lewis to Stacey Abrams spent years battling some of the country’s most brutal voter suppression with a young, diverse coalition that’s finally ready to take power. Visit the frontlines of the most pivotal Senate contest of our time as two of Atlanta’s own - journalists Rembert Browne and Jewel Wicker detail what made this historic moment possible and talk to the key organizers, strategists, and voters who are hoping to see years of hard work change the South forever. “Gaining Ground: The New Georgia” is a co-production of Tenderfoot TV and Crooked Media.Podcast website
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Gaining Ground: The New Georgia
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