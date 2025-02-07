Powered by RND
PodcastsSportsCNBC Sport
Listen to CNBC Sport in the App
Listen to CNBC Sport in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

CNBC Sport

Podcast CNBC Sport
CNBC
CNBC Sport brings you the convergence of sports, business, and investing. Each week, we sit down with the biggest names in sports - from league commissioners an...
Sports

Available Episodes

5 of 22
  • Super Bowl Special: Cosm CEO Jeb Terry 2/7/25
    CNBC’s Alex Sherman speaks with Jeb Terry, CEO of Cosm, ahead of Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
    --------  
    8:57
  • Super Bowl Special: Jaguars Executive & AEW President Tony Khan 2/7/25
    CNBC’s Alex Sherman talks to Tony Khan, Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars and President & CEO of All Elite Wrestling. The two discuss the hiring of new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, the team’s prospects for 2025, growth of All Elite Wresting vs. WWE, and DEI’s role in the NFL.
    --------  
    11:04
  • Super Bowl Special: NFL Media Chief Brian Rolapp 2/7/25
    Ahead of Super Bowl 59, CNBC’s Alex Sherman speaks with Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer, on media’s shifting landscape, further international expansion, and why tickets may not be overpriced.
    --------  
    13:28
  • Super Bowl Special: Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees 2/7/25
    Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees spoke to CNBC’s Alex Sherman about Brees’ potential return to broadcasting, the recent struggles of the New Orleans Saints and the transition away from playing professional football.
    --------  
    8:30
  • Super Bowl Special: Denver Broncos President Damani Leech 2/7/25
    CNBC’s Alex Sherman spoke with Damani Leech, president of the Denver Broncos, on what fueled a comeback year for the franchise, new strategies to improve the fan experience, and the future of DEI in the NFL.
    --------  
    8:38

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About CNBC Sport

CNBC Sport brings you the convergence of sports, business, and investing. Each week, we sit down with the biggest names in sports - from league commissioners and top athletes to team owners and influential executives - uncovering the strategies, deals, and inside stories shaping the industry's future.
Podcast website

Listen to CNBC Sport, The Ryen Russillo Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

CNBC Sport: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.6.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 2/9/2025 - 2:41:22 AM