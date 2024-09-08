Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsSportsThe St. Brown Podcast
Listen to The St. Brown Podcast in the App
Listen to The St. Brown Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The St. Brown Podcast

Podcast The St. Brown Podcast
The 33rd Team
The St. Brown Podcast joins two brothers who are both actively playing Wide Receiver in the NFL: Amon-Ra & Equanimeous St. Brown. A show rooted in sibling rival...
More
SportsFootballNewsSports News

Available Episodes

5 of 39
  • Amon-Ra on Career High Game, Dragon Ball Z Celly Inspiration, More!
    Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown break down the Lions dominant win over the Jaguars, the Saints rolling under Interim Head Coach Darren Rizzi, best team in the AFC and much more. CHAPTERS: 00:00 - Intro 02:00 - Saints Def. Browns recap 02:40 - What an NFL practice schedule looks like 10:38 - WonderfulPistachios.com 12:20 - Lions Def. Jaguars recap 18:10 - Jake Butt’s Week 11 Fan Duel picks 22:47 - Taysom Hill's Impact 27:43 - Tyson vs Paul Fight Discussion 32:30 - Gametime.co CODE: Stbrown 34:59 - Amon’s best game of his career? 36:03 - Lions Team chemistry  40:00 - Importance of a Head Coach 46:10 - betterhelp.com/STBROWN 48:43 - EQ’s Bye Week Plans 51:30 - Saints playoff chances 52:30 - Lions remaining strength of schedule 53:28 - Should Bears have kept Caleb Williams? 54:55 - Chargers Def. Bengals recap 55:55 - Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn’s future  57:00 - Best team in the AFC and NFC 58:41 - https://wilsonkester.com 59:54 - Beyonce Christmas Halftime Show on Netlfix  1:04:23 - Black Ops 6 Discussion 1:06:30 - Fan Questions 1:14:40 - ziprecruiter.com/stbrown 1:16:00 - www.harrys.com/stbrown 1:18:00 - Best Prank on each other as kids  1:24:49 - Outro Follow our socials and check out our website! St. Brown Podcast on Instagram St. Brown Podcast on X The33rdTeam.com Follow The 33rd Team's daily NFL news podcast, NFL Spotlight w/ Ari Meirov Follow The 33rd Team's new podcast, Check The Mic w/ Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:29:24
  • Drake London shares never told Amon-Ra stories from USC, Growing up a Lions fan, more
    Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver, Drake London, joins Amon-ra and Equanimeous St. Brown to discuss: Growing up a Detroit Lions fan, his passion for cars, USC being WR U, the impact Kirk Cousins has on the Atlanta Falcons and much more. 0:00 - Intro 1:34 - Saints defeat Falcons Week 10 Recap  4:45 - Lions defeat Texans Week 10 Recap  6:52 - Chiefs remain undefeated reaction  7:35 - EQ Believes in the Lions now?! 13:43 - Jake Butt’s Week 11 Fan Duel picks 18:25 - Drake London Intro 19:00 - Why the Saints upset the Falcons 20:48 - Favorite thing to do that's not football related? 23:50 - Thoughts on Teslas  25:03 - Welcome to the NFL moment? 27:20 - Who’s the artist you listen to most?  29:08 - WonderfulPistachios.com 30:30 - Growing up in Moorpark, California 31:00 - Growing up a Lions fan 32:25 - Best player you’ve ever played with? 33:52 - What is Kirko Chainz really like?  37:50 - Drake cuts his own hair? 39:55 - Favorite play from your NFL career so far. 42:30 - A Coach the has made the biggest impact on your life? 43:52 - Hottest Food take? 46:02 - https://wilsonkester.com 47:18 - Next big purchase  49:00 - Racing a Tesla 55:32 - Drake London builds his perfect Wide Receiver  58:28 - What was recruiting like out of High school? 59:39 - Experience playing basketball and football in college  1:04:00 - Drake 1st time meeting Amon-Ra in college  1:05:54 - Notre Dame vs USC Wide Receivers all-time Follow our socials and check out our website! St. Brown Podcast on Instagram St. Brown Podcast on X The33rdTeam.com Follow The 33rd Team's daily NFL news podcast, NFL Spotlight w/ Ari Meirov Follow The 33rd Team's new podcast, Check The Mic w/ Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:17:03
  • Ninja & Amon-Ra bond over ‘Green Bay Sucks,’ Fortnite, streaming & more
    Professional streamer and Detroit Lions fan, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, joins Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown to discuss: being a pioneer in streaming, origins of his Lions fandom, beef with Green Bay and much more. CHAPTERS: 00:00 - Intro 01:32 - Saints fire Dennis Allen 03:36 - Michael Thomas tweets on Derek Carr 04:20 - Marshon Lattimore and Za'Darius Smith trades 05:32 - Lions vs Packers Recap 11:29 - Interview with Tom Brady 12:40 - Beef with Packers fans 21:10 - Ronde Barber’s FanDuel Picks  25:48 - Ninja Joins the Show 29:00 - Origin of the Name Ninja 30:30 - WonderfulPistachios.com 32:03 - Best Athlete Gamer  33:48 - Best Job in the World? 42:30 - ziprecruiter.com/stbrown 43:45 - Hardest Part about Streaming 45:30 - Long Streaming Sessions 47:00 - Favorite Casino games  51:00 - What I spend my money on 53:30 - Gametime.co CODE: Stbrown 55:14 - Ninja Moving to Chicago and being a Lions fan 58:20 - Thoughts on current Lions Team 1:02:35 - Most Underrated Lions Player 1:04:23 - If Ninja was NFL Commissioner for the day 1:06:48 - Current MVP Winner 1:10:05 - Dan Campbell’s Fortnite Tactic 1:12:09 - Next TD Celebration Ideas 1:14:29 - Thoughts on New Gen Streamers 1:16:20 - Build the Perfect Game 1:17:29 - Ninja's Future Plans 1:18:24 - Ninja's Retirement Rumors 1:18:55 - OUTRO Follow our socials and check out our website! St. Brown Podcast on Instagram St. Brown Podcast on X The33rdTeam.com Follow The 33rd Team's daily NFL news podcast, NFL Spotlight w/ Ari Meirov Follow The 33rd Team's new podcast, Check The Mic w/ Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:24:49
  • Kalif Raymond on one thing Amon-Ra and A.J. Brown have in common, Call of Duty tips, more
    Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond joins Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown to discuss: His epic performance after recording 190 punt return yards vs the Titans, his journey from being undrafted, one thing Amon-Ra and A.J. Brown have in common and much more. 0:00 - Intro  1:50 - Recap Saints loss vs Chargers 3:04 - Recap Lions win vs Titans 5:29 - Commanders Hail Mary 9:13 - Lions Opponent’s hangover continues  15:00 - Jake Butt makes FanDuel picks  19:36 - Kalif Raymond introduction  21:15 - Breaking Down 90-Yd Punt return TD 22:55 - How the Lions beat the Titans  24:55 - Call of Duty strategy  26:23 - Lions Halloween Party 29:48 - Nerwallet.com/learnmore 31:00 - Lions Halloween Party Continued  33:40 - What's your favorite thing to do that's not football related? 37:04 - What was your welcome to the NFL moment? 40:55 - WonderfulPistachios.com 42:40 - Artist you listen to most? 45:10 - Who’s the best player you’ve ever played with? 48:17 - Hardest hit you’ve ever taken?  49:33 - Your favorite play from your NFL career so far.  51:02 - Meditation Practices 53:10 - Kalif’s new puppy 53:39 - www.harrys.com 55:38 - Which coach has made the most impact on your life? 57:32 - Hottest Food take? 1:02:45 - What’s one thing you like spending your money on? 1:04:45 - The Origin of his Cologne Obsession  1:15:35 - Build your perfect Wide Receiver  1:20:40 - What was recruiting like for you out of High school? 1:25:40 - Outro  Follow our socials and check out our website! St. Brown Podcast on Instagram St. Brown Podcast on X The33rdTeam.com Follow The 33rd Team's daily NFL news podcast, NFL Spotlight w/ Ari Meirov Follow The 33rd Team's new podcast, Check The Mic w/ Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:30:50
  • Brian Branch on NFC 1st Place Lions’ win over Vikings, Nick Saban stories & more
    Detroit Lions Safety Brian Branch joins Amon-Ra and Equanimous St. Brown on his birthday to discuss: The Lions snapping the Vikings undefeated streak while breaking down key plays, his journey from Alabama to Detroit, Nick Saban memories and more. Plus, the Brothers go around the league to talk the Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields debate, Tua Tagovailoa’s potential return and much more. CHAPTERS: 00:00 - INTRO 01:22 - Recap Broncos def. Saints in TNF 03:14 - Alvin Kamara’s New Contract Extension 05:28 - Restaurant Experience in New Orleans 10:46 - Lions vs Vikings Game Recap 15:46 - WonderfulPistachios.com 17:25 - Davante Adams Jets debute 18:17 - Russel Wilson vs Justin Fields 19:09 - Tua Tagovailoa’s return 20:25 - USC’s 4th loss 21:00 - Ronde Barber’s FanDuel picks 24:29 - Happy Birthday Brian Branch 25:50 - Defensive Gameplan vs Vikings 27:33 - Breaking down BB’s INT and 2 pt stop 20:08 - Gametime.co 30:35 - Hobbies Outside of Football 31:12 - BB’s Basketball skills 34:34 - Lions’ Starting 5 basketball players 37: 11 - Welcome to NFL moment  38:04 - ziprecruiter.com/stbrown 39:14 - Nerwallet.com/learnmore 40:14 - Musical artist he listens to 44:04 - Best Player Brians Played With 45:42 - Hardest Hit He’s Ever Taken 47:05 - Easiest Position to Play in Football 51:10 - Favorite Interception Of His Career 51:45 - Coach That Has Made Biggest Impact 53:07 - Hottest Food Take Discussion 55:30 - One Thing He Likes To Spend Money On 57:45 - betterhelp.com/STBROWN 59:54 - Building the Perfect Safety 01:01:40 - Recruiting out of High School 01:05:00 - Draft Day Experience 01:07:30 - Lions Position Group Nicknames 01:09:30 - Titans at Lions Week 8 Preview 01:13:15 - OUTRO Follow our socials and check out our website! St. Brown Podcast on Instagram St. Brown Podcast on X The33rdTeam.com Follow The 33rd Team's daily NFL news podcast, NFL Spotlight w/ Ari Meirov Follow The 33rd Team's new podcast, Check The Mic w/ Steve Palazzolo & Sam Monson For sponsorship opportunities, please contact [email protected] Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:15:18

More Sports podcasts

Trending Sports podcasts

About The St. Brown Podcast

The St. Brown Podcast joins two brothers who are both actively playing Wide Receiver in the NFL: Amon-Ra & Equanimeous St. Brown. A show rooted in sibling rivalry includes: football breakdowns, latest NFL news, pop culture and MORE with special guest appearances from other active NFL players in their lives. Stay Tuned! New shows every Wednesday.
Podcast website

Listen to The St. Brown Podcast, The Ryen Russillo Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

The St. Brown Podcast: Podcasts in Family

Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/21/2024 - 1:34:07 AM