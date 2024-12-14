All about Lilith: Her myth, her meaning, & her place in your birth chart

In this podcast, professional astrologers Chani Nicholas, Thea Anderson, and Eliza Robertson look to the sky to make sense of what's happening here on Earth. This special episode is dedicated entirely to Lilith — the exiled goddess, the feral femme, the cosmic wild one. Starting with the myth of Lilith and the ways she is characterized in ancient texts, we parse the role Lilith has taken up in lore. Then we break down the astro — the origin of Black Moon Lilith as an astrological point and everything it can tell us about embodying the power of the archetypal outcast. We also take a look at the birth charts of prominent cultural icons with notable Black Moon Lilith natal placements — from Audre Lorde to Marilyn Monroe — and discuss how each of these figures has embodied the spirit of the original outsider. So open your CHANI app, and get ready for untamable Lilith to enter the chat. Content warning: Sudden Infant Death Syndrome Timestamps: (00:00) - Welcome to Down to Astro episode 12 (00:00) - The myth of Lilith: an introduction (19:55) - Lilith in ancient texts and traditions (29:55) - The duality of Lilith: wild vs. cultivated (39:56) - Lilith's transformation in patriarchal narratives (49:59) - Astrological significations of Black Moon Lilith (01:00:12) - Black Moon Lilith in personal astrology: chart interpretations (01:16:43) - Josephine Baker: the shadow and the spotlight (01:24:34) - Audre Lorde: the power of the erotic (01:39:10) - Amy Winehouse: the wild spirit (01:51:31) - Janis Joplin: the outsider's voice (02:03:05) - Marilyn Monroe: the misunderstood seductress This episode was recorded on 9/12/2024. The song "Midas," featured in the podcast, was created by ⁠NISHA⁠ and is available wherever you listen to music. This episode also mentioned the following creative works: "Inanna Queen of Heaven and Earth" translated by Diane Wolkstein and Samuel Noah Kramer "The Book of Lilith" by Barbara Black Koltuv "Sister Outsider" by Audre Lorde "The Black Unicorn: Poems" by Audre Lorde "Uses of the Erotic: The Erotic as Power" by Audre Lorde "The Master's Tools Will Never Dismantle the Master's House" by Audre Lorde P.S. The transcript for this episode is available ⁠here⁠.