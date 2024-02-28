Sunset Town: A Memory Poem (George's Music - Orlando, FL)

Sometimes, it's not possible to get inside an abandoned space, but the ghosts that may still linger among the ruins of George's Music in Orlando, FL activate Blake's imagination just the same. Join him for this special bonus episode as he daydreams the insides of the abandoned music store, surrounded on all sides by the echoes of America's Disney-stained future.(Note: For the best immersive experience, we strongly suggest you wear headphones 🎧 for every episode of abandoned: The All-American Ruins Podcast.)To read the transcript of this episode, click here: https://www.blakepfeil.com/aar-podcast.htmlTo read the original story this episode is based on, click here: https://medium.com/@allamericanruins/chapter-36-sunset-town-edb49cd412db