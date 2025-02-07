Super Bowl Special: Jaguars Executive & AEW President Tony Khan 2/7/25

CNBC’s Alex Sherman talks to Tony Khan, Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars and President & CEO of All Elite Wrestling. The two discuss the hiring of new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, the team’s prospects for 2025, growth of All Elite Wresting vs. WWE, and DEI’s role in the NFL.