CNBC’s Alex Sherman speaks with Jeb Terry, CEO of Cosm, ahead of Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans.
--------
8:57
Super Bowl Special: Jaguars Executive & AEW President Tony Khan 2/7/25
CNBC’s Alex Sherman talks to Tony Khan, Chief Football Strategy Officer for the Jacksonville Jaguars and President & CEO of All Elite Wrestling. The two discuss the hiring of new Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, the team’s prospects for 2025, growth of All Elite Wresting vs. WWE, and DEI’s role in the NFL.
--------
11:04
Super Bowl Special: NFL Media Chief Brian Rolapp 2/7/25
Ahead of Super Bowl 59, CNBC’s Alex Sherman speaks with Brian Rolapp, NFL chief media and business officer, on media’s shifting landscape, further international expansion, and why tickets may not be overpriced.
--------
13:28
Super Bowl Special: Former New Orleans Saints Quarterback Drew Brees 2/7/25
Super Bowl MVP Drew Brees spoke to CNBC’s Alex Sherman about Brees’ potential return to broadcasting, the recent struggles of the New Orleans Saints and the transition away from playing professional football.
--------
8:30
Super Bowl Special: Denver Broncos President Damani Leech 2/7/25
CNBC’s Alex Sherman spoke with Damani Leech, president of the Denver Broncos, on what fueled a comeback year for the franchise, new strategies to improve the fan experience, and the future of DEI in the NFL.
CNBC Sport brings you the convergence of sports, business, and investing. Each week, we sit down with the biggest names in sports - from league commissioners and top athletes to team owners and influential executives - uncovering the strategies, deals, and inside stories shaping the industry's future.