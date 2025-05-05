Dirty Money Moves: Women in White Collar Crime

There have been many episodes of “Chrisley Knows Best” where Todd Chrisley makes a crass sexual comment and it’s played off as being just another silly, wacky thing Todd says. Not everyone finds Todd’s behavior funny, though. Before TV cameras followed his every move, there were severe allegations made about Todd’s abusive, degrading, and sexually charged comments in the workplace. Todd’s TV persona might come off as over-the-top and endearing, but some of his former employees would disagree when it came to their experiences with Todd in real life. More than one sexual harassment and hostile work environment lawsuit was filed against Todd Chrisley by his former employees, and the claims made are disturbing. Did they just misunderstand the quirky, southern “charm” that Todd’s become synonymous with? Or, could Todd’s need to be the center of attention, and the way he goes about doing it, be indicative of a much deeper issue?
Follow Jami Rice on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube @JamiOnAir to keep up with true crime cases she’s deep-diving into and providing commentary on.
Check out Jami’s other true crime podcast, MURDERISH, which is available in all podcast apps.
Dirty Money Moves is a collaboration between MURDERISH and Cloud10 Media.
Executive Producers are: Jami Rice and Sim Sarna
Research and writing by: Gina Mazzolini
If you enjoy Dirty Money Moves, please do us a favor and give the podcast a 5-star rating and review in Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any podcast player.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
33:06
Todd & Julie Chrisley: “The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far” | S7 E2
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s criminal actions are well documented in court records. What we don’t know is the “why.” Why’d they choose to enter into a life of crime? Today, experts tend to agree that criminal behavior isn’t decided by just one factor, but rather a complex combination of both the environment and a person’s biology. A person learns behavior from their environment, but it’s their genes, their family biology, that determines how they learn it. While we can never truly know the “why” behind Julie and Todd Chrisley’s criminal behavior over the years, especially when they have yet to admit any wrongdoing, we can take a look at some of the factors that may have had an impact on their choices and behavior.
Even though Todd and Julie went to great lengths to keep their histories out of the public eye, a deep dive into their family trees has revealed a very interesting and clear pattern of behaviors that might help to explain their eventual fall from grace. Turns out, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, at least when it comes to Todd.
--------
47:32
Todd & Julie Chrisley: “Reality Check” | S7 E1
If you’ve been a reality TV fan over the last 10 years, you likely know the names Todd and Julie Chrisley. The couple starred in the wildly popular reality TV show “Chrisley Knows Best.” The show, which aired on the USA Network, chronicled the exceptionally lavish lives of Todd, the overbearing and devoted family man, and his former beauty queen wife, Julie, along with their equally quirky family. In each episode, Todd and Julie flaunted their millionaire lifestyle for all of America to see: The multi-million dollar mansions across several states, luxury cars, designer clothing and jewelry, and their apparently hugely successful businesses. Not surprisingly, “Chrisley Knows Best” had a large Christian following. A big part of the show centered around Todd and Julie’s unwavering faith in God.
In 2022, when cameras followed the “power couple” as they exited from a downtown Atlanta Federal Courthouse after being convicted on multiple fraud charges, it left the public completely stunned. How could this popular, God-fearing, Christian family with hearts of gold end up in this situation? Fans of the Chrisleys had no idea that the reality TV stars had been pulling some shady antics dating back well over a decade, way before the TV show aired. It all begs the question: once their TV personas are stripped away, who are the REAL Todd and Julie Chrisley? Where did they come from, and what happened throughout the course of their lives to lead them to this extremely public, very steep fall from grace?
--------
39:26
Melissa Caddick: “DJ No Remorse” | S6 E5
On December 5, 2020, Sydney Morning Herald reporter Kate Mclymont pulled back the curtain on Melissa Caddick and alerted her investors to just how significant Melissa’s scams were. Authorities were tasked with recovering the money Melissa had stolen from her clients. As the mystery of the missing millions grew larger, angry investors wanted answers. Authorities quickly turned their attention to Melissa’s husband, Anthony Koletti, whose bizarre behavior became almost as big as the news of Melissa’s long-standing scams. His behavior in the following weeks would grow even weirder as he began blaming everyone but himself for his new, more humble lifestyle. Experts weigh in on the mystery of Melissa Caddick. Could she have hacked off her own foot?
--------
27:04
Melissa Caddick: “The Devil is Exposed at the Dentist” | S6 E4
After cheating her way into becoming a trusted financial advisor, Melissa Caddick proceeded to rip off her clients. Even her own parents weren’t safe from Melissa’s greed. In this episode, we’ll get to the moment when Melissa’s schemes were uncovered, and focus on what ultimately led authorities to investigate her business dealings. We’re pulling back the curtain on one of the most successful female con artists in Australia’s history.
About Dirty Money Moves: Women in White Collar Crime
Dirty Money Moves: Women in White Collar Crime dives deep into cases involving a more rare type of criminal, women who commit financial crimes. Scamming and financial crimes are usually a man’s game, but women dabble in it too. In Season Three of Dirty Money Moves, host, Jami Rice of MURDERISH, the podcast, takes listeners along as she investigates Tracii Hutsona, a self-described “winner” who appeared to have it all: successful businesses, multimillion dollar mansions, luxury cars, and the cash to spend on high-end jewelry and vacations. She claimed to have had a lengthy acting and modeling career, one that saw her on the cover of several major magazines, including Italian Vogue. She even claimed to have romantic ties to Keanu Reeves. But not much about Tracii seems to be real, except maybe her abilities as a con artist. Most recently, she made headlines for embezzling more than $1 million from Joumana Kidd, actress and ex wife of NBA star Jason Kidd, via Tracii’s luxury concierge business. Then, Tracii opened a restaurant in San Diego, fittingly called “Breakfast Bitch,” which was funded, in part, by Joumana’s money. These recent crimes may have garnered all the media attention, but they are by no means Tracii’s first run-ins with the law. She’s had a long history of schemes, going back 30 years. Yet, the most shocking thing about Tracii isn't the dollar amount she’s managed to steal over the years, but the way in which she victimizes the people closest to her, over and over again. This is the story of an extremely charismatic woman who can manipulate even the most savvy person into believing exactly what she needs them to, all in the pursuit of a lifestyle of luxury, glamour, and self-indulgence.