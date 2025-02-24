Is HTMX Right For You? - Hypermedia Systems by Gross, Stepinski, & Akşimşek

In this episode of Book Overflow, Carter and Nathan discuss the back half of Hypermedia Systems by Carson Gross, Adam Stepinski, and Deniz Akşimşek. Join them as they discuss the pros and cons of HTMX, whether or not you should choose it over a more popular framework like React, and more!-- Books Mentioned in this Episode --Note: As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.----------------------------------------------------------Hypermedia Systems by Carson Gross, Adam Stepinski, and Deniz Akşimşek