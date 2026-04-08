DJ Drama sits down with Pharrell to discuss their mixtape collaboration, In My Mind the Prequel, as well as Pharrell’s rise from Virginia to international, Grammy winning superstar. Pharrell opens up about memories in Atlanta with T.I. and BMF, his inspirations, and one regret in music. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast

About DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast

About DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz Podcast

Before rap music made its way onto the radio, mixtapes reigned as the primary means of distributing the genre. It was in 1996 that a young and talented DJ Drama made his debut in the mixtape scene with "Iladelph," a remarkable release that showcased Black Thought of the legendary Roots. Fast forward 25 years, and DJ Drama has transformed into a Grammy-winning hip-hop producer, record executive, and tastemaker earning himself the well-deserved moniker of "King of the Mixtape." Throughout his illustrious career, he has released a series of groundbreaking mixtapes that have not only disrupted the music industry but have also featured some of the greatest hip-hop artists of all time.Enter the world of DJ Drama's Gangsta Grillz Podcast, a captivating Audible Original presented by Kenya Barris' Khalabo Ink Society. Each episode of this highly anticipated podcast features DJ Drama and a legendary guest artist, including luminaries such as Lil Wayne, Tyler, The Creator, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Pharrell, T.I., Jeezy, and Fabolous. Together, they delve into the intricacies of Drama's revered mixtape series, exploring its inception, production process, and enduring impact on the music landscape. Whether you're an avid fan of hip-hop or a lover of modern music, DJ Drama's Gangsta Grillz Podcast is an absolute must-listen, offering invaluable insights and enthralling conversations with the trailblazers of the genre.