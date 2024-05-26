Happy New Year! Today on Good Bodies, Emily and Lauren dive into the hottest wellness trends predicted for 2025. Is this the year you indulge in a tech-free retreat, embrace the community sauna, or get sleep-divorced? Plus, your hosts share their goals for the new year and a few predictions of their own. Start the new year off right with this episode and let us know your predictions!
2024’s Biggest Wellness Trends
As the year comes to a close, it's important to look back and reflect. Today on Good Bodies, Emily and Lauren are recapping the biggest trends in wellness for 2024. Some we love, some we hate, and some we've participated without even realizing (being boy-sober is a thing?). Listen in to see what you've been subscribing to in wellness this year.
How Do I Accept My Postpartum Body?
Today on Good Bodies, Emily and Lauren are joined by Sarah Nicole Landry, aka The Bird’s Papaya, a divorced and remarried mom of four and body confidence advocate, speaker, writer, 6x cover girl, and weekly podcast host. With children spanning from babies to teens, Sarah has experienced all colors of the postpartum journey and is telling us all about it. Listen in for a deeply touching and empowering interview about creating life and then feeling empowered by our own.
Why Am I The Only One In My Friend Group Not Getting Compliments?
Do we want people to stop commenting on our physical appearances, or do we actually want 1000 compliments? Today on Good Bodies, Emily and Lauren respond to a listener advice email. Nothing makes you want to flake on plans quite like feeling insecure in your friend group. But does external validation define our worth? That's a tough nut to crack. Listen in as your hosts dive deeper.
Epigenetics And The Mind Body Connection
Okay, we know this might sound spooky and woo-woo, but we promise, it's science! Today on Good Bodies, Emily and Lauren discuss the mounting evidence that memories are stored in body parts other than our brains. Listen in as your hosts dive into real reports of memories being shared through organ transplants, the fascination that is epigenetics, and why your grandmother's trauma might be the reason you love cats. Whose memories are you storing in your DNA?
Welcome to Good Bodies, a “wellness” entertainment podcast where all bodies are good bodies. If you’re still reeling from the toxic diet culture of the early 2000s (justice for Jessica Simpson) and constantly quoting your therapist, then Emily Lubin and Lauren Hope Krass are here to help you laugh (so you don’t cry). Diets can’t sit with us anymore but there’s a place at the table for body neutrality, body positivity, intuitive eating, and hot takes about which non-dairy creamer pairs best with our sharp cheddar cheese omelettes. For more Good Bodies content and the most relatable shit on the internet, follow us on Instagram at @everythingsfine.