Helene Recovery, October 31

In this special episode of the APD Pod Squad, we sit down with the Mayor of Asheville, Esther Manheimer. It's been a month of trials and triumphs, challenges and champions, following the devastating storms of Helene that changed our lives and Asheville forever. Mayor Esther Manheimer has seen all of it up close, and from a distance, viewing the damage from the skies above in Marine One. We discuss the days before and after the storms, and where the City of Asheville goes from here. As we continue our recovery, we look to the future; future growth, and future storms.