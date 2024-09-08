Amon-Ra on Career High Game, Dragon Ball Z Celly Inspiration, More!
Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown break down the Lions dominant win over the Jaguars, the Saints rolling under Interim Head Coach Darren Rizzi, best team in the AFC and much more.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 - Intro
02:00 - Saints Def. Browns recap
02:40 - What an NFL practice schedule looks like
10:38 - WonderfulPistachios.com
12:20 - Lions Def. Jaguars recap
18:10 - Jake Butt’s Week 11 Fan Duel picks
22:47 - Taysom Hill's Impact
27:43 - Tyson vs Paul Fight Discussion
32:30 - Gametime.co CODE: Stbrown
34:59 - Amon’s best game of his career?
36:03 - Lions Team chemistry
40:00 - Importance of a Head Coach
46:10 - betterhelp.com/STBROWN
48:43 - EQ’s Bye Week Plans
51:30 - Saints playoff chances
52:30 - Lions remaining strength of schedule
53:28 - Should Bears have kept Caleb Williams?
54:55 - Chargers Def. Bengals recap
55:55 - Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn’s future
57:00 - Best team in the AFC and NFC
58:41 - https://wilsonkester.com
59:54 - Beyonce Christmas Halftime Show on Netlfix
1:04:23 - Black Ops 6 Discussion
1:06:30 - Fan Questions
1:14:40 - ziprecruiter.com/stbrown
1:16:00 - www.harrys.com/stbrown
1:18:00 - Best Prank on each other as kids
1:24:49 - Outro
--------
1:29:24
Drake London shares never told Amon-Ra stories from USC, Growing up a Lions fan, more
Atlanta Falcons Wide Receiver, Drake London, joins Amon-ra and Equanimeous St. Brown to discuss: Growing up a Detroit Lions fan, his passion for cars, USC being WR U, the impact Kirk Cousins has on the Atlanta Falcons and much more.
0:00 - Intro
1:34 - Saints defeat Falcons Week 10 Recap
4:45 - Lions defeat Texans Week 10 Recap
6:52 - Chiefs remain undefeated reaction
7:35 - EQ Believes in the Lions now?!
13:43 - Jake Butt’s Week 11 Fan Duel picks
18:25 - Drake London Intro
19:00 - Why the Saints upset the Falcons
20:48 - Favorite thing to do that's not football related?
23:50 - Thoughts on Teslas
25:03 - Welcome to the NFL moment?
27:20 - Who’s the artist you listen to most?
29:08 - WonderfulPistachios.com
30:30 - Growing up in Moorpark, California
31:00 - Growing up a Lions fan
32:25 - Best player you’ve ever played with?
33:52 - What is Kirko Chainz really like?
37:50 - Drake cuts his own hair?
39:55 - Favorite play from your NFL career so far.
42:30 - A Coach the has made the biggest impact on your life?
43:52 - Hottest Food take?
46:02 - https://wilsonkester.com
47:18 - Next big purchase
49:00 - Racing a Tesla
55:32 - Drake London builds his perfect Wide Receiver
58:28 - What was recruiting like out of High school?
59:39 - Experience playing basketball and football in college
1:04:00 - Drake 1st time meeting Amon-Ra in college
1:05:54 - Notre Dame vs USC Wide Receivers all-time
--------
1:17:03
Ninja & Amon-Ra bond over ‘Green Bay Sucks,’ Fortnite, streaming & more
Professional streamer and Detroit Lions fan, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, joins Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown to discuss: being a pioneer in streaming, origins of his Lions fandom, beef with Green Bay and much more.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 - Intro
01:32 - Saints fire Dennis Allen
03:36 - Michael Thomas tweets on Derek Carr
04:20 - Marshon Lattimore and Za'Darius Smith trades
05:32 - Lions vs Packers Recap
11:29 - Interview with Tom Brady
12:40 - Beef with Packers fans
21:10 - Ronde Barber’s FanDuel Picks
25:48 - Ninja Joins the Show
29:00 - Origin of the Name Ninja
30:30 - WonderfulPistachios.com
32:03 - Best Athlete Gamer
33:48 - Best Job in the World?
42:30 - ziprecruiter.com/stbrown
43:45 - Hardest Part about Streaming
45:30 - Long Streaming Sessions
47:00 - Favorite Casino games
51:00 - What I spend my money on
53:30 - Gametime.co CODE: Stbrown
55:14 - Ninja Moving to Chicago and being a Lions fan
58:20 - Thoughts on current Lions Team
1:02:35 - Most Underrated Lions Player
1:04:23 - If Ninja was NFL Commissioner for the day
1:06:48 - Current MVP Winner
1:10:05 - Dan Campbell’s Fortnite Tactic
1:12:09 - Next TD Celebration Ideas
1:14:29 - Thoughts on New Gen Streamers
1:16:20 - Build the Perfect Game
1:17:29 - Ninja's Future Plans
1:18:24 - Ninja's Retirement Rumors
1:18:55 - OUTRO
--------
1:24:49
Kalif Raymond on one thing Amon-Ra and A.J. Brown have in common, Call of Duty tips, more
Detroit Lions WR Kalif Raymond joins Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown to discuss: His epic performance after recording 190 punt return yards vs the Titans, his journey from being undrafted, one thing Amon-Ra and A.J. Brown have in common and much more.
0:00 - Intro
1:50 - Recap Saints loss vs Chargers
3:04 - Recap Lions win vs Titans
5:29 - Commanders Hail Mary
9:13 - Lions Opponent’s hangover continues
15:00 - Jake Butt makes FanDuel picks
19:36 - Kalif Raymond introduction
21:15 - Breaking Down 90-Yd Punt return TD
22:55 - How the Lions beat the Titans
24:55 - Call of Duty strategy
26:23 - Lions Halloween Party
29:48 - Nerwallet.com/learnmore
31:00 - Lions Halloween Party Continued
33:40 - What's your favorite thing to do that's not football related?
37:04 - What was your welcome to the NFL moment?
40:55 - WonderfulPistachios.com
42:40 - Artist you listen to most?
45:10 - Who’s the best player you’ve ever played with?
48:17 - Hardest hit you’ve ever taken?
49:33 - Your favorite play from your NFL career so far.
51:02 - Meditation Practices
53:10 - Kalif’s new puppy
53:39 - www.harrys.com
55:38 - Which coach has made the most impact on your life?
57:32 - Hottest Food take?
1:02:45 - What’s one thing you like spending your money on?
1:04:45 - The Origin of his Cologne Obsession
1:15:35 - Build your perfect Wide Receiver
1:20:40 - What was recruiting like for you out of High school?
1:25:40 - Outro
--------
1:30:50
Brian Branch on NFC 1st Place Lions’ win over Vikings, Nick Saban stories & more
Detroit Lions Safety Brian Branch joins Amon-Ra and Equanimous St. Brown on his birthday to discuss: The Lions snapping the Vikings undefeated streak while breaking down key plays, his journey from Alabama to Detroit, Nick Saban memories and more.
Plus, the Brothers go around the league to talk the Russell Wilson vs. Justin Fields debate, Tua Tagovailoa’s potential return and much more.
CHAPTERS:
00:00 - INTRO
01:22 - Recap Broncos def. Saints in TNF
03:14 - Alvin Kamara’s New Contract Extension
05:28 - Restaurant Experience in New Orleans
10:46 - Lions vs Vikings Game Recap
15:46 - WonderfulPistachios.com
17:25 - Davante Adams Jets debute
18:17 - Russel Wilson vs Justin Fields
19:09 - Tua Tagovailoa’s return
20:25 - USC’s 4th loss
21:00 - Ronde Barber’s FanDuel picks
24:29 - Happy Birthday Brian Branch
25:50 - Defensive Gameplan vs Vikings
27:33 - Breaking down BB’s INT and 2 pt stop
20:08 - Gametime.co
30:35 - Hobbies Outside of Football
31:12 - BB’s Basketball skills
34:34 - Lions’ Starting 5 basketball players
37: 11 - Welcome to NFL moment
38:04 - ziprecruiter.com/stbrown
39:14 - Nerwallet.com/learnmore
40:14 - Musical artist he listens to
44:04 - Best Player Brians Played With
45:42 - Hardest Hit He’s Ever Taken
47:05 - Easiest Position to Play in Football
51:10 - Favorite Interception Of His Career
51:45 - Coach That Has Made Biggest Impact
53:07 - Hottest Food Take Discussion
55:30 - One Thing He Likes To Spend Money On
57:45 - betterhelp.com/STBROWN
59:54 - Building the Perfect Safety
01:01:40 - Recruiting out of High School
01:05:00 - Draft Day Experience
01:07:30 - Lions Position Group Nicknames
01:09:30 - Titans at Lions Week 8 Preview
01:13:15 - OUTRO
The St. Brown Podcast joins two brothers who are both actively playing Wide Receiver in the NFL: Amon-Ra & Equanimeous St. Brown. A show rooted in sibling rivalry includes: football breakdowns, latest NFL news, pop culture and MORE with special guest appearances from other active NFL players in their lives. Stay Tuned! New shows every Wednesday.