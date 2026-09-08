Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

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545 episodes
- Ross & Steve Fezzik break down their picks & bets for all the games across the NFL in Week 1 including:
New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks: 7:49
San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams: 9:36
New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions: 16:07
Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars: 16:52
Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers: 18:07
Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers: 19:14
Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts: 19:58
Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans: 21:18
Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals: 22:24
New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans: 23:34
Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles: 24:22
Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers: 25:16
Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders: 26:05
Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings: 26:48
Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants: 27:20
Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs: 28:26
Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS
Connect with the Pod
Website - https://www.rosstucker.com
Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia
Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod
Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/
Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL
Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
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- Ross & Steve make their picks & predictions for every NFC team's season win totals, breaking it down alphabetically!
Also, Ross & Steve talk about the upcoming Pick'Em Contest: https://app.splashsports.com/channel/rosstuckerpod?association=CREATED
Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS
Connect with the Pod
Website - https://www.rosstucker.com
Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia
Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod
Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/
Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL
Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ross & Steve make their picks & predictions for every AFC team's season win totals, breaking it down alphabetically!
Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS
Connect with the Pod
Website - https://www.rosstucker.com
Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia
Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod
Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/
Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL
Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ross and Steve Fezzik are joined by Mike Wright from Fantasy Footballers to preview the 2026 Fantasy Football season including some of the guys he thinks are overrated, underrated, the impact preseason has on his draft stock, and more!
Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS
Connect with the Pod
Website - https://www.rosstucker.com
Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia
Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod
Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/
Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL
Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- Ross is joined by Steve Fezzik to break down how to approach betting NFL preseason games, laying out his NFL preseason commandments. The two also answer some email questions & break down last week's Hall of Fame game!
Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS
Connect with the Pod
Website - https://www.rosstucker.com
Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia
Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod
Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/
Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL
Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast
A former player talking NFL betting lines? Yep!! Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) is joined by 2X “Super Contest” champ Steve Fezzik (@FezzikSports) TWICE a week during the NFL season to offer a truly unique perspective for NFL bettors. Fezzik is known as an "advantage player," a style of wagering that relies heavily upon the use of probability, statistics, and other mathematical techniques to maximize the "expected value" of wagers. The documented results of their bets on this show speak for themselves.Podcast website
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Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast
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