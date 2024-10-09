152: Your Mom & Dad: Grant’s Bachelor Recap - Ep 4 (Carolina vs All the Women!)
The drama is not letting up on episode 4 of Grant’s Bachelor season and Your Mom and Dad need to discuss. They chat about the overall tense vibe of this season, opinions on Carolina vs the rest of the women, Julianna’s confrontation, Rose’s choice, cast exhaustion/drinking, wanting to know Grant better, and so much more!
--------
1:40:47
151: Your Mom & Dad: Traitors S3 Recap - The Rise of Insufferable Sandoval (Ep 7 & 8)
Today Your Mom and Dad cover the most recent episodes of The Traitors’ Season 3 - and there are some wildly shocking and entertaining moments that NEED to be discussed. They chat about the potentially two best Missions ever, the de-throning of the leader, why Tom Sandoval might win this whole thing, a face-to-face elimination, The Traitors continued distrust of each other, potential Traitor recruitment, and much more!
--------
1:35:16
150: Your Mom & Dad: Grant’s Bachelor Recap - Ep 3 (We Needed a Hot Mic!)
Everyone is sobbing this week on Grant’s 3rd Bachelor episode and Your Mom and Dad are here to discuss! First they cover The Family’s consensus on serenading - then they dive into that finance date, Grant’s shirt on the menu, a “short dress”, the house starting to fall apart, a 3-on-1, Carolina spiraling, Rose’s off camera convo with Carolina, and much more!
***Tune in Monday (2/17) for a recap of Traitor's Season 3 (ep 7 & 8)
--------
1:39:27
149: Your Mom & Dad: Grant’s Bachelor Recap - Ep 2 (The Serenading Shenanigans Begin!)
Family, it is episode 2 of Grant’s Bachelor season and the drama is already heating up…and lots of music, lots and lots of singing. Today Your Mom and Dad (and Uncle Lee) break down their thoughts on Grant’s serenading, Zoe vs Alli Jo, Alexe’s date sponsored by The Mall, The Girl Group performances, Grant and Carolina’s PDA repercussions, and much more!
Check out Lee’s gorgeous work here: https://www.instagram.com/internetceramics
--------
1:33:48
148: Your Mom & Dad: Traitors S3 Recap - In Rob They Trust (Ep 5 & 6)
Today Your Mom and Dad give all their thoughts on episodes 5 and 6 of The Traitors Season 3 - and WOW this season is unhinged! They discuss the reckless moves, Traitor vs Traitor vs Traitor, Sandoval’s performance, Daddy Rob running the castle, Faithfuls falling, friendship betrayal, and so much more!
***Tune in Wednesday (2/5) for Grant’s Bachelor episode 2 recap!
Your Mom & Dad, Jess and Evan Ambrose - partners of 16 years, welcome you into their home every week to chat about life, love, sex, and a whole lot of reality tv! Join them every Wednesday for reality tv recaps (The Bachelor, Love is Blind, Vanderpump Rules, etc), special guests, advice segments, and some good laughs!