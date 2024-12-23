Episode 10; Lt. James Boyce, Sgt. Hunter Welborn, and Sgt. Lucas Lovelace
In Episode 10, Lt. James Boyce of Recruitment and Development, shares good news about the incoming class of recruits, our largest in over 5 years. The Holiday Booze It And Lose It campaign is underway. Led by the NC Governor's Highway Safety Program, Sgt. Hunter Welborn discusses how the APD has embraced and supported it. And, with the holiday season upon us, it's a busy time for Sgt. Lucas Lovelace and his Community Engagement team. He shares the many ways the Asheville Police Department is spreading Christmas cheer!
--------
44:30
Episode 9; SPO Christopher Strumolo, Sgt. Jonathan Collins, & Chief Mike Lamb
In this episode, we find out what's happening in the Community Engagement Division from Senior Police Officer Christopher Strumolo, "Getting To Know" Sgt. Jonathan Collins, and the latest edition of "Ask The Chief" with Chief Mike Lamb.
--------
39:04
Helene Recovery, November 4
In this special edition of the APD Pod Squad, Capt. Brandon Moore joins us for a conversation about the vital role of drones during search and recovery in the days and weeks following Helene. We need to thank the companies that stepped up and offered assistance in providing vital information and saving lives; Airworx, Skydio, Paladin, Airsight, Dronesense, Axon, and T-Mobile. You'll hear how NASCAR driver Greg Biffle and Team Owner Joe Gibbs played a role in providing us with necessary communications equipment, and more.
--------
27:18
Helene Recovery, October 31
In this special episode of the APD Pod Squad, we sit down with the Mayor of Asheville, Esther Manheimer. It's been a month of trials and triumphs, challenges and champions, following the devastating storms of Helene that changed our lives and Asheville forever. Mayor Esther Manheimer has seen all of it up close, and from a distance, viewing the damage from the skies above in Marine One. We discuss the days before and after the storms, and where the City of Asheville goes from here. As we continue our recovery, we look to the future; future growth, and future storms.
--------
43:42
Helene Recovery, October 21
Special Edition Episode 3; 𝐀𝐏𝐃 𝐏𝐨𝐝 𝐒𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝-𝐇𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐟, 𝐑𝐞𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐲, 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 includes the latest on garbage and debris collection, water and power restoration, plus a conversation with Chief of Police Mike Lamb. His thoughts on the historic flooding, rescue efforts, the heroic actions of his officers, and more.
Meet the men and women behind the badge at the Asheville Police Department. Cold cases, conversations, community engagement, and questions and answers with Police Chief Mike Lamb. Hosted by Public Information Officer Rick Rice.