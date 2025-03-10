Stemming off the industry-changing heel turn of John Cena that has everyone talking, our Masters; Dave Lagreca, Bully Ray, Mark Henry & Tommy Dreamer answer this question: Is professional wrestling cool again?
31:25
Busted Open: The Master's Class | New Episodes Starting March 10th
Busted Open is the only pro wrestling show bringing you daily content! Hear Dave LaGreca daily as he's joined by a rotating cast of co-hosts including WWE Hall of Famers Bully Ray and Mark Henry, ECW Legend Tommy Dreamer, AEW star Thunder Rosa, and 2x World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth for knowledgeable pro wrestling talk, entertaining debates, interviews with the biggest names in the game, and instant event reactions. Plus, peel back the curtain on the pro wrestling business with a roundtable of HOFers on “The Master’s Class."
Drop Schedule:
Monday-Sunday Afternoon: Daily episode of “Busted Open”
Monday Morning: “The Master’s Class”
Monday/Wednesday Night: “Busted Open After Dark” reacts to RAW & Dynamite
Hear live episodes of Busted Open daily from 9a-12p ET on SiriusXM Fight Nation, channel 156. It may pay their bills, but the real winners are the Busted Open fans.
1:21
Riding The Pine
What happens when a wrestler is hurt or just not being utilized properly in wrestling? Dave LaGreca & The Masters Tommy Dreamer, Bully Ray and Mark Henry use their personal experience to reflect on the toll it can take on their well-being, plus they discuss whether or not management has a right to use sit talent on the sidelines at their discretion.
32:07
Voicing Concerns to the Boss
The masters discuss the do's-and-don'ts when addressing grievances in pro wrestling with promoters, talent, and the public.
24:18
The Matches That Made Us Fans
Dave LaGreca & Guest Master Sam Roberts give the Top 5 Matches that turned them into passionate wrestling lifers. Also, Tommy "Wildfire" Rich gives insight on the #1 match that made Dave a pro wrestling fan.
