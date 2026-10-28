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21 episodes
- February 26, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes back our original program guests Tammy Flanagan, NITP Senior Benefits Director, Karen Schaeffer, CFP®, Marc Levine, Esquire, and Tom O’Rourke, Counsel.
This is our final episode. We have enjoyed our weekly conversations for the past 18 years. Thank you to our loyal listeners for tuning in as we discussed topics ranging from benefits to finance to estate planning and everything in between.
Our guests gather today to share their memories, stories, and closing thoughts. Join us as we reminisce about the years of hosting this radio program. We hope you have learned a great deal over the years and encourage you to visit our website to stay in touch with NITP.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
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Estate planning without estate planning: How joint ownership and beneficiary designations transfer assets at your death02/12/2024 | 52 mins.February 12, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Marc Levine, Esquire. We will discuss how your assets pass to your loved ones:
Through joint ownership of land;
Through joint ownership of bank and brokerage accounts;
Through government beneficiary forms (including new rules for the TSP); and
Through non-government beneficiary forms, and how often they may differ from each other.
We will also discuss what we can do when the unexpected and unplanned transfer happens.
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
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- February 5, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Brian Kurrus, CFP®. The new year is a great time to review:
Investment allocations and rebalancing needs
Cash flow and budgeting for the new year
Retirement contributions, plans and projections
Insurance coverage, needs and premium changes
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
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Survivor benefits: Their importance and how to ensure they are in place for your loved ones01/29/2024 | 53 mins.January 29, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA®, welcomes Bob Braunstein, Federal Benefits Specialist. Have you ever considered how much additional income your loved ones might need if you were suddenly gone? Have you planned their survivor benefits? Today’s program will focus on answering these questions:
What types of Federal survivor benefits would go to your loved ones if you pass away?
How can you be sure the benefits you have planned/elected for your survivors will be enough?
If you have not elected benefits or designated specific beneficiaries, will your survivors be eligible for them anyway?
What survivor benefits must be elected?
Can you make these elections later or must they be in place before you pass away?
Who ensures your survivors receive benefits?
What is your Federal agency’s responsibility?
OPM’s responsibility?
Should survivor benefits be part of your financial plan?
Are these benefits taxable? Which are and which are not?
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
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- January 8, 2024 on ForYourBenefit, our host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Herb Casey, Federal Benefits Specialist.
Topics include:
Income
COLA for FERS and CSRS retirees
Salary pay raises & new locality rates
Social Security
Maximum amount of earnings subject to Social Security tax
COLA
Earning limitations
FEHB Insurances
Increased premiums
12 fewer plans
Medicare
Rising premiums for Medicare
Expansion of mental health coverage
Federal Long-Term Care Insurance Program
Increasing premiums
Thrift Savings Plan (TSP)
Contribution limits
Secure 2.0 changes
For questions or comments, email us in advance at ForYourBenefit@nitpinc.com
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About For Your Benefit
Host Bob Leins and presenters from NITP, Inc., the national leader in Federal retirement planning seminars, present topics of interest to the Federal community including Federal benefits, Social Security, financial planning, TSP and estate planning.Podcast website
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