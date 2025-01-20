In this episode, we have Daniel Rosen of Bitter End on. We discussed Daniel's early years in hardcore, how Bitter End formed, their discography, and a lot of lore and stories throughout the band's existence.
Thank you to our friend Stephen (It's the Limit, Sheer Force) for joining us to give some perspective on Bitter End from someone who grew up in their hometown of San Antonio.
Opening Track: Near Death Experience - Dark Matter
2:26:27
#042
THE FYA RECAP IS HERE. Joining us for this episode is our friend Andrew Vacante (Combust, Steamroll) to go over every set from beginning to end of the fest and the general vibes of FYA11. We also discuss our top 5 sets of the weekend and our FYA12 wish lists (please fulfill them Bob). As always thanks for listening!
Opening Track: Just Us - Just Us
2:11:04
#041
The SFL takeover....in this episode we have our brotha Mikey (Fortress Records, Envision, Collateral) on to talk about SFL hardcore from the past to the present. This will surely be the last episode of 2024. Thanks for listening!
Opening Track: King's Command - Breaking Chains
2:07:48
#040
END OF THE YEAR EPISODE FOR 2024
We got feedback from the scene and are going over the best LP's, EP's, demos, zines, art, and everything in between from 2024. Thank you to everyone who supports da label and pod, we can't wait for 2025
Opening Track: Life of One - Constricting Times
Closing Track: Square One - THE ENTIRE DEMO
2:09:24
#039
For this episode, we have our friend Sean Youngblood joining us. We talk about the early days of hardcore in the late 80's/early 90's, how Youngblood started, and we each name our fop top five releases from the label. This episode is filled with lore from all eras of hardcore...enjoy