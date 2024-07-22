8. Modern Icons | Icons Club

The faces of the modern NBA take on many shapes, sizes, and brands, but have a few things in common: more money and influence than any of their predecessors. In the face of this increased responsibility, will they continue the club? And if so, who's coming next? In the series finale, Jackie takes a look at how far the league has come, and where it might be headed. Host: Jackie MacMullan Producers: Bobby Wagner, Noah Malale, Jonathan Kermah, Isaac Lee and Vikram Patel Sound Design: Scott Somerville Theme Song: Devon Renaldo