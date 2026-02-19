Open app
2MC
2MC
Martin County Board of Commissioners
GovernmentNews
Latest episode

8 episodes

    2MC Podcast Eps 56 - Also and Also

    2/19/2026 | 12 mins.
    MAK and Courtney rehash last week's board meeting and take you all around the county from Sailfish Splash Waterpark down to Hobe Sound and out to the Elliott Museum. Also, we counted how many times they said also... it was a lot.
    0:00 | Intro
    1:42 | Board Meeting Recap
    4:28 | Joint Meeting
    4:57 | REACH Center Ribbon Cutting
    6:04 | AIPP New 3D-Printed Benches
    6:57 | NOW HIRING: Lifeguards
    8:03 | CARES
    9:09 | The Wonderful World of Penguins
    10:36 | Big Wheels @ Work
    11:31 | Outro
    Board Meeting: February 24 - https://martin.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

    We’re Hiring Lifeguards: Calling all extroverted, sun-seeking, water safety enthusiasts! Dive into the excitement with us at Sailfish Splash Waterpark as we gear up for an epic 2026 season! We're actively seeking dynamic individuals to join our team of seasonal lifeguards. https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/martinfl/jobs/5198409/seasonal-lifeguard

    The Hazmobile: The Hazmobile travels to locations throughout the County to bring safe, convenient disposal closer to you. Martin County residents can bring up to 100 pounds of household hazardous waste to the Hazmobile for FREE disposal. Clean out the garage, load it up, and let the Hazmobile handle the rest… because “mystery garage chemicals from 2007” deserve a proper goodbye.
    Find out when the Hazmobile is coming to a location near you at  https://www.martin.fl.us/HHWaste

    Register for Session 2 of Martin CARES:
    Session 2 dates: March 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22.  Registration opens January 12, 2026. Please check back on this date to sign up. https://www.martin.fl.us/CARES

    World of Penguins: Visit the Elliott Museum on Monday, February 23 from 1-2 p.m. for "The Wonderful World of Penguins: Stories from Behind the Lens." Step into the icy, playful and surprisingly charismatic world of penguins with international photographer Gary Krosin. Drawing from his travels, Gary shares stunning photographs that capture penguins in moments of curiosity, humor and resilience! https://hsmc-fl.com/lectures/

    Rolling Clean: Keeping nearly 565 miles of roadway clean takes dedication, precision and the right equipment. In this edition of Big Wheels @ Work, we spotlight Martin County’s street sweeper and the skilled operator who helps keep our roads cleaner, safer and free of debris every day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_fgEd249rE
    SPECIAL: 2MC Podcast Eps 55 - The Don

    2/13/2026 | 21 mins.
    County Administrator Don Donaldson joins us on the pod to talk about a major milestone... he just had his 30-year anniversary with the county! From college to public works, inlets and beaches to the Winter Olympics... Don dishes it all out and we are so here for it!
    Since this is a special edition of the podcast, we didn't go through upcoming events and our board meeting recap, but don't worry! Next week's episode will cover everything you're looking (or listening) for!

    0:00 | Intro
    1:21 | Interview with Don Donaldson
    2:02 | Looking Back
    6:15 | Public Works
    7:09 | College Days
    9:52 | Favorite Project From The Past
    15:13 | The Martin County Difference
    17:10 | What's Changed Over The Years
    18:03 | Quick-Questions
    20:55 | Wrapping It Up

    Extra Events & News not in this podcast:
    Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Please join us on Wednesday, February 18 at 2 p.m. as we cut the ribbon at the REACH Center, located at 1811 SE Airport Road. The center will provide a place where residents can gain the knowledge, skills and competencies they need to excel in the workforce. Come celebrate this innovative workforce development collaboration. https://www.martin.fl.us/events/2026-02-18t140000-2026-02-18t140000/reach-center-ribbon-cutting
     
    Register for Session 2 of Martin CARES: March 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22.  Registration opens now. https://www.martin.fl.us/CARES
    Pets on Parade: Check out the latest edition of MCTV’s Pets on Parade, featuring adoptable animals from the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast! These pets are hoping that someone like you will see them and open your heart and home to give them the love that they deserve. View adoptable pets online or stop by the shelter at 4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue in Palm City. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9B1jb9pQT4
    Self-Care Tween Thursday: Swing by the Exploration Lab at the Blake Library for Self-Care Tween on Thursday on February 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sessions alternate between calming yoga flows, high-energy Zumba sessions and hands-on relaxing crafts! This event is recommended for ages 9 and up. https://mcls.libnet.info/event/15315883
    2MC Podcast Eps 54 - Marty Reigns Supreme

    2/05/2026 | 17 mins.
    MAK and Courtney talk anything and everything 'Marty' with Transit Administrator Ashman Beecher! Learn more about the services, routes, app, ridership and so much more on this episode of the podcast. Oh and don't take MAK's advice on what you can and can't put on the wire rack of a bus...
    0:00 | Intro
    0:35 | Groundhog Day
    1:49 | Interview with Ash Beecher
    13:52 | CARES Registration
    15:16 | Events
    17:10 | Saying Goodbye
    Board Meeting: February 10 - https://martin.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx

    Special Guest: Ashman Beecher – Transit Administrator https://www.martin.fl.us/transit

    Register for Session 2 of Martin CARES:
    Session 2 dates: March 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22.  Registration opens January 12, 2026. Please check back on this date to sign up. https://www.martin.fl.us/CARES

    Weekend Movies: Saturday, February 7 – Blake Library @ 2 pm – La Strada
    Federico Fellini launched both himself and his wife and collaborator Giulietta Masina to international stardom in his poetic vision of carnival life in 1950s Italy.
    https://www.martin.fl.us/events/2026-02-07t140000-2026-02-07t140000/weekend-movies-la-strada

    Take your child to the library day: 
    February 7 is "Take Your Child to the Library Day" (TYCLD). It encourages families everywhere to take their children to their local library.
    Stop by the Peter and Julie Cummings Library starting at 10am and join us for some family fun! Crafts and coloring sheets are available throughout the day on the tables in the children's area. Crafts are available while supplies last. This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Martin County Library System, Inc.
    2MC Podcast Eps 53 - CARE-ing and Lending A Hand

    1/29/2026 | 10 mins.
    We're getting back into the swing of things here and still trying to remember to write "2026" in the date line... MAK & Courtney have it all sorted out for you though! Board meetings, CARES, Sailfish Sands, Lending Hands Program & more... thanks for watching!

    0:00 | Intro
    0:28 | BOCC Meeting Agenda
    4:33 | Next BOCC Meeting Date
    4:51 | Martin CARES
    5:50 | Sailfish Sands: Unlimited Play
    7:20 | Lend a Hand Program
    8:26 | Events

    Show Notes:
    Board Meeting: January 27 - https://martin.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
    Register for Session 2 of Martin CARES:
    Session 2 dates: March 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22.  Registration opens January 12, 2026. Please check back on this date to sign up. https://www.martin.fl.us/CARES
    Sailfish Sands Unlimited Play: For just $20 per person, enjoy UNLIMITED PLAY in the hitting bays from 11 AM to 2 PM, Monday through Friday. Don’t miss out on 3 hours of unlimited fun at Sailfish Sands! https://www.martin.fl.us/SSGC/hitting-bays
    Lend a Hand Program
    Helps Martin County residents who are customers of Martin County Utilities with past-due water bills.
    Eligibility Criteria:
    •              Must be a resident of Martin County.
    •              Must be a customer of Martin County Utilities.
    •              Must be below 300% of the federal poverty level.
    •              Must have a crisis preventing payment.
    •              Maximum assistance amount: $400
    •              You can apply for assistance once every 90 days.
    https://www.martin.fl.us/martin-county-services/emergency-financial-assistance
    Community Movie Night: Friday, January 30 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Indian RiverSide Park
    Fantastic Four: First Steps on a 20-foot LED screen! Enjoy delicious bites from local food trucks, kick back in the park, and let the magic of the movies light up your night. A fun, free, and family-friendly night out you won’t forget, where good food, great company and a classic hero take flight. Food trucks will be open and ready to serve at 5:30pm and Movie will start of 6:30pm. https://www.martin.fl.us/PRDEvents
    2MC PodCast Eps 52 - State of the County 2025

    1/22/2026 | 19 mins.
    Where Service Meets Community
    In this episode, MAK and Courtney set the stage for a video series highlighting how county projects and services support our community. Each video connects real work on the ground to one of five focus areas—Service First, Safe & Ready, Sustainable Steps, Vibrant Spaces, and Open Government. Together, these conversations highlight how county staff are working every day to serve residents, strengthen the community, and move confidently toward the future.
    Link to the Annual Report
    https://bit.ly/2025MCAnnualReport

About 2MC

2MC is a weekly podcast where MAK and Courtney break down local happenings, share updates from around Martin County, and bring a fun, conversational vibe to community news. It’s informative, lighthearted and keeps you in the know for all things Martin County local government.
GovernmentNews

