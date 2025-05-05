Dirty Money Moves: Women in White Collar Crime

Todd & Julie Chrisley: “Reality Check” | S7 E1

If you've been a reality TV fan over the last 10 years, you likely know the names Todd and Julie Chrisley. The couple starred in the wildly popular reality TV show "Chrisley Knows Best." The show, which aired on the USA Network, chronicled the exceptionally lavish lives of Todd, the overbearing and devoted family man, and his former beauty queen wife, Julie, along with their equally quirky family. In each episode, Todd and Julie flaunted their millionaire lifestyle for all of America to see: The multi-million dollar mansions across several states, luxury cars, designer clothing and jewelry, and their apparently hugely successful businesses. Not surprisingly, "Chrisley Knows Best" had a large Christian following. A big part of the show centered around Todd and Julie's unwavering faith in God. In 2022, when cameras followed the "power couple" as they exited from a downtown Atlanta Federal Courthouse after being convicted on multiple fraud charges, it left the public completely stunned. How could this popular, God-fearing, Christian family with hearts of gold end up in this situation? Fans of the Chrisleys had no idea that the reality TV stars had been pulling some shady antics dating back well over a decade, way before the TV show aired. It all begs the question: once their TV personas are stripped away, who are the REAL Todd and Julie Chrisley? Where did they come from, and what happened throughout the course of their lives to lead them to this extremely public, very steep fall from grace?