151: Your Mom & Dad: Traitors S3 Recap - The Rise of Insufferable Sandoval (Ep 7 & 8)

Today Your Mom and Dad cover the most recent episodes of The Traitors' Season 3 - and there are some wildly shocking and entertaining moments that NEED to be discussed. They chat about the potentially two best Missions ever, the de-throning of the leader, why Tom Sandoval might win this whole thing, a face-to-face elimination, The Traitors continued distrust of each other, potential Traitor recruitment, and much more!