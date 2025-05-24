Powered by RND
Dead Eyes
Dead Eyes
Dead Eyes

Headgum
Comedy
Dead Eyes
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • Introducing: Tiny Dinos
    A brief hello from Connor including an audiobook recommendation and a preview of his new podcast, Tiny Dinos...Listen to Tiny Dinos here:https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/tinydinosSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    3:25
  • The Making of Dead Eyes (Live in Belgium)
    Connor takes producers Mike and Harry to Ostend, Belgium for the first DS Podcast Festival to give a keynote presentation on the making of Dead Eyes. Recorded in Ostend, Belgium on April 2nd, 2022.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:24:05
  • 31 - Tom
    Connor talks with Tom Hanks. Episode Transcript Follow the show @deadeyespodcast Advertise on Dead Eyes via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    1:21:15
  • 30 - Buzz & Billis
    Connor investigates two high school productions of Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific: one that took place in 1990 during his freshman year at Jefferson City High in Missouri, and the other in 1974 at Skyline High in Oakland, California, where a high school senior named Thom Hanks played a coveted role. Episode Transcript Follow the show @deadeyespodcast Advertise on Dead Eyes via Gumball.fmSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    56:11
  • 29 - The Blacklist List
    Connor talks with six actors who were cast in roles on NBC's The Blacklist that he also auditioned for. The Blacklist List #410 - "Rafa" (Jimmie Saito) #417 - "Bobby J" (Bruce Faulk) #501 - "Hawkins" (Aida Turturro) #513 - "Forensics Investigator Muncie" (Neal Lerner) #521 - Julius Hannelore (Jeffrey Bean) #603 - Reggie Deeks (Alex Breaux) Episode Transcript Follow the show @deadeyespodcast Advertise on Dead Eyes via Gumball.fm  See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    --------  
    49:23

About Dead Eyes

Actor/comedian Connor Ratliff (The Chris Gethard Show, UCB, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) embarks upon a quest to solve a very stupid mystery that has haunted him for two decades: why Tom Hanks fired him from a small role in the 2001 HBO mini-series, Band Of Brothers.
ComedySociety & CultureTV & FilmPersonal Journals

