Betty & Barney Hill's Niece - Kathleen Marden

Kathleen Marden’s insatiable interest in UFOs and ET contact began in 1961 when her aunt and uncle Betty and Barney Hill had a close encounter and UFO abduction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. She was thirteen years old. As a family member, Kathleen gained firsthand knowledge of Betty’s and Barney’s UFO encounter on the day they arrived home and two days later, she visited the Hill’s home and examined the physical evidence. She has devoted years to painstaking investigation of the Hills' anomalous events and archival research on their UFO abduction. YouTube interview and links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkKtQb7Zzdw