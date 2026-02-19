MAK and Courtney rehash last week's board meeting and take you all around the county from Sailfish Splash Waterpark down to Hobe Sound and out to the Elliott Museum. Also, we counted how many times they said also... it was a lot.
0:00 | Intro
1:42 | Board Meeting Recap
4:28 | Joint Meeting
4:57 | REACH Center Ribbon Cutting
6:04 | AIPP New 3D-Printed Benches
6:57 | NOW HIRING: Lifeguards
8:03 | CARES
9:09 | The Wonderful World of Penguins
10:36 | Big Wheels @ Work
11:31 | Outro
Board Meeting: February 24 - https://martin.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx
We’re Hiring Lifeguards: Calling all extroverted, sun-seeking, water safety enthusiasts! Dive into the excitement with us at Sailfish Splash Waterpark as we gear up for an epic 2026 season! We're actively seeking dynamic individuals to join our team of seasonal lifeguards. https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/martinfl/jobs/5198409/seasonal-lifeguard
The Hazmobile: The Hazmobile travels to locations throughout the County to bring safe, convenient disposal closer to you. Martin County residents can bring up to 100 pounds of household hazardous waste to the Hazmobile for FREE disposal. Clean out the garage, load it up, and let the Hazmobile handle the rest… because “mystery garage chemicals from 2007” deserve a proper goodbye.
Find out when the Hazmobile is coming to a location near you at https://www.martin.fl.us/HHWaste
Register for Session 2 of Martin CARES:
Session 2 dates: March 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22. Registration opens January 12, 2026. Please check back on this date to sign up. https://www.martin.fl.us/CARES
World of Penguins: Visit the Elliott Museum on Monday, February 23 from 1-2 p.m. for "The Wonderful World of Penguins: Stories from Behind the Lens." Step into the icy, playful and surprisingly charismatic world of penguins with international photographer Gary Krosin. Drawing from his travels, Gary shares stunning photographs that capture penguins in moments of curiosity, humor and resilience! https://hsmc-fl.com/lectures/
Rolling Clean: Keeping nearly 565 miles of roadway clean takes dedication, precision and the right equipment. In this edition of Big Wheels @ Work, we spotlight Martin County’s street sweeper and the skilled operator who helps keep our roads cleaner, safer and free of debris every day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5_fgEd249rE