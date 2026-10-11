October 11, 2026; 12pm: There have been many crucial moments in history that have been paired in our memories with a symbolic image. Shepard Fairey, the artist behind Obama’s famous ‘Hope’ poster, explains the importance of using art as a form of dissent and how it is an accessible form of protest for everyone; Florida has become one of the toughest states for Democrats to win. State Rep. Angie Nixon, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida reacts to new polling that has her within striking distance of her opponent; Jacob heads to USC for this week’s edition of Prediction Markets to speak to students about the midterms, the Cornell 7, climate change and more. Elise Hu and Charlie Shaughnessy join to react.



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