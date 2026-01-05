Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics Christmas
PodcastsTrue CrimeCrimehub: A True Crime Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast

Crimehub Studios
True Crime
Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast
Latest episode

210 episodes

  • Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast

    The Butcher of Aberdeen: Slaughtered, Skinned, and Served Up

    1/02/2026 | 1h

    In a quiet Australian town, a man’s chilling premonition and a trail of ignored warnings lead investigators into one of the most disturbing domestic violence cases in modern history, forcing a reckoning with how evil can hide in plain sight for years. Listen completely ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of ⁠Crimehub Premium⁠. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Sign up here: ⁠patreon.com/crimehub⁠ Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #truecrime #truecrimepodcast #crimehub  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast

    MURDER on Social Media: The Bianca Devins Case

    12/26/2025 | 49 mins.

    When a wave of frantic 911 calls revealed that a teenage girl’s murder was being broadcast online in real time, investigators realized the killer wasn’t running—he wanted to be seen. What followed was a horrifying portrait of obsession and entitlement, as Bianca Devins’ final moments were transformed into a spectacle that would scar the internet forever. Listen completely ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of ⁠Crimehub Premium⁠. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Sign up here: ⁠patreon.com/crimehub⁠ Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #truecrime #truecrimepodcast #crimehub Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast

    The Taconic State Parkway Tragedy

    12/19/2025 | 52 mins.

    A frantic phone call from an eight-year-old girl is the last warning before a minivan carrying five children disappears into one of the deadliest crashes in New York history. What investigators uncovered afterward shattered the image of a perfect mother—and left a question so disturbing, it still has no answer. Listen completely ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of ⁠Crimehub Premium⁠. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Sign up here: ⁠patreon.com/crimehub⁠ Writer: Samantha Davis ﻿Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #crimehub #truecrime #truecrimestories Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast

    The Damsel of Death

    12/12/2025 | 55 mins.

    Listen ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of⁠ ⁠Crimehub Premium⁠⁠. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Sign up for Premium here:⁠ ⁠patreon.com/crimehub⁠⁠ She hitchhiked along Florida’s highways, luring men into remote wooded areas where she killed seven victims, insisting each killing was a desperate act of self-defense. But as investigators uncovered her trail of stolen cars, pawned belongings, and chilling confessions, the truth behind America’s “Damsel of Death”, AKA Aileen Wuornos, became far darker than anyone imagined. Writer: Mike Colucci ﻿Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #crimehub #truecrime #truecrimestories Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

  • Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast

    The Perfect Heist

    12/05/2025 | 50 mins.

    For decades, “Thomas Randele” lived as the perfect husband, father, and neighbor—an ordinary man with nothing to hide. But when cancer came for him, a single confession exposed the extraordinary truth: he’d been running from a million-dollar heist since 1969. Listen completely ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of ⁠Crimehub Premium⁠. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Get Crimehub Premium here: ⁠patreon.com/crimehub⁠ Writer: Samantha Davis Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #crimehub #truecrime #truecrimestories Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

More True Crime podcasts

Trending True Crime podcasts

About Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast

Need your true crime fix? You've come to the right place. On Crimehub™ you'll hear about some of the most disturbing and unbelievable true crimes in modern history. With new episodes every Friday at 1pm EST, you'll always have a new case to hear about. Be sure to follow with notifications on to stay up-to-date on new releases. Advertising Inquiries: This podcast is represented by True Native Media. Email all advertising inquiries to [email protected]. * * * EXPLICIT CONTENT DISCLAIMER: This podcast contains explicit content and is intended for adults 18 years of age or older. These episodes are NOT intended for children under the age of 18. Parental guidance is strongly advised for children under the age of 18. Listener discretion is advised. COPYRIGHT WARNING: The use of any affiliated audio of these episodes is not allowed, as it is a direct violation of copyright law and will result in legal action. Copyright © 2021–2026 Crimehub. All rights reserved. #crimehub #truecrime #truecrimestories #truecrimepodcast
Podcast website
True Crime

Listen to Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast, MrBallen Podcast: Strange, Dark & Mysterious Stories and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.2.2 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/6/2026 - 7:02:41 PM