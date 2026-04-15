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Believed

NPR
Society & Culture
Believed
Latest episode

10 episodes

  • Believed

    Epilogue: No Pretty Bows

    12/17/2018 | 18 mins.
    In the end, Larry Nassar's survivors were believed. But is that enough?

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  • Believed

    Finale: The Reckoning

    12/10/2018 | 34 mins.
    The world watches as more than 200 women and girls confront Larry Nassar at his sentencing hearings. "Little girls don't stay little forever," says one survivor. "They grow into strong women that return to destroy your world."

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  • Believed

    'What Have You Done?'

    12/03/2018 | 35 mins.
    Even some of Larry Nassar's victims found it hard to believe they themselves were abused. This is the story of a patient who supported him for years, despite the allegations. Hear what it took for her to finally accept the truth.

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  • Believed

    The Parents

    11/26/2018 | 25 mins.
    Many parents were in the room when Larry Nassar abused their daughters. They had no idea it was happening. That's because Larry didn't just manipulate his victims, he manipulated their parents, too.

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  • Believed

    How He Got Caught

    11/19/2018 | 26 mins.
    Larry Nassar's world starts to fall apart in the summer of 2016, thanks to three things: a tough Michigan detective, a team of journalists in Indiana, and a homeschooling mom from Kentucky. In this episode, you'll hear Larry's facade collapse - on tape.

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About Believed
How did Larry Nassar, an Olympic gymnastics doctor, get away with abusing hundreds of women and girls for two decades? Believed is an inside look at how a team of women won a conviction in one of the largest serial sexual abuse cases in U.S. history. It's a story of survivors finding their power in a cultural moment when people are coming to understand how important that is. It's also an unnerving exploration of how even well-meaning adults can fail to believe.
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