Skip to content
Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Society & Culture
News
Sports
Comedy
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
SEN FANATIC
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
SEN FANATIC
Sports
Playing now
SEN FANATIC
About SEN FANATIC
About SEN FANATIC
About SEN FANATIC
(7)
Station website
English
Melbourne
Victoria
Australia
Sports
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.23.2
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/7/2026 - 7:30:46 AM
A company from
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
New York City, Talk
KDKA FM - 93.7 The Fan
Pittsburgh, Talk
105.3 The Fan - CBS Dallas
Dakovo
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
Detroit, Talk
Steelers Nation Radio
Pittsburgh, Talk
KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM
Seattle WA, Talk
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
Boston, Talk
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
Chicago, Talk
WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5
Boston, Talk
KTCK - The Ticket 1310 AM / 96.7 FM
Dallas, Talk
talkSPORT
London
ESPN Radio
Bristol
WGR 550 Sports Radio
Talk
FOX Sports Radio
Talk
WJFK-FM - The Fan 106.7 FM
Manassas VA, Talk
Listen to SEN FANATIC, WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
SEN FANATIC
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
SEN FANATIC: Podcasts in Family
SEN FANATIC: Podcasts in Family
SEN FANATIC: Podcasts in Family
THE UNFILTERED SERIES
Education, Self-Improvement
Them's Fightin' Words
Sports
The Last Word with the Professor and Barney
Sports
Darwin Turf Talk
Sports
The Leg Up
Sports
Sporting Goss
Sports
AAMI Clangers
Comedy, Sports
Stumps
Cricket, Sports
Your Home
Business, Business News, Home & Garden, Investing, Leisure, News
Softball Insider
Sports
Gippsland Footy Show
Sports
Around The Grounds
News, Rugby, Sports, Sports News
SEN football
Football, Sports
Grassroots to Glory
Sports
Without Bias
Sports
SEN FANATIC: Stations in Family
SEN FANATIC: Stations in Family
SEN FANATIC: Stations in Family
3AK SEN 1116 AM
Melbourne
More stations from Victoria
More stations from Victoria
More stations from Victoria
ABC Radio Australia
Melbourne
Equinox Radio
Melbourne, Pop, Progressive House, Chillout, 2000s
V1 Radio
Melbourne, Deep House, House
3TSC 89.9 The Light
Melbourne, Christian Music
ABC Radio National Melbourne
Melbourne, Hits
ABC Radio Melbourne
Melbourne
Y2K Radio
Melbourne, Pop, Rock, R'n'B, 2000s
ABC Gippsland
Sale
ABC Goulburn Murray
Albury
ABC South West Victoria
Warrnambool
ABC Double J
Melbourne, Pop, Alternative, Rock
89.9 TheLight
Melbourne, Pop, Christian Contemporary
Offshore Radio
Victoria, Hard Rock, Soft Rock, Rock, Classic Rock
3UGE UGFM - Upper Goulburn Community Radio 106.9 FM
Alexandria, Heavy Metal
Power Country Fm
Canberra, Country
Allhitoldies
Oldies, 70s
3WWM MIXX FM 101.3
Horsham, Top 40 & Charts, Top 40
TRFM 99.5 FM
Melbourne, Hits
3GV Gold 1242 AM
Sale, Hits
3WM 1089 AM
Horsham, Hits
3SH 1332 AM
Swan Hill, Hits
3YB 882 AM
Warrnambool, Hits
102.1 Edge FM
Wangaratta, Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Top 40
3BDG hit 91.9 Bendigo
Bendigo, Hits, Top 40 & Charts, Top 40
3EE Magic 1278 AM
Melbourne, Oldies, Hits
Radio-Australie Melbourne
Melbourne, Talk
Lamp Radio
Melbourne
3GL
Geelong, Oldies, 60s, 50s, 70s
Smooth Sailing Radio - Yacht Rock
Melbourne, Pop, Soul, 80s, 70s
Massive Chill
Deep House, Disco, Chillout, House
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy, Comedy Interviews, Society & Culture
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Next Question with Katie Couric
Documentary, Entertainment News, Health & Wellness, News, Society & Culture
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
20/20
True Crime
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Business, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
My Mom’s Murder
True Crime
This American Life
Arts, News, Politics, Society & Culture
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement