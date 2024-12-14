Episode 15
In this podcast, professional astrologers Chani Nicholas, Thea Anderson, and Eliza Robertson look to the sky to make sense of what's happening here on Earth.
This episode, we’re digging into the astrology of 2025 and what it reveals about the year to come. Marked by major planetary shifts, lots of activity in Aries, and some historically era-defining transits, 2025 is not for the faint of heart. Between the Mars and Venus retrogrades that point to conflict over traditional ideals, Saturn and Neptune transits that seem to signify the erosion of institutions, and Uranus in Gemini promising to usher in a new world order, there’s a lot to unpack. So buckle up. We’re breaking down the year month-by-month to give you insight into what to expect, takeaways to apply to your own chart, and tips to help you plot a course through the chaos. Let’s get into it.
Timestamps:
(00:00) - Welcome to Down to Astro episode 15
(02:28) - Introducing 2025, the year of massive change
(06:53) - January’s major astrological moments
(20:51) - The personal and political impacts of Mars in Cancer
(26:19) - February and the crisis of patriarchy
(35:35) - March and the Venus retrograde parallels to 2017
(39:13) - Counter movements to traditional gender roles
(42:16) - Astrological insights on Venus and Mars retrogrades
(46:24) - Eclipses and their influence on personal growth
(50:55) - Neptune in Aries: the “war of ideals” and the modern implications
(01:01:25) - The American Civil War and the power of historical narratives
(01:09:27) - April 2025 forecast
(01:12:15) - The Venus–Saturn conjunction: committing for the long-haul
(01:17:09) - The Mars–Pluto opposition: the final confrontation
(01:20:40) - May madness: Saturn and Neptune in Aries and the erosion of institutions
(01:30:43) - Jupiter’s exaltation in June: a hopeful turn
(01:35:25) - Navigating Saturn’s challenges and Jupiter’s blessings
(01:39:17) - The tension between individualism and community
(01:40:39) - Utopian visions of collective living
(01:41:37) - July and Uranus in Gemini: a catalyst for change
(01:48:10) - A new world order: shifting borders and information dynamics
(01:55:05) - August’s astrological highlights and cautions
(01:58:10) - September eclipses and returning to old patterns
(01:59:29) - Navigating themes of desire and consequence
(02:02:04) - Sorting through loss and serving your community: the Virgo–Pisces axis
(02:07:58) - Preparing for change: the movements of the outer planets
(02:12:02) - Assessing the landscape: political and global perspectives
(02:17:00) - Ending the year with clarity: a new beginning
This episode was recorded on 12/2/2024.
This episode also mentioned the following creative works:
“Crime and Punishment” by Fyodor Dostoyevsky
“The Dads,” directed by Luchina Fisher
“War and Peace” by Leo Tolstoy
P.S. The transcript for this episode is available here.
--------
2:11:32
Aliens, AI, and the aftermath of the US election
Episode 14
In this podcast, professional astrologers Chani Nicholas, Thea Anderson, and Eliza Robertson look to the sky to make sense of what's happening here on Earth.
This episode brings you into the astrological group chat to debrief after the US election. We start by comparing our past predictions to the actual results, and discussing where hope fits into the equation. Then we get into all that’s still to come — from the tech, AI, and alien(?) implications of Pluto in Aquarius to the cazimi following Inauguration Day and how it could act as a fluorescent spotlight on the seedy underbelly of American politics. We also revisit the planetary parallels to the 1968 election for historical hints regarding the work that lies ahead. And finally, we dig into the upcoming Mars and Venus retrogrades, including what they might reveal about gender dynamics and activism in this new era. These uncertain times (and the sky) are always changing. But we know we’ve got each other. So let’s get into it.
Timestamps:
(00:00) - Welcome to Down to Astro episode 14
(02:58) - Post-election reflections
(06:01) - The role of hope in astrology
(09:03) - The complexity of political astrology
(11:50) - Mars square Pluto: a battle of forces
(15:01) - The future landscape of politics
(17:59) - Inauguration Day and the Pluto cazimi
(21:00) - The underbelly of American politics
(23:59) - The “age of Aquarius” and its challenges
(30:40) - Pluto’s influence on technology and society
(31:59) - The rise of tech oligarchs and the corruption of money in politics
(35:59) - The media’s shifting role in election cycles
(40:06) - Astrological parallels to 1968
(56:34) - Gender dynamics and Mars’ retrograde
(01:01:52) - The impact of Venus’ retrograde on activism
(01:08:01) - Ask us anything: breaking down critical degrees in astrology
This episode was recorded on 11/18/2024.
This episode also mentioned the following creative work:
“How many husbands control the votes of their wives? We’ll never know” by Rebecca Solnit
P.S. The transcript for this episode is available here.
--------
1:13:35
From eclipse szn to Election Day: Cardi B, Ta-Nehisi Coates, natural disasters, & national reckoning
Episode 13
In this podcast, professional astrologers Chani Nicholas, Thea Anderson, and Eliza Robertson look to the sky to make sense of what's happening here on Earth.
This episode begins with a look back at all the events that played out during the latest eclipse season and in its wake, including Cardi B’s split with Offset, the indictment of New York City mayor Eric Adams, the devastation wrought by recent hurricanes, and the politics of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ press tour for The Message. Then we look ahead and dig into the astrology surrounding the US election — the shadowy power struggles signaled by the upcoming Mars–Pluto opposition, the potential for heightened paranoia with Mars in Cancer, and the inconvenient timing of a Mercury retrograde as we await a final vote count — all while reviewing the birth chart of the United States. Suffice it to say, there’s a lot to unpack in the astrological group chat. So settle in, and let’s get started.
Content warning: genocide, natural disasters
Timestamps:
(00:00) - Welcome to Down to Astro episode 13
(01:44) - Reflections on the Libra eclipse
(05:56) - Recap of world events during eclipse season
(21:42) - Ta-Nehisi Coates and the press tour for “The Message”
(32:45) - Upcoming astrological influences surrounding the US election
(36:26) - The Mars–Pluto opposition: power struggles and hidden conflicts
(39:46) - The enemy within: Mars in Cancer, domestic threats, and paranoia
(42:58) - Mars and Pluto: Reflecting power dynamics in politics
(47:47) - The battle for reproductive rights and Mars in Cancer
(51:52) - Mercury's role in understanding election outcomes
(01:02:29) - Mars opposing the Sun: A final meltdown before Inauguration Day
(01:12:03) - Astrological insights about the US birth chart
(01:14:03) - Transits and their implications throughout US history
(01:16:31) - The United States’ Uranus return and what it signals
(01:20:00) - Election day astrology and predictions
(01:29:00) - Mars retrograde: personal and collective reflections
This episode was recorded on 10/17/2024.
This episode also mentioned the following creative works:
The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
The Sibly Chart
P.S. The transcript for this episode is available here.
--------
1:35:29
All about Lilith: Her myth, her meaning, & her place in your birth chart
Episode 12
In this podcast, professional astrologers Chani Nicholas, Thea Anderson, and Eliza Robertson look to the sky to make sense of what's happening here on Earth.
This special episode is dedicated entirely to Lilith — the exiled goddess, the feral femme, the cosmic wild one. Starting with the myth of Lilith and the ways she is characterized in ancient texts, we parse the role Lilith has taken up in lore. Then we break down the astro — the origin of Black Moon Lilith as an astrological point and everything it can tell us about embodying the power of the archetypal outcast. We also take a look at the birth charts of prominent cultural icons with notable Black Moon Lilith natal placements — from Audre Lorde to Marilyn Monroe — and discuss how each of these figures has embodied the spirit of the original outsider. So open your CHANI app, and get ready for untamable Lilith to enter the chat.
Content warning: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome
Timestamps:
(00:00) - Welcome to Down to Astro episode 12
(00:00) - The myth of Lilith: an introduction
(19:55) - Lilith in ancient texts and traditions
(29:55) - The duality of Lilith: wild vs. cultivated
(39:56) - Lilith's transformation in patriarchal narratives
(49:59) - Astrological significations of Black Moon Lilith
(01:00:12) - Black Moon Lilith in personal astrology: chart interpretations
(01:16:43) - Josephine Baker: the shadow and the spotlight
(01:24:34) - Audre Lorde: the power of the erotic
(01:39:10) - Amy Winehouse: the wild spirit
(01:51:31) - Janis Joplin: the outsider's voice
(02:03:05) - Marilyn Monroe: the misunderstood seductress
This episode was recorded on 9/12/2024.
This episode also mentioned the following creative works:
“Inanna Queen of Heaven and Earth” translated by Diane Wolkstein and Samuel Noah Kramer
“The Book of Lilith” by Barbara Black Koltuv
“Sister Outsider” by Audre Lorde
“The Black Unicorn: Poems” by Audre Lorde
“Uses of the Erotic: The Erotic as Power” by Audre Lorde
“The Master’s Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master’s House” by Audre Lorde
P.S. The transcript for this episode is available here.
--------
1:57:46
Election Predictions, P. Diddy’s Arrest, & the Presidential Debate
Episode 11
In this podcast, professional astrologers Chani Nicholas, Thea Anderson, and Eliza Robertson look to the sky to make sense of what's happening here on Earth.
This episode, we’re reading the birth charts of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump alongside the astrology of Election Day and Inauguration Day to forecast what could come next — and think about how to prepare. We’re also digging into the recent astrology that’s been showing up in the news: from the transits unexpectedly reflected in major headlines (think: dogs, childless cat ladies, and the presidential debate) to the Pisces lunar eclipse that called our shadows to the fore (think: the second assassination attempt on Trump, Diddy’s arrest, and the anticipated fall of the music mogul’s empire). There’s a lot to cover, so let’s get into it.
Content warning: Sexual assault
Timestamps:
(00:00) - Welcome to Down to Astro episode 11
(03:01) - Analyzing the presidential debate
(06:01) - The role of Venus and Black Moon Lilith in the debate
(08:56) - Themes of reproductive rights and social issues
(12:11) - The impact of Trump’s comments on pets
(15:05) - The aftermath of the debate and polling insights
(17:53) - Transitioning to the Pisces eclipse
(21:13) - The significance of this lunar eclipse
(24:06) - The arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs and the cultural ramifications
(26:58) - The parallels between Diddy and Weinstein in 2017: Venus retrograde and 2025 trends
(56:10) - Eclipses and how they unearth our shadows
(57:28) - Analyzing Harris’ and Trump’s charts
(01:01:15) - Annual profections and their impact
(01:05:09) - Mercury’s role in the election
(01:10:53) - Transits and their implications for Harris
(01:17:27) - Uniquely challenging transits for Trump
(01:22:21) - Inauguration Day forecast
(01:30:29) - Progressions and their connection to the upcoming election
(01:39:17) - Zodiacal releasing and what it can tell us about the election
This episode was recorded on 9/23/2024.
Episode homework:
Register to vote at vote.gov (or make sure you’re registered).
Spread the word to those around you to do the same.
Check out Seed the Vote and get involved in the election at the grassroots level.
P.S. The transcript for this episode is available here.
