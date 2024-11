Kalif Raymond on one thing Amon-Ra and A.J. Brown have in common, Call of Duty tips, more

Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond joins Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown to discuss: His epic performance after recording 190 punt return yards vs the Titans, his journey from being undrafted, one thing Amon-Ra and A.J. Brown have in common and much more. 0:00 - Intro 1:50 - Recap Saints loss vs Chargers 3:04 - Recap Lions win vs Titans 5:29 - Commanders Hail Mary 9:13 - Lions Opponent's hangover continues 15:00 - Jake Butt makes FanDuel picks 19:36 - Kalif Raymond introduction 21:15 - Breaking Down 90-Yd Punt return TD 22:55 - How the Lions beat the Titans 24:55 - Call of Duty strategy 26:23 - Lions Halloween Party 29:48 - Nerwallet.com/learnmore 31:00 - Lions Halloween Party Continued 33:40 - What's your favorite thing to do that's not football related? 37:04 - What was your welcome to the NFL moment? 40:55 - WonderfulPistachios.com 42:40 - Artist you listen to most? 45:10 - Who's the best player you've ever played with? 48:17 - Hardest hit you've ever taken? 49:33 - Your favorite play from your NFL career so far. 51:02 - Meditation Practices 53:10 - Kalif's new puppy 53:39 - www.harrys.com 55:38 - Which coach has made the most impact on your life? 57:32 - Hottest Food take? 1:02:45 - What's one thing you like spending your money on? 1:04:45 - The Origin of his Cologne Obsession 1:15:35 - Build your perfect Wide Receiver 1:20:40 - What was recruiting like for you out of High school? 1:25:40 - Outro