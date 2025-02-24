Evolving Your Software Teams - Team Topologies by Matthew Skelton & Manuel Pais
In this episode of Book Overflow, Carter and Nathan discuss the second half of Team Topologies by Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais. Join them as they discuss how teams evolve, when you can tell a team might be reaching its breaking point, and what a company needs beyond the team topologies!-- Books Mentioned in this Episode --Note: As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.----------------------------------------------------------Team Topologies by Matthew Skelton and Manuel Paishttps://amzn.to/4kgfH3F (paid link)----------------00:00 Intro01:26 About the Book03:10 Thoughts on the Book09:20 Team Interaction Modes41:01 Changing Team Structures01:05:04 Final Thoughts----------------Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5kj6DLCEWR5nHShlSYJI5LApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/book-overflow/id1745257325X: https://x.com/bookoverflowpodCarter on X: https://x.com/cartermorganNathan's Functionally Imperative: www.functionallyimperative.com----------------Book Overflow is a podcast for software engineers, by software engineers dedicated to improving our craft by reading the best technical books in the world. Join Carter Morgan and Nathan Toups as they read and discuss a new technical book each week!The full book schedule and links to every major podcast player can be found at https://www.bookoverflow.io
Building Effective Teams - Team Topologies by Matthew Skelton & Manuel Pais
In this episode of Book Overflow, Carter and Nathan discuss the first half of Team Topologies by Matthew Skelton and Manuel Pais. Join them as they discuss the four main types of teams, what teams they've worked on in the past, remote work, and more!-- Books Mentioned in this Episode --Note: As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.----------------------------------------------------------Team Topologies by Matthew Skelton and Manuel Paishttps://amzn.to/4kgfH3F (paid link)----------------Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5kj6DLCEWR5nHShlSYJI5LApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/book-overflow/id1745257325X: https://x.com/bookoverflowpodCarter on X: https://x.com/cartermorganNathan's Functionally Imperative: www.functionallyimperative.com----------------Book Overflow is a podcast for software engineers, by software engineers dedicated to improving our craft by reading the best technical books in the world. Join Carter Morgan and Nathan Toups as they read and discuss a new technical book each week!The full book schedule and links to every major podcast player can be found at https://www.bookoverflow.io
Is HTMX Right For You? - Hypermedia Systems by Gross, Stepinski, & Akşimşek
In this episode of Book Overflow, Carter and Nathan discuss the back half of Hypermedia Systems by Carson Gross, Adam Stepinski, and Deniz Akşimşek. Join them as they discuss the pros and cons of HTMX, whether or not you should choose it over a more popular framework like React, and more!-- Books Mentioned in this Episode --Note: As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.----------------------------------------------------------Hypermedia Systems by Carson Gross, Adam Stepinski, and Deniz Akşimşekhttps://amzn.to/3C503GQ (https://amzn.to/4aDjFyD)----------------Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/5kj6DLCEWR5nHShlSYJI5LApple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/book-overflow/id1745257325X: https://x.com/bookoverflowpodCarter on X: https://x.com/cartermorganNathan's Functionally Imperative: www.functionallyimperative.com----------------Book Overflow is a podcast for software engineers, by software engineers dedicated to improving our craft by reading the best technical books in the world. Join Carter Morgan and Nathan Toups as they read and discuss a new technical book each week!The full book schedule and links to every major podcast player can be found at https://www.bookoverflow.io
Make Web 1.0 Great Again! - Hypermedia Systems by Gross, Stepinski, & Akşimşek
In this episode of Book Overflow, Carter and Nathan discuss the first 200 pages of Hypermedia Systems by Carson Gross, Adam Stepinski, and Deniz Akşimşek. Join them as they discuss HTMX, an alternative to modern JavaScript front-end frameworks, and the philosophies that made Web 1.0 so powerful!
Kent Beck Reflects on Tidy First?
In this special episode of Book Overflow, Kent Beck joins Carter and Nathan to discuss his book Tidy First? Join them as Kent reflects on the artistry of programming design, the importance of optionality, and how the Time Value of Money applies to software engineering!
