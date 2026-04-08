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Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast
Joint Force Headquarters - New Hampshire National Guard
Latest episode
31 episodes
- Team El Salvador and Mountain Company Commander Capt. Robert Matzelle defend their titles in the 2024 New Hampshire National Guard Combat Marksmanship Match held June 6 to 8 at Fort Devens, Mass. The Salvadorans bested a field of 21 four-person squads in the team competition, and Matzelle finished as the top individual shooter out of about 90 competitors. The event, known as the adjutant general's "TAG Match," is held annually and tests marksmanship skills in a battle-focused environment. Full story: 'Repeat Champions' at nh.ng.mil.
Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast - 27: Norwegian Foot March (Marsjmerket)05/10/2024 | 12 mins.This episode of the podcast features coverage of the Norwegian Foot March, an 18.6-mile ruck hosted by the New Hampshire Army National Guard on May 4, 2024, in Concord. Sixty-one New Hampshire Guardsmen clad in camouflage, combat boots and 25-pound packs navigated a timed 18.6-mile course around the state military reservation for a chance to earn a foreign military badge. Thirty-nine competitors emerged victorious. Of the 22 who did not qualify in the allotted time, 14 failed to finish. Maj. Heath Huffman of the 157th Air Refueling Wing placed first with a time of about 3:29:00.
- The year's final podcast installment of Your NH Guard features our 2023 awards ceremony and birthday celebration held Dec. 13 at the Edward Cross Training Complex in Pembroke. The year's top award winners were officially recognized, organizational achievements were highlighted, and a ceremonial cake cutting was conducted. Additionally, a proclamation that the date be recognized as "N.H. National Guard Day" was read on behalf of Gov. Chris Sununu.
- This podcast features Lt. Col. Troy Townsend, NHARNG director of behavioral health. He provides an overview of services available through the Resilience and Wellness Program. 2nd Lt. Victoria Cantalupo, specialty branch technician, also outlines how and serve as a clinical psychologist or social worker like 2nd Lt. Jessica Kilpatrick, a Master of Social Work student who joins the show remotely from JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.
- This podcast episode features Lt. Col. Troy Townsend, NHARNG director of psychological health. He provides an overview of services available to current Guardsmen through the state Resilience and Wellness Program. 2nd Lt. Victoria Cantalupo, specialty branch recruiter, outlines opportunities to become a social worker and clinical psychologist in the Guard along with 2nd Lt. Jessica Kilpatrick, Master of Social Work student at JBSA-Fort Sam Houston.
Wellness Officer Recruiting POC: Victoria.a.cantalupo.mil@army.mil
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About Your New Hampshire National Guard Podcast
A podcast featuring NH Guardsmen from across the Granite State.Podcast website
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