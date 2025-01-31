Today’s book is a collection of wisdom shared by one of the world’s most brilliant business minds. Join Mike & Cory as they explore Charlie Munger’s encyclopedic knowledge of business, finance, history, philosophy, physics, ethics, and (of course) mental models. Support the Show Poor Charlie’s Almanack Bookworm #214: Simple Marketing for Smart People Mike’s Mind […]
1:47:11
214: Simple Marketing for Smart People by Billy Broas
This episode of Bookworm is brought to you by: Today's author promises to teach us a new way to craft marketing content that compels customers to act without feeling sleazy. Join Mike & Cory as they try to shun complexity and give belief-building a try.
1:51:58
213: Meditations by Marcus Aurelius
213: Meditations by Marcus Aurelius

Today's author shares personal wisdom from almost 2000 years ago. Join Mike and Cory as they examine an ancient classic of wisdom literature to see if it stands the test of time.
1:42:49
212: Never Play It Safe by Chase Jarvis
212: Never Play It Safe by Chase Jarvis

Today's author promises to equip us with the tools, insights, and inspiration needed to create the life of our dreams. Join Mike & Cory as they consider what it means to live boldly and authentically.
1:39:31
211: Anti-Time Management by Richie Norton
211: Anti-Time Management by Richie Norton

Today's author promises to help us find our motivation, prioritize our ideals, and create a flexible lifestyle — no matter how busy we are. Join Mike & Cory as they attempt to flip the traditional approach to productivity on its head.