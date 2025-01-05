Chris joins me to discuss the ongoing drone situation, Legacy UAP programs and more.
Betty & Barney Hill's Niece - Kathleen Marden
Kathleen Marden’s insatiable interest in UFOs and ET contact began in 1961 when her aunt and uncle Betty and Barney Hill had a close encounter and UFO abduction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. She was thirteen years old. As a family member, Kathleen gained firsthand knowledge of Betty’s and Barney’s UFO encounter on the day they arrived home and two days later, she visited the Hill’s home and examined the physical evidence. She has devoted years to painstaking investigation of the Hills' anomalous events and archival research on their UFO abduction.
NJ Drones Writer & Researcher - Greg Goins
Greg is a UFO/UAP researcher and transparency advocate. He has appeared on Fox News to provide commentary on UAP and has written op-eds on the topic for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Greg was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal for his insights on UFO/UAP issues.
Mental Health & Disclosure - John Priestland
John Priestland is a management consultant and physicist. He is the founder of uNHIdden, a not-for-profit foundation focusing on better mental health for people affected by the UAP topic.
NJ Drones & Congress - Matt Laslo
Ask a Pol founder Matt Laslo's been working as a correspondent for WIRED, VICE, Playboy, Rolling Stone, Daily Beast, etc. out of the US Capitol since 2006. While he genuinely learns daily, the part-time Johns Hopkins prof. has also been know to gently lecture lawmakers every now and again…