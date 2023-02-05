Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BTC Media
Technology
5 of 565
  • Good Morning Bitcoin - Bitcoin Venture Capital, NOSTR and the Lightning Network w/ Adam Back, RockStarDev, Christopher Calicott, TVP and Wiz
    Good Morning Bitcoin brings us another epic show with the likes of Adam Back, RockStarDev, Christopher Calicott, TVP and Wiz. Follow along as this group of brilliant minds discusses how Bitcoin will be valued by the coming AI revolution and how countries and companies will use and trust this technology. THIS EPISODE’S SPONSORS: Moon Mortgage - https://www.moonmortgage.io River - https://river.com/ Gordon Law - https://gordonlawltd.com/ Bitcoin 2023 Miami - https://b.tc/conference/ Bitcoin Magazine - https://store.bitcoinmagazine.com/ Bitcoin Magazine Pro - https://bitcoinmagazine.com/tags/bitcoin-magazine-pro Lower your time preference and lock-in your BITCOIN 2023 conference tickets today! Use the code BMLIVE for a 10% Discount! https://b.tc/conference/2023 Use promocode: BMLIVE for 10% off everything in our store
    5/2/2023
    2:01:47
  • FedWatch 142 - Dollar Demise or Shortage?
    Hosts: Ansel Lindner and Christian Keroles Fed Watch is a macro podcast with a clear contrarian thesis of a deflationary breakdown of the financial system leading to bitcoin adoption. We question narratives and schools of thought, and try to form new understanding. Each episode we use current events to question mainstream and bitcoin narratives across the globe, with an emphasis on central banks and currencies.  Find all charts and links at bitcoinandmarkets.com/fed142 In this episode, CK and I examine several major economic events of the last week, that when taken in isolation, can fit a totally different narrative than when taken as a whole. First up is US Q1 GDP. It came in at 1.1% annualized. That is far below industry consensus of 1.9%. The main things were the inventory cycle's effects and higher than expected core PCE ("inflation"). This, however, fits our show's basic premise of returning to a post-GFC normal of low growth. Our low inflation call is somewhat different than PCE, which measures prices not money printing. Our second topic, M2 money supply shows the second half of our premise is also correct. M2 is shrinking at the fastest rate in, at least, 60 years. This is just one version of money, but it is showing signs of deflation. Taken together with the GDP update, we get our "low growth, low inflation" combo. Next we tackle one of the biggest narratives in macroeconomics today, dedollarization. We read headline after headline, that countries are starting to ditch the dollar in bilateral trade. We used a Reuters article as an example. That article has an obviously biased headline, that gives itself away in the first sentence of the article. Argentina to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than dollarsArgentina will start to pay for Chinese imports in yuan rather than dollars, the government announced Wednesday, a measure that aims to relieve the country's dwindling dollar reserves. - emphasis added In the episode, we try to pull apart the reason for the dedollarization talk. It seems there is a massive dollar shortage in the world causing horrible economic effects. The dollar is then a perfect scapegoat and these countries are trying to find alternatives to the dollars which are in short supply. This is not a "revolt against weaponization of the dollar" story, it is plain and simple deflationary story. Last, we tie bitcoin into this deflationary narrative. Bitcoin is a dollar alternative just like the yuan, but one without the political, legal, and financial problems of the yuan.  Thanks for joining us. If you are reading this, hit the like and subscribe button! Constant updates on bitcoin and macro Free weekly Bitcoin Fundamentals Report Ansel Lindner On Twitter Christian Keroles On Twitter Watch this Episode: YouTube ||  Rumble  Slide deck Argentina using yuan article Elon on dedollarization via thestreet.com Mises Wire post on M2 If you enjoy this content please LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, REVIEW on iTunes, and SHARE! Written by Ansel Lindner Find More and Follow THIS EPISODE’S SPONSORS: Moon Mortgage - https://www.moonmortgage.io River - https://river.com/ Gordon Law - https://gordonlawltd.com/ Bitcoin 2023 Miami - https://b.tc/conference/ Bitcoin Magazine - https://store.bitcoinmagazine.com/ Bitcoin Magazine Pro - https://bitcoinmagazine.com/tags/bitcoin-magazine-pro Lower your time preference and lock-in your BITCOIN 2023 conference tickets today! Use the code BMLIVE for a 10% Discount! https://b.tc/conference/2023 Use promocode: BMLIVE for 10% off everything in our store
    4/28/2023
    44:58
  • Buy A House With Bitcoin w/ Aaron and Tristan
    Aaron and Tristan from Moon Mortgage break down their latest Bitcoin Product for mortgages. Lower your time preference and lock-in your Bitcoin 2023 conference tickets today!!! Use promo code BMLIVE to save 10% off your conference tickets today!!! Follow us on Twitter: - CK - Bitcoin Magazine - Bitcoin Magazine Video IMPORTANT DISCLAIMER "All views expressed by hosts, guests, and interviewees of "Bitcoin Magazine Live" are opinion only and do not reflect the views of Bitcoin Magazine, its ownership, management, any of their associated or affiliated entities, or their inhouse or third party service providers and platforms. This program is informational only, and its content does not contain or construe any offers to buy, sell, or hold any bitcoin, other cryptocurrency, or any securities or other financial instruments in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such solicitation or offer would be unlawful. Nor does this show's programming constitute any kind of legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. Individuals who appear on "Bitcoin Magazine Live" are not deemed investment advisors and their performances in the past are not indicative of future results. Nor are staff or management of "Bitcoin Magazine Live," its publishers and affiliated companies in the business of providing advice, financial or otherwise. All investment carries risk and you should do your own due diligence before investing."
    4/27/2023
    48:15
  • Good Morning Bitcoin - Bitcoin and Plan B Passports w/ Katie the Russian and Jessica
    Katie the Russian and Jessica from Plan B Passports visit the Good Morning Bitcoin show to highlight the reasons why you might want to explore having a second passport in a Bitcoin-friendly jurisdiction, and how El Salvador's adoption of Bitcoin has affected their business of helping people attain their residency in Bitcoin Countries. Host: Carly and Chris Alaimo THIS EPISODE’S SPONSORS: Moon Mortgage - https://www.moonmortgage.io River - https://river.com/ Gordon Law - https://gordonlawltd.com/ Bitcoin 2023 Miami - https://b.tc/conference/ Bitcoin Magazine - https://store.bitcoinmagazine.com/ Bitcoin Magazine Pro - https://bitcoinmagazine.com/tags/bitcoin-magazine-pro Lower your time preference and lock-in your BITCOIN 2023 conference tickets today! Use the code BMLIVE for a 10% Discount! https://b.tc/conference/2023 Use promocode: BMLIVE for 10% off everything in our store
    4/26/2023
    1:01:22
  • The Great Restoration - Can Bitcoin fix the art world? w/ Rebel Money, Dennis Koch and X Nardo
    Rebel Money, Dennis Koch, and X Nardo go deep into the world of art and how Bitcoin might be our chance to restore a world of high-integrity art. THIS EPISODE’S SPONSORS: Moon Mortgage - https://www.moonmortgage.io River - https://river.com/ Gordon Law - https://gordonlawltd.com/ Bitcoin 2023 Miami - https://b.tc/conference/ Bitcoin Magazine - https://store.bitcoinmagazine.com/ Bitcoin Magazine Pro - https://bitcoinmagazine.com/tags/bitcoin-magazine-pro Lower your time preference and lock-in your BITCOIN 2023 conference tickets today! Use the code BMLIVE for a 10% Discount! https://b.tc/conference/2023 Use promocode: BMLIVE for 10% off everything in our store
    4/25/2023
    1:17:20

The Bitcoin Magazine Podcast is on a mission to stay on top of what's happening with everything Bitcoin, guiding listeners through the major stories shaping the price, philosophy and community around the financial revolution. The show will also feature brief interviews from leading experts in the space.
