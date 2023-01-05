Host Bob Leins and presenters from NITP, Inc., the national leader in Federal retirement planning seminars, present topics of interest to the Federal community ... More
Best Dates to Retire
May 1, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc.
Choosing YOUR best date to retire will help you maximize and coordinate your final days on the payroll of your agency with the first days of receiving your hard-earned retirement benefit.
Today’s program will address the details that you need to know as you begin your transition to retirement under FERS and CSRS:
Determine if choosing the end of the year for your retirement makes sense.
Learn the benefits of a mid-year separation for your retirement.
Once you decide on your exact retirement date, then you can figure out the value of your lump sum annual leave payout and the amount of “use or lose” sick leave you will have.
Tax planning should be part of your “best date to retire” decision.
Learn how to prepare for delays in retirement processing that may occur throughout the retirement planning process.
There are clues to know when it’s “time” for retirement.
YOUR best retirement date may not be the same as your coworkers.
There are important retirement planning steps everyone should take during the months leading up to your retirement date.
Know when to “turn on” your Social Security retirement.
Preparing for the Loss of a Parent, Spouse, or Other Family Member
April 24, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Joel Cundick, CFP®. On today’s program, Joel will talk about what to do after the sudden death of a spouse, parent, or other family member. He will discuss the importance of having finances in order in advance and answer the questions:
What information can you gather now to minimize the difficulty of a possible death of a spouse?
What modifications should be made to a portfolio to stress-test it for that kind of change?
If you have recently lost a spouse, what are the most important things to do financially?
What dates are critical to remember and why?
TSP Update from the Experts
April 17, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® and co-host Tammy Flanagan, Senior Benefits Director at NITP, Inc., welcome Kim Weaver, Director, External Affairs, Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board.
Today’s discussion will focus on answering the following questions:
The TSP changed recordkeepers last June. What did participants get from the transition?
SECURE 2.0 became law at the end of 2022 and made a number of changes that apply to the TSP. What are they and when are they going to be implemented?
Stats! How many participants receive the 5% match? How many millionaires? Average account balances?
What were the administrative expenses for 2022?
Understanding the Consequences of Taxes on Fixed Income
April 10, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes John Jilek, CFP®. Are you thinking about retiring soon? Do you understand the consequences of taxes on fixed income? Tune in to this program to enhance your understanding of the following:
Tax Withholding 101 for Federal employees. Be prepared to fully understand how you are taxed at the Federal, State, and Local levels.
Unwinding the myth of retirement in a lower tax bracket. It just doesn’t happen for FEDs.
Understanding the taxation issue associated with TSP pretax contributions and growth.
Roth TSP contributions. It’s not too late, take advantage of this before you retire to build a tax-free nest egg. No – You don’t make too much income to contribute.
Consider a team of professionals to help you through the critical years transitioning from working income to retirement income.
The Secure Act and Secure Act 2.0 may not favor you or your beneficiaries. Make sure you plan appropriately.
Financial Literacy
April 3, 2023 on ForYourBenefit, host Bob Leins, CPA® welcomes Karen Schaeffer, CFP®
It’s Financial Literacy Month! People who are financially literate are generally less vulnerable to financial fraud and more likely to be financially secure. Join Karen Schaeffer, CFP® to learn how to master important financial skills and concepts including:
Tracking and managing personal spending,
Using debt responsibly,
The miracle of compounding,
Investment dos and don’ts, and
Resources for improving your financial literacy.
