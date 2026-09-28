As Georgia gears up for another Election Day, we take a look back at the significance of the 2018 Governor’s race that vaulted Stacey Abrams and Georgia politics onto the national stage. For a transcript of this episode, please visit gaininggroundpodcast.com.

With the global pandemic, multiple murders of Black Americans, and the GOP playing politics, the country reaches a boiling point. How does this play into an already tumultuous election year? For a transcript of this episode, please visit gaininggroundpodcast.com.

After years of organizing in preparation for this moment, we arrive at Election Day 2020. Georgia makes history, flipping blue, as all eyes focus on the state’s crucial senate races.

With record numbers of Georgia voters showing up for the election and an anxious country waiting on the outcome, we meet the candidates who are running for much more than a Senate seat.

Georgia once again made history with the elections of Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to the U.S. Senate. Celebrations were cut short on January 6th as the harsh reality of the divided nation was clear when the U.S. Capitol was overtaken by a pro-Trump mob. How will the two new Democratic seats shape what is next and is Georgia’s flip the start of a new recognition of Black voters across America?

About Gaining Ground: The New Georgia

About Gaining Ground: The New Georgia

About Gaining Ground: The New Georgia