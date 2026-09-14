In this episode, we take a daily look at the functionalities of ChatGPT versus Claude. Understand how each performs in work scenarios. Chapters 00:00 User Growth of ChatGPT Work 00:09 API Price Reduction Details 00:43 ChatGPT and Claude Comparisons 01:59 Workflow Experiences with Both 04:11 Long-Running Tasks Analysis 07:52 Conclusion and Future Tools Show Links Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

In this episode, we focus on the standout features of Anthropic's Fable 5.1 and what makes it a notable release. We also examine OpenAI's Astra and its enhancements. Show Links Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai How I Grow and Scale My Business with AI: https://www.skool.com/aihustle Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

In this episode, we report on the crashing incidents of Claude and Grok after the launch of OpenAI's GPT-6. We highlight the user experience in this turbulent period. Show Links Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai How I Grow and Scale My Business with AI: https://www.skool.com/aihustle Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

In this episode, we analyze OpenAI's latest image model and its implications for creators. We also discuss the concerns raised by an Anthropic researcher regarding AI risks.

In this episode, we unveil Trump's strategy for regulating AI in response to public concerns. His approach brings significant implications for future AI technologies. Show Links Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: ⁠⁠https://aibox.ai Make money licensing data to AI: https://fiund.com/ Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter

About Claude AI Daily

About Claude AI Daily

About Claude AI Daily