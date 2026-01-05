The Butcher of Aberdeen: Slaughtered, Skinned, and Served Up
1/02/2026 | 1h
In a quiet Australian town, a man’s chilling premonition and a trail of ignored warnings lead investigators into one of the most disturbing domestic violence cases in modern history, forcing a reckoning with how evil can hide in plain sight for years. Listen completely ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of Crimehub Premium. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Sign up here: patreon.com/crimehub Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #truecrime #truecrimepodcast #crimehub Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
MURDER on Social Media: The Bianca Devins Case
12/26/2025 | 49 mins.
When a wave of frantic 911 calls revealed that a teenage girl’s murder was being broadcast online in real time, investigators realized the killer wasn’t running—he wanted to be seen. What followed was a horrifying portrait of obsession and entitlement, as Bianca Devins’ final moments were transformed into a spectacle that would scar the internet forever. Listen completely ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of Crimehub Premium. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Sign up here: patreon.com/crimehub Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #truecrime #truecrimepodcast #crimehub Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Taconic State Parkway Tragedy
12/19/2025 | 52 mins.
A frantic phone call from an eight-year-old girl is the last warning before a minivan carrying five children disappears into one of the deadliest crashes in New York history. What investigators uncovered afterward shattered the image of a perfect mother—and left a question so disturbing, it still has no answer. Listen completely ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of Crimehub Premium. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Sign up here: patreon.com/crimehub Writer: Samantha Davis Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #crimehub #truecrime #truecrimestories Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Damsel of Death
12/12/2025 | 55 mins.
Listen ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of Crimehub Premium. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Sign up for Premium here: patreon.com/crimehub She hitchhiked along Florida’s highways, luring men into remote wooded areas where she killed seven victims, insisting each killing was a desperate act of self-defense. But as investigators uncovered her trail of stolen cars, pawned belongings, and chilling confessions, the truth behind America’s “Damsel of Death”, AKA Aileen Wuornos, became far darker than anyone imagined. Writer: Mike Colucci Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #crimehub #truecrime #truecrimestories Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
The Perfect Heist
12/05/2025 | 50 mins.
For decades, “Thomas Randele” lived as the perfect husband, father, and neighbor—an ordinary man with nothing to hide. But when cancer came for him, a single confession exposed the extraordinary truth: he’d been running from a million-dollar heist since 1969. Listen completely ad-free with a 7-day FREE trial of Crimehub Premium. Cancel anytime. No commitment. Get Crimehub Premium here: patreon.com/crimehub Writer: Samantha Davis Huge thanks to Acorns for sponsoring the show! Sign up now and Acorns will boost your new account with a $5 bonus investment. Head to acorns.com/crimehub or download the Acorns app to get started. * * * DISCLAIMER: This episode contains explicit content. Parental guidance is advised for children under the age of 18. Listen at your own discretion. #crimehub #truecrime #truecrimestories Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Crimehub: A True Crime Podcast