Ep 2: Dressing Like You Mean It — Heidi Clements (AKA WelcomeToHeidi) on Authenticity, Aging, and Not Giving a Damn

What if the coolest girl in the room was 64 and completely unbothered?This week on Closet Philosophy, we're talking with the one and only Heidi Clements—a writer, content creator, and style icon with 1.8 million followers who has become a voice of radical authenticity for women of every age.Heidi shares how she went from TV writer to unexpected TikTok star in her 60s, why getting dressed is both a political act and a personal therapy session, and how to finally stop dressing for the male gaze—or anyone else's expectations.We get into:Heidi's surprising path to online influence (spoiler: it starts with pizza 🍕)Dressing without shame, rules, or apologyThe myth of the "cool girl" and why being unbothered is the new sexyWhy your neck, your stomach rolls, and your closet are not problems to fixFinding your power in midlife—and giving yourself permission to be loud, visible, and realThe magic of saying "f*ck off" (lovingly)This is a conversation about more than personal style—it's about personal freedom. Whether you're navigating midlife, recovering from people-pleasing, or just want to feel a little braver in your own skin, this episode is for you.📌 Plus: Heidi's best accidental outfit formulas, why she films in her bathroom, and what happens when you accidentally flash your... well, just listen.