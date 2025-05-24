30 - Buzz & Billis

Connor investigates two high school productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific: one that took place in 1990 during his freshman year at Jefferson City High in Missouri, and the other in 1974 at Skyline High in Oakland, California, where a high school senior named Thom Hanks played a coveted role.