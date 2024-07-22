In our pilot episode, we dive into the relationship between Seattle and the Sonics, telling the story of the franchise’s iconic teams of the '90s. And we see how decisions made in that decade ultimately laid the groundwork for the team’s move, more than a decade later.
Host: Jordan Ritter Conn
Producers: Noah Malale, Isaac Lee, Kara Kornhaber, Karan Nevatia, Catherine St. Louis, Jonathan Hirsch and Vikram Patel
Sound Design: Scott Somerville and Vikram Patel
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
40:39
Introducing ‘Sonic Boom: How Seattle Lost Its Team’
Did Seattle ever have a chance? Who are the villains in this story? Hear from the NBA legends, politicians, diehard fans, business executives, and more as The RInger's Jordan RItter Conn unearths never before heard truths about the NBA's greatest heist. Dive into the chronicle of a perfect storm of events: how Seattle went from an iconic NBA city to a basketball orphan.
Host: Jordan Ritter Conn
Producers: Noah Malale, Isaac Lee, Kara Kornhaber, Karan Nevatia, Catherine St. Louis, Jonathan Hirsch and Vikram Patel
Sound Design: Scott Somerville and Vikram Patel
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:37
8. Modern Icons | Icons Club
The faces of the modern NBA take on many shapes, sizes, and brands, but have a few things in common: more money and influence than any of their predecessors. In the face of this increased responsibility, will they continue the club? And if so, who’s coming next? In the series finale, Jackie takes a look at how far the league has come, and where it might be headed.
Host: Jackie MacMullan
Producers: Bobby Wagner, Noah Malale, Jonathan Kermah, Isaac Lee and Vikram Patel
Sound Design: Scott Somerville
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:12:04
7. Shaq and Kobe | Icons Club
Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal are one of the most successful—and combustible—duos in NBA history. Their contrasting styles led to tension in the locker room, but dominance on the court. And in the end, each of them changed the rules of the Icons Club forever, just maybe not in the way you’d expect.
Host: Jackie MacMullan
Producers: Bobby Wagner, Kaya McMullen, Noah Malale, Jonathan Kermah, Isaac Lee, Justin Verrier, and Vikram Patel
Sound Design: Scott Somerville
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
1:09:13
6. The Enigmas | Icons Club
Some players have unassailable Icons Club resumes–MVPs, championships, iconic playoff moments–but find themselves on the outside, looking in. In this episode, Jackie lays out the criteria for becoming a club member, and examines a few of the most enigmatic stars.
Host: Jackie MacMullan
Producers: Bobby Wagner, Noah Malale, Jonathan Kermah, Isaac Lee, Justin Verrier and Vikram Patel
Sound Design: Scott Somerville
Theme Song: Devon Renaldo
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Bill Simmons’s new podcast breaks down the NBA's most important games, players, and teams, extending and reinventing his New York Times no. 1 bestselling book from 2009. Playing off the NBA’s dramatic changes during the past decade, Bill uses new commentary and fresh interviews with players and top media members to determine how the league has evolved and where it’s headed.Produced by Bill Simmons and Kyle Crichton Music by Jackson Lowe Lyrics and vocals by Tic Tac and Melatonin