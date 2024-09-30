Kurt and Scotty talk about an inventor who creates tear gun to shoot tears back at person who hurt her, pub sued after patron taped pork chops to their feet, robot tells AI coworkers to quit their jobs and come home and farmers rally to save world’s loneliest sheep! Support this podcast by shopping our latest sponsor deals and promotions at this link: https://bit.ly/4a61tMk Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Kurt and Scotty talk about orcas wearing dead salmon hats again, Navy officer demoted after sneaking satellite on warship to get internet, Swedish man survives in snowed in car for two months and US pastor uses his MMA skills to save church from break in!

Kurt and Scotty talk about a man arrested for over 1000 home intrusions says it's his hobby, man proposes to girlfriend with a piece of cheese next to a dumpster, the most mysterious song on the internet identified after 17 years and doctors warn to not sit on the toilet for more than 10 minutes!

Kurt and Scotty talk about vodka powered robots, how Will Smith let out a fart so bad on Men in Black the set had to be evacuated for 3 hours, and Pizza Hut in China releases pizza topped with whole frog!

About Bananas - Funny news from around the world with Scotty Landes and Kurt Braunohler

Each week on Bananas, Kurt Braunohler and Scotty Landes discuss the strange, fascinating and just plain bananas news from around the world. The headlines and weird news are lighthearted, unexpected and always fun. Like the time the delivery robot ran through a crime scene or the lady who took in a stray cat only to find out it was a mountain lion. Or the time Kurt and Scotty drove a butt across the country. Check your local listings because this feel-good comedy podcast often goes on the road for live shows and may be in a city near you. Fun fact: We also hear the banana boys are a favorite amongst listeners while at the dentist, getting surgery and even giving birth! Bananas is part of the Exactly Right podcast network that provides a platform for bold, creative voices to bring to life provocative, entertaining and relatable stories for audiences everywhere. The Exactly Right roster of podcasts covers a variety of topics including true crime, comedic interviews and news, science, pop culture and more. Podcasts on the network include My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, That's Messed Up: An SVU Podcast, This Podcast Will Kill You, I Said No Gifts! and more.