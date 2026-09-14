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720 episodes
- In this episode, we unveil Trump's strategy for regulating AI in response to public concerns. His approach brings significant implications for future AI technologies.
Show Links
Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
Make money licensing data to AI: https://fiund.com/
Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter
- In this episode, we report on the crashing incidents of Claude and Grok after the launch of OpenAI's GPT-6. We highlight the user experience in this turbulent period.
Show Links
Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
How I Grow and Scale My Business with AI: https://www.skool.com/aihustle
Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter
- In this episode, we focus on the standout features of Anthropic's Fable 5.1 and what makes it a notable release. We also examine OpenAI's Astra and its enhancements.
Show Links
Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
How I Grow and Scale My Business with AI: https://www.skool.com/aihustle
Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter
- In this episode, we take a daily look at the functionalities of ChatGPT versus Claude. Understand how each performs in work scenarios.
Chapters
00:00 User Growth of ChatGPT Work
00:09 API Price Reduction Details
00:43 ChatGPT and Claude Comparisons
01:59 Workflow Experiences with Both
04:11 Long-Running Tasks Analysis
07:52 Conclusion and Future Tools
Show Links
Get the top 80+ AI Models for $8.99 at AI Box: https://aibox.ai
Get the AI Chat Daily Newsletter: https://www.aichatdaily.com/newsletter
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About Claude AI Daily
Claude AI Daily is your daily source for the latest in artificial intelligence. Each episode rounds up the biggest AI news, new breakthroughs, and the developments shaping technology, so you always know what is happening in the world of AI.Podcast website
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