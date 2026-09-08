Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

Ross is joined by Steve Fezzik to break down how to approach betting NFL preseason games, laying out his NFL preseason commandments. The two also answer some email questions & break down last week's Hall of Fame game! Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS Connect with the Pod Website - https://www.rosstucker.com Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/ Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Ross and Steve Fezzik are joined by Mike Wright from Fantasy Footballers to preview the 2026 Fantasy Football season including some of the guys he thinks are overrated, underrated, the impact preseason has on his draft stock, and more! Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS Connect with the Pod Website - https://www.rosstucker.com Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/ Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Ross & Steve make their picks & predictions for every AFC team's season win totals, breaking it down alphabetically! Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS Connect with the Pod Website - https://www.rosstucker.com Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/ Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Ross & Steve make their picks & predictions for every NFC team's season win totals, breaking it down alphabetically! Also, Ross & Steve talk about the upcoming Pick'Em Contest: https://app.splashsports.com/channel/rosstuckerpod?association=CREATED Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS Connect with the Pod Website - https://www.rosstucker.com Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/ Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Ross & Steve Fezzik break down their picks & bets for all the games across the NFL in Week 1 including: New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks: 7:49 San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams: 9:36 New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions: 16:07 Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars: 16:52 Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers: 18:07 Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers: 19:14 Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts: 19:58 Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans: 21:18 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals: 22:24 New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans: 23:34 Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles: 24:22 Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers: 25:16 Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders: 26:05 Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings: 26:48 Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants: 27:20 Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs: 28:26 Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS Connect with the Pod Website - https://www.rosstucker.com Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/ Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/ Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

About Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

About Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast