County Administrator Don Donaldson joins us on the pod to talk about a major milestone... he just had his 30-year anniversary with the county! From college to public works, inlets and beaches to the Winter Olympics... Don dishes it all out and we are so here for it!

Since this is a special edition of the podcast, we didn't go through upcoming events and our board meeting recap, but don't worry! Next week's episode will cover everything you're looking (or listening) for!



0:00 | Intro

1:21 | Interview with Don Donaldson

2:02 | Looking Back

6:15 | Public Works

7:09 | College Days

9:52 | Favorite Project From The Past

15:13 | The Martin County Difference

17:10 | What's Changed Over The Years

18:03 | Quick-Questions

20:55 | Wrapping It Up



Extra Events & News not in this podcast:

Ribbon Cutting Ceremony: Please join us on Wednesday, February 18 at 2 p.m. as we cut the ribbon at the REACH Center, located at 1811 SE Airport Road. The center will provide a place where residents can gain the knowledge, skills and competencies they need to excel in the workforce. Come celebrate this innovative workforce development collaboration. https://www.martin.fl.us/events/2026-02-18t140000-2026-02-18t140000/reach-center-ribbon-cutting



Register for Session 2 of Martin CARES: March 25 and April 1, 8, 15, 22. Registration opens now. https://www.martin.fl.us/CARES

Pets on Parade: Check out the latest edition of MCTV’s Pets on Parade, featuring adoptable animals from the Humane Society of the Treasure Coast! These pets are hoping that someone like you will see them and open your heart and home to give them the love that they deserve. View adoptable pets online or stop by the shelter at 4100 SW Leighton Farm Avenue in Palm City. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F9B1jb9pQT4

Self-Care Tween Thursday: Swing by the Exploration Lab at the Blake Library for Self-Care Tween on Thursday on February 26 from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sessions alternate between calming yoga flows, high-energy Zumba sessions and hands-on relaxing crafts! This event is recommended for ages 9 and up. https://mcls.libnet.info/event/15315883