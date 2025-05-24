A brief hello from Connor including an audiobook recommendation and a preview of his new podcast, Tiny Dinos...Listen to Tiny Dinos here:https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/tinydinosSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
3:25
The Making of Dead Eyes (Live in Belgium)
Connor takes producers Mike and Harry to Ostend, Belgium for the first DS Podcast Festival to give a keynote presentation on the making of Dead Eyes. Recorded in Ostend, Belgium on April 2nd, 2022.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:24:05
31 - Tom
Connor talks with Tom Hanks.
Episode Transcript
Follow the show @deadeyespodcast
Advertise on Dead Eyes via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
1:21:15
30 - Buzz & Billis
Connor investigates two high school productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific: one that took place in 1990 during his freshman year at Jefferson City High in Missouri, and the other in 1974 at Skyline High in Oakland, California, where a high school senior named Thom Hanks played a coveted role.
Episode Transcript
Follow the show @deadeyespodcast
Advertise on Dead Eyes via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
--------
56:11
29 - The Blacklist List
Connor talks with six actors who were cast in roles on NBC's The Blacklist that he also auditioned for.
The Blacklist List
#410 - "Rafa" (Jimmie Saito)
#417 - "Bobby J" (Bruce Faulk)
#501 - "Hawkins" (Aida Turturro)
#513 - "Forensics Investigator Muncie" (Neal Lerner)
#521 - Julius Hannelore (Jeffrey Bean)
#603 - Reggie Deeks (Alex Breaux)
Episode Transcript
Follow the show @deadeyespodcast
Advertise on Dead Eyes via Gumball.fm
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Actor/comedian Connor Ratliff (The Chris Gethard Show, UCB, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) embarks upon a quest to solve a very stupid mystery that has haunted him for two decades: why Tom Hanks fired him from a small role in the 2001 HBO mini-series, Band Of Brothers.