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109 episodes
- October 11, 2026; 12pm: There have been many crucial moments in history that have been paired in our memories with a symbolic image. Shepard Fairey, the artist behind Obama’s famous ‘Hope’ poster, explains the importance of using art as a form of dissent and how it is an accessible form of protest for everyone; Florida has become one of the toughest states for Democrats to win. State Rep. Angie Nixon, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Florida reacts to new polling that has her within striking distance of her opponent; Jacob heads to USC for this week’s edition of Prediction Markets to speak to students about the midterms, the Cornell 7, climate change and more. Elise Hu and Charlie Shaughnessy join to react.
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Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa expresses concern over Trump’s election interference tactics10/11/2026 | 38 mins.October 11, 2026; 11am: Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Gina Hinojosa explains why voters should choose her as their next governor; Maine Democratic Senate nominee Troy Jackson explains why he thinks he can unseat Senator Susan Collins; Filmmaker Yuval Abraham discusses his new film ‘Naza,’ which showcases how the Israeli military has been targeting civilians in Gaza and conducting mass casualty events as its strategy of war.
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Exclusive with NYC Mayor Mamdani: Trusting ICE at their word is “a fool’s errand”10/11/2026 | 42 mins.October 11, 2026; 10am: In his first televised interview since Oscar Bergal was shot by ICE, Mayor Zohran Mamdani provides updates on Bergal and shares what he demanded of President Trump in the aftermath of the shooting; Texas is a breeding ground for unpopular laws, including its infamous book banning law. Eddie Huang’s book was just banned in Texas and he shares how he found out while attending an anti-censorship event; Anand Giridharadas shines a light on what he believes is the root cause of the homelessness crisis in this country and offers a solution.
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- October 10, 2026; 12pm: New election data shows that Democrats are on track to flip at least three Senate seats. Kabir Khanna breaks down the key issues driving voters to the polls and everything you need to understand about midterm polling; Josh Einiger reports live from a protest in Manhattan where New Yorkers are protesting the ICE shooting of Oscar Bergal; The Trump administration is working to remove protections from public land so profitable business arrangements can move forward. Ken Salazar explains the negative consequences these will have on wildlife, nature and public lands; A new documentary, “The Last Message,” spotlights how Ukraine’s youngest generation is being affected by Russia’s war on their country. Kelsie Kimberlin shares her story.
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“Folks are really excited about this renewed energy”: Democrats optimistic about taking back Congress10/10/2026 | 40 mins.October 10, 2026; 11am: Melat Kiros, the Democratic nominee for Colorado’s 1st congressional district, explains why she’s confident her party can win back Congress; MS NOW reporter Maya Eaglin gives the latest updates on Hurricane Isaias; MS NOW reporter Alex Tabet reports on why Ohio voters are dismayed with President Trump; Jacob Soboroff explains how the president is attempting to bribe voters ahead of the midterms; Artificial Intelligence solved one of the seven Millennium Prize Problems, Mathematician Tristan Buckmaster explains what this means for the future of academia.
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Connect with Jacob Soboroff brings viewers closer to the news, people and conversations shaping America, forging a meaningful link between Soboroff, his audience and the communities at the center of the national dialogue.Podcast website
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