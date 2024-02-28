The art of urban exploration often includes evading the authorities, but every once in a while, an adventurer gets caught. In the season 3 premiere, join Blake as he wanders the abandoned summer camp at the Delmar Inn, hidden away off a Catskill Mountain highway in New York.This episode features:Julie NovakThe Caretaker(Note: For the best immersive experience, we strongly suggest you wear headphones 🎧 for every episode of abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast.)To read the transcript of this episode, click here: https://www.blakepfeil.com/aar-podcast.htmlTo read the original story this episode is based on, click here: https://allamericanruins.medium.com/chapter-30-busted-b3c82b13c864To learn more, visit: http://www.allamericanruins.comPlease contact [email protected] if you would like to advertise with All-American Ruins. You can join the All-American Ruins Expedition Club now: https://plus.acast.com/s/abandoned-the-all-american-ruins-podcast.
Trailer (Season 3) | abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast
Welcome to season 3 of the Ambie-nominated abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast. Join host Blake Pfeil as he guides listeners through immersive audio fantasies, recreating his experiences exploring abandoned spaces across the United States and around the world. Along the way, abandoned asks critical questions about American history, culture, community, economics, the environment, and collective mental health while encouraging folks to activate their imaginations as a tool for healing. New episodes every other Thursday starting January 2, 2025.Winner, Signal Award for Best Experimental Podcast, Best Indie Podcast, Best Writing of an Individual Episode; Runner-Up for Most Innovative Audio ExperienceNominee, UK Press Gazette Future of Media AwardsWinner, Best History Podcast @ Melbourne WebFest, Parapod Podcast Awards, and PopCon Podcast Awards
In Memoriam: What Would Julie Do? (A Season 2 Re-Release)
On Saturday, August 31, 2024, All-American Ruins lost its biggest fan, and host Blake Pfeil lost his greatest urbex buddy: Julie Novak. In this special re-release of season 2, episode 4, "Julie is a Homo[wack]," join Blake for this audio memorial of a beloved community leader, queer mentor, and dear friend.
Goodbye, I’m Shelley Duvall (Nevele Grande Hotel - Ellenville, NY)
In this special bonus episode, Blake returns to the abandoned Nevele Grande Hotel where he says goodbye to one of his All-American Ruins muses, Shelley Duvall.
Sunset Town: A Memory Poem (George's Music - Orlando, FL)
Sometimes, it's not possible to get inside an abandoned space, but the ghosts that may still linger among the ruins of George's Music in Orlando, FL activate Blake's imagination just the same. Join him for this special bonus episode as he daydreams the insides of the abandoned music store, surrounded on all sides by the echoes of America's Disney-stained future.
abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast guides listeners through immersive audio fantasies, recreating host Blake Pfeil's experiences exploring abandoned spaces across the United States and around the world. Along the way, the show asks critical questions about American history and culture, community, economics, the environment, and mental health while encouraging folks to activate their imaginations as a tool for healing.Winner: Signal Awards (2024 - Best Experimental Podcast, Best Indie Podcast, Most Innovative Listening Experience, Best Writing of an Individual Episode)Nominee: UK Press Gazette Future of Media Awards (2024 - Regional Podcast of the Year), Ambie Awards (2024 - Best Indie Podcast)
You can join the All-American Ruins Expedition Club now: https://plus.acast.com/s/abandoned-the-all-american-ruins-podcast.
