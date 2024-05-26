Why Am I The Only One In My Friend Group Not Getting Compliments?

Do we want people to stop commenting on our physical appearances, or do we actually want 1000 compliments? Today on Good Bodies, Emily and Lauren respond to a listener advice email. Nothing makes you want to flake on plans quite like feeling insecure in your friend group. But does external validation define our worth? That's a tough nut to crack. Listen in as your hosts dive deeper. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices