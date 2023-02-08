About WXRX 104-9 The X

About WXRX 104-9 The X

About WXRX 104-9 The X

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WXRX 104.9 The X is a popular rock radio station that broadcasts from the Rockford, Illinois area. The station features a diverse mix of rock music, including classic rock, alternative rock, and new rock, with a focus on the best new music from around the world. The station's programming is centered around the latest and greatest rock hits, with a focus on new and emerging artists, as well as classic rock favorites.



In addition to rock music, WXRX 104.9 The X also offers extensive sports coverage, particularly of the NFL and the Chicago Bears. The station provides live game coverage, expert analysis, and interviews with players and coaches, giving listeners a comprehensive view of the team's performance and updates.



WXRX 104.9 The X is available on a variety of platforms, including online streaming, FM radio, and mobile apps. Whether you're at home, at work, or on the go, you can stay connected to the world of rock music and sports with WXRX 104.9 The X. Tune in for the latest and greatest rock hits, local music scene coverage, exclusive interviews with your favorite musicians and comprehensive sports coverage, especially of the Chicago Bears in the NFL.

