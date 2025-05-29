Episode 2: Design Fairs and the Mexican Design Boom
In this episode of Design Discord, Alyssa Gerasimoff and Fernando Mastrangelo dive into the evolving landscape of design fairs, with a focus on the growing scene in Mexico. They discuss the distinct visual language of Mexican designers, notable voices shaping the region’s creative culture, and their own experiences engaging with design in Mexico. The conversation expands to the broader challenges of participating in fairs—from financial barriers and market dynamics to questions of exclusivity and access. They also explore the contrast between selling in cities like Los Angeles and New York, the intersection of design and luxury fashion, and the growing influence of private equity in the art and design world. Throughout, they return to a core question: what would a new kind of independent design fair—centered on transparency, sustainability, and American designers—actually look like?
--------
1:16:56
Episode 1: The Conversation Design Isn’t Having
In this kickoff episode of Design Discord, hosts Alyssa Gerasimoff and Fernando Mastrangelo sit down to talk about their own paths in design and why they feel this podcast and transparent conversation about the industry need to exist. Fernando and Alyssa reflect on the challenges emerging designers face today—from visibility in the market to the realities of fabrication—and the need for more open, honest dialogue around what it really takes to build a creative practice. Along the way, they introduce a range of topics the podcast will continue to explore, including the role of design fairs, the ceramics market, what makes a product evergreen, and how designers can navigate a saturated, often copycat-driven industry. They also touch on branding, social media, and the ongoing balancing act between business and creativity. This episode sets the stage for the candid, in-depth conversations to come.Watch on Youtube to see all images of mentioned designers.
Design Discord is a podcast about what it really takes to build a design business today. Hosted by Fernando Mastrangelo and Alyssa Gerasimoff, the show features candid conversations with creatives at every stage—covering pricing, production, visibility, and growth. A space for transparency and honest dialogue—nothing’s off the table.