Disclosure Team

Disclosure Team
Conversations around the UFO/UAP subject, hosted by Vinnie Adams
ScienceSocial Sciences

  • January Revelations? - Chris Sharp
    Chris joins me to discuss the ongoing drone situation, Legacy UAP programs and more. X:https://x.com/ChrisUKSharp Liberation Times X: https://x.com/LiberationTimes Website: https://www.liberationtimes.com/
    --------  
    56:00
  • Betty & Barney Hill's Niece - Kathleen Marden
    Kathleen Marden’s insatiable interest in UFOs and ET contact began in 1961 when her aunt and uncle Betty and Barney Hill had a close encounter and UFO abduction in New Hampshire’s White Mountains. She was thirteen years old. As a family member, Kathleen gained firsthand knowledge of Betty’s and Barney’s UFO encounter on the day they arrived home and two days later, she visited the Hill’s home and examined the physical evidence. She has devoted years to painstaking investigation of the Hills' anomalous events and archival research on their UFO abduction. YouTube interview and links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LkKtQb7Zzdw
    --------  
    52:54
  • NJ Drones Writer & Researcher - Greg Goins
    Greg is a UFO/UAP researcher and transparency advocate. He has appeared on Fox News to provide commentary on UAP and has written op-eds on the topic for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Greg was recently featured in the Wall Street Journal for his insights on UFO/UAP issues. YouTube interview and links: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qEY9Yt-BeMU
    --------  
    37:28
  • Mental Health & Disclosure - John Priestland
    John Priestland is a management consultant and physicist. He is the founder of uNHIdden, a not-for-profit foundation focusing on better mental health for people affected by the UAP topic.
    --------  
    48:43
  • NJ Drones & Congress - Matt Laslo
    Ask a Pol founder Matt Laslo's been working as a correspondent for WIRED, VICE, Playboy, Rolling Stone, Daily Beast, etc. out of the US Capitol since 2006. While he genuinely learns daily, the part-time Johns Hopkins prof. has also been know to gently lecture lawmakers every now and again…
    --------  
    45:18

About Disclosure Team

Conversations around the UFO/UAP subject, hosted by Vinnie Adams
