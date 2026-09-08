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Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast
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Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

Betting, Sports Betting, Gambling, NFL Betting
FootballNews
Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast
Latest episode

545 episodes

  • Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

    2026 NFL Week 1 Bets

    09/08/2026 | 31 mins.
    Ross & Steve Fezzik break down their picks & bets for all the games across the NFL in Week 1 including:

    New England Patriots @ Seattle Seahawks: 7:49

    San Francisco 49ers @ Los Angeles Rams: 9:36

    New Orleans Saints @ Detroit Lions: 16:07

    Cleveland Browns @ Jacksonville Jaguars: 16:52

    Chicago Bears @ Carolina Panthers: 18:07

    Atlanta Falcons @ Pittsburgh Steelers: 19:14

    Baltimore Ravens @ Indianapolis Colts: 19:58

    Buffalo Bills @ Houston Texans: 21:18

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals: 22:24

    New York Jets @ Tennessee Titans: 23:34

    Washington Commanders @ Philadelphia Eagles: 24:22

    Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Chargers: 25:16

    Miami Dolphins @ Las Vegas Raiders: 26:05

    Green Bay Packers @ Minnesota Vikings: 26:48

    Dallas Cowboys @ New York Giants: 27:20

    Denver Broncos @ Kansas City Chiefs: 28:26

    Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS

    Connect with the Pod

    Website - https://www.rosstucker.com

    Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia

    Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod

    Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/

    Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL

    Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

    2026 NFC Season Win Total Bets

    09/01/2026 | 30 mins.
    Ross & Steve make their picks & predictions for every NFC team's season win totals, breaking it down alphabetically!

    Also, Ross & Steve talk about the upcoming Pick'Em Contest: https://app.splashsports.com/channel/rosstuckerpod?association=CREATED

    Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS

    Connect with the Pod

    Website - https://www.rosstucker.com

    Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia

    Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod

    Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/

    Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL

    Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

    2026 AFC Season Win Total Bets

    08/25/2026 | 29 mins.
    Ross & Steve make their picks & predictions for every AFC team's season win totals, breaking it down alphabetically!

    Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS

    Connect with the Pod

    Website - https://www.rosstucker.com

    Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia

    Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod

    Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/

    Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL

    Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

    Mike Wright: 2026 Fantasy Football Preview & Prop Bets

    08/18/2026 | 31 mins.
    Ross and Steve Fezzik are joined by Mike Wright from Fantasy Footballers to preview the 2026 Fantasy Football season including some of the guys he thinks are overrated, underrated, the impact preseason has on his draft stock, and more!

    Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS

    Connect with the Pod

    Website - https://www.rosstucker.com

    Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia

    Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod

    Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/

    Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL

    Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast

    Steve's 2026 NFL Preseason Betting Commandments

    08/11/2026 | 29 mins.
    Ross is joined by Steve Fezzik to break down how to approach betting NFL preseason games, laying out his NFL preseason commandments. The two also answer some email questions & break down last week's Hall of Fame game!

    Download the DraftKings Sports Book App and use code ROSS

    Connect with the Pod

    Website - https://www.rosstucker.com

    Become A Patron - https://www.patreon.com/RTMedia

    Podcast Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerPod

    Podcast Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckerpod/

    Ross Twitter - https://twitter.com/RossTuckerNFL

    Ross Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rosstuckernfl/
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Even Money: NFL Betting Podcast
A former player talking NFL betting lines? Yep!! Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) is joined by 2X “Super Contest” champ Steve Fezzik (@FezzikSports) TWICE a week during the NFL season to offer a truly unique perspective for NFL bettors. Fezzik is known as an "advantage player," a style of wagering that relies heavily upon the use of probability, statistics, and other mathematical techniques to maximize the "expected value" of wagers. The documented results of their bets on this show speak for themselves.
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