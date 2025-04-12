Ep 4: Making Good with Sophia Hall — Thrifting, Style, and Taking Up Space
In this episode of Closet Philosophy, we meet Sophia Hall, the vibrant force behind @makegood on Instagram. Sophia is a secondhand style expert who turned childhood thrift store adventures into a thriving online business serving women of all sizes—especially those who often feel ignored by the fashion industry.We talk about:Growing up as the youngest of eight and learning to dress for survival, identity, and joyWhy the fashion industry still isn’t cutting it for plus-size folks—and how secondhand can offer freedom and powerSophia’s honest, empathetic approach to styling clients, from measurements to mindset shiftsThe magic of her Instagram Live sales, where community, confidence, and clothes come togetherHow women of all ages and sizes can reclaim comfort, color, and self-expression—even in a world that tells us to shrinkPlus: unexpected styling hacks, Billie Eilish shoutouts, the secret weapon of the men’s section, and why one of her customers once watched a live sale from the front row of a Botticelli concert (yes, really).✨ Subscribe now so you don’t miss next week’s episode—because we’re just getting started unpacking what style can really do.💚 Find Sophia on Instagram: @makegood💚 Follow us on Substack: Closet Philosophy💚 Join the conversation on Instagram: @closet.philosophy
Ep 03: Healing, Beauty, and Taking Up Space — Jenn Harper of Cheekbone Beauty on Building a Brand with a Soul
What if lipstick could change more than your look—what if it could change the narrative?This week on Closet Philosophy, we’re joined by powerhouse founder Jenn Harper, the visionary behind Cheekbone Beauty—one of the first Indigenous-owned beauty brands in North America. Jenn shares how a dream in early sobriety led to a mission-driven brand that’s redefining what beauty means, who it’s for, and what it’s made of.We dive into:The dream that started it all: three laughing Native girls with lip gloss and a spark of possibilityHow generational trauma—and healing—shaped Jenn’s identity, sobriety, and purposeThe power of representation for Indigenous people in the beauty industryWhy not knowing your full history doesn’t mean you don’t belongSustainability beyond buzzwords—what it really means to build a brand with the next seven generations in mindVeganism, cultural nuance, and honoring traditional lifewaysThe story behind Cheekbone’s stunning lipstick names (spoiler: every shade is a language lesson)And a sneak peek at a powerful red lipstick collab you’ll definitely want on your lips—and in your lifeJenn also shares how her Indigenous values shape every decision—from the supply chain to the pigments—and why sustainability, transparency, and community care are non-negotiables.If you’ve ever wondered how to live your values out loud, or how to turn personal pain into world-shifting power, this episode is your roadmap.✨ Subscribe now so you don’t miss upcoming episodes—and keep an eye out for that red lipstick drop.💚 Find Cheekbone Beauty on Instagram: @cheekbonebeauty💚 Follow us on Substack: Closet Philosophy💚 Join the conversation on Instagram: @closet.philosophy
Ep 2: Dressing Like You Mean It — Heidi Clements (AKA WelcomeToHeidi) on Authenticity, Aging, and Not Giving a Damn
What if the coolest girl in the room was 64 and completely unbothered?This week on Closet Philosophy, we’re talking with the one and only Heidi Clements—a writer, content creator, and style icon with 1.8 million followers who has become a voice of radical authenticity for women of every age.Heidi shares how she went from TV writer to unexpected TikTok star in her 60s, why getting dressed is both a political act and a personal therapy session, and how to finally stop dressing for the male gaze—or anyone else’s expectations.We get into:Heidi’s surprising path to online influence (spoiler: it starts with pizza 🍕)Dressing without shame, rules, or apologyThe myth of the “cool girl” and why being unbothered is the new sexyWhy your neck, your stomach rolls, and your closet are not problems to fixFinding your power in midlife—and giving yourself permission to be loud, visible, and realThe magic of saying “f*ck off” (lovingly)This is a conversation about more than personal style—it’s about personal freedom. Whether you’re navigating midlife, recovering from people-pleasing, or just want to feel a little braver in your own skin, this episode is for you.📌 Plus: Heidi’s best accidental outfit formulas, why she films in her bathroom, and what happens when you accidentally flash your... well, just listen.✨ Subscribe now so you don’t miss next week’s episode—because we’re just getting started unpacking what style can really do.💚 Find Heidi on Instagram: @welcometoheidi💚 Find Heidi on TikTok: @welcometoheidi💚 Follow us on Substack: Closet Philosophy💚 Join the conversation on Instagram: @closet.philosophy
Dressing for Power, Not Permission — Why Your Closet Is a Political Statement
Welcome to Closet Philosophy, the podcast that believes what you wear is never just about clothes.In our preview episode, personal stylist Jennine and fashion writer Kristen share how this podcast was born—from a serendipitous interview to an ongoing conversation about the power of personal style. Together, they unpack why midlife is a moment of transformation, not disappearance—and how clothing can be a tool for confidence, self-expression, and resistance.We dive into:The story behind Closet PhilosophyWhy dressing powerfully is a political act—especially for women in midlifeJennine’s Venn diagram of Quality, Memorability, and AuthenticityA client success story that proves a red suit can change your lifeWhy quiet luxury isn’t always as “aspirational” as it seemsThe real reason you don’t need a personal shopper—you need personal agencyAnd what AI, tax accountants, and The Jetsons have to do with getting dressedThis isn’t a podcast about fashion. It’s a podcast about meaning. About how we show up in the world. And how we take up space—on purpose.✨ Subscribe now so you don’t miss Episode 1, where we’ll start digging even deeper into the psychology and politics of personal style.💚 Follow us on Substack: Closet Philosophy💚 Join the conversation on Instagram: @closet.philosophy
Think it doesn’t matter what you wear? Hosts Jennine Jacob and Kristen Philipkoski uncover the ways your personal style is not just personal. What you choose to wear every day is a political act, whether you’re aware of it or not. And putting thought into your personal style is not superficial, unintelligent, or a waste of time. Along with guests including bestselling authors, scientists, entrepreneurs, and more, the Closet Philosophy podcast explores how what we wear influences and reveals what’s within.