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12 Byzantine Rulers: The History of The Byzantine Empire

Lars Brownworth
HistorySociety & Culture
12 Byzantine Rulers: The History of The Byzantine Empire
Latest episode

19 episodes

  • 12 Byzantine Rulers: The History of The Byzantine Empire

    Norman Centuries Podcast Teaser

    09/24/2009 | 1 mins.
    Lars Brownworth's new podcast called Norman Centuries is also available.
  • 12 Byzantine Rulers: The History of The Byzantine Empire

    Reading Suggestions

    02/12/2008 | 4 mins.
    Lars Brownworth gives some reading suggestions on the Byzantine Empire.
  • 12 Byzantine Rulers: The History of The Byzantine Empire

    Episode 17 - Conclusion

    01/29/2008 | 14 mins.
    With the death of Constantine XI, the Byzantine Empire drew to a close. But that was not the end of the story. From the Orthodox Church, to the Russian Empire, their spirit survived, and offers enduring lessons for the modern world. Join Lars Brownworth as he looks at their immense legacy, and reflects on why Byzantine History matters.
  • 12 Byzantine Rulers: The History of The Byzantine Empire

    Episode 16 - Constantine XI

    09/24/2007 | 37 mins.
    The 14th century was not a kind one for Byzantium. The Fourth Crusade had left it a hollow shell of itself, fatally crippled in the face of Turkish aggression. A series of forgettable rulers did what they could, but by the middle of the next century all hope was lost. Surrounded on all sides by the hostile Turks, the once vast empire had shrunk to little more than the city of Constantinople itself. Led by the indomitable Constantine XI, the Byzantines faced certain destruction and fearsome new weapons of war with dignity and courage, determined to go down fighting with heads held high. Join Lars Brownworth as he talks about the last of the Byzantine Emperors, Constantine XI whose heroic final defense of the city earned him recognition as the first Greek National Martyr.
  • 12 Byzantine Rulers: The History of The Byzantine Empire

    Episode 15 - Isaac

    08/13/2007 | 33 mins.
    Isaac Angelus was never meant for the throne. He should have lived out his life in comfortable obscurity, but instead found imperial power thrust upon him as Alexius I's brilliant dynasty came to a bloody and decadent conclusion. Unfortunately he and his son were to prove completely unfit for the office, inviting one of the greatest calamities in history down upon their heads, fatally weakening the empire. Join Lars Brownworth as he looks at the reign of Isaac Angelus as it inexorably descended into the tragedy of the Fourth Crusade.

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About 12 Byzantine Rulers: The History of The Byzantine Empire

This lecture series by Lars Brownworth covers the history of the Byzantine Empire through the study of 12 of its greatest rulers.
Podcast website
HistorySociety & Culture

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