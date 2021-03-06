Logged On explores all things internet culture, from memes to emerging trends, deep web conspiracy theories and beyond. Hosted by Dazed's Günseli Yalcinkaya, ea... More
The Mid
Welcome to the inaugural episode of Logged On, the new podcast from Dazed with Günseli Yalcinkaya about all things internet culture, from memes to emerging trends, Deep Web conspiracy theories and beyond.Episode 1 – The MidWe're living in a mid-ocracy. Today, culture is algorithmically optimised for mass appeal, serving up platters of pre-packaged cool – whether that’s a Deftones tee, a Fred Again mix or a wavy mirror via your Instagram explore page. On this episode, we're joined by Shumon Basar, the co-author of two books, ‘The Age Of Earthquakes’ and ‘The Extreme Self’, and the author of recent essays on lorecore and endcore, to discuss why everything suddenly feels so... mid. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/25/2023
48:11
Roll The Tape - Episode 3 w/ RIMON
With her EP Digital Tears slated to be released this year, RIMON’s soulful music explores everything from personal relationships to the increasing role that social media plays in our lives. Sitting down with Dazed for the final instalment of its Roll The Tape series – a partnership between Dazed and Rizla celebrating live music – RIMON talks us through the creative turning points in her life. From her time spent in refugee camps as a child to writing her first song aged 10, find out more about why the Eritrean-born singer is proving herself to be an integral voice for this generation. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/29/2021
29:27
Roll The Tape - Episode 2 w/ Kojey Radical
Far more than a musician, Kojey Radical is a performer and genre-defying visionary. Despite having found lockdown restricting, he sought ways to adapt, utilising social media and interacting with his fans to release new music and work on an album. Chatting with Dazed for the second instalment of its Roll The Tape series – a partnership between Dazed and Rizla celebrating live music – we learn more about the inimitable artist as he opens about mental health, fatherhood, and his first love: comic books. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/22/2021
21:01
Roll The Tape - Episode 1 w/ Alicai Harley
Having released her pop-infused dancehall EP The Red Room: Yard Gyal Inna Britain earlier this year, Alicaì Harley has proved herself a force to be reckoned with in the UK music scene. As part of Dazed’s Roll The Tape series – a partnership between Dazed and Rizla celebrating live music – we sat down with the musician to talk about everything from finding creativity in a pandemic, to reminiscing on the sounds of her childhood spent in Jamaica, and crucially, whether or not she believes in ghosts. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
6/14/2021
22:04
A FUTURE WORLD: Where Next for the Fashion Industry
In this A Future World podcast, hosted by Dazed Digital’s Fashion Features Editor Emma Davidson, Bethany Williams and AGF Hydra talk about navigating the fashion industry and finding your voice within it; aligning their brand values in tandem with what the climate emergency demands; how their labels might provide a blueprint for others wanting to set up new systems for their brands with less wasteful production; and how the digitisation of fashion weeks is subverting the industry’s long-standing aura of exclusivity. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
