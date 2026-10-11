Yesterday in Sports recaps a packed Monday across the NHL, NFL, MLB playoffs, NBA and tennis, beginning with one of hockey’s biggest stars announcing the final chapter of his career. Chris Horwedel breaks down Alex Ovechkin announcing that he will retire after the season, ending a 22-year NHL career that has included the league’s all-time goals record, a Stanley Cup and an era-defining run with the Washington Capitals. On Monday Night Football, Atlanta beats New Orleans 45-24 behind five rushing touchdowns from Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson Jr. Michael Penix Jr. provides an efficient passing performance as the Falcons earn their second straight road win. NFL roster news includes Seattle reportedly signing Joe Mixon, Pittsburgh adding Sean Murphy-Bunting and Tyreek Hill continuing discussions with multiple contenders as he works toward a return. In October baseball, Chicago and Tampa Bay both take 2-0 ALDS leads. The White Sox move within one victory of their first ALCS appearance since 2005, while four Yankees errors help Tampa Bay push New York to the brink of elimination. The NBA brings uncertainty around Karl-Anthony Towns and the defending champion Knicks, with extension talks appearing far apart as New York balances Towns’ value against long-term roster flexibility. The episode closes with a bizarre tennis ending in Beijing, where Daniil Medvedev is disqualified from the China Open semifinal after striking a spectator with a ball, sending Novak Djokovic into the final. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Yesterday in Sports recaps a huge Tuesday across international soccer, MLB playoffs, the NFL, NHL, European basketball and tennis, beginning with Lionel Messi’s final appearance for Argentina. Chris Horwedel breaks down Messi’s farewell in Buenos Aires, where he finished a 21-year international career with a goal and two assists in Argentina’s 3-0 win over Benin. Harry Kane also makes history for England, tying Peter Shilton’s appearance record while scoring twice against Czechia. In October baseball, the Dodgers move within one win of eliminating Atlanta behind Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s dominant seven-inning start, while San Diego keeps its season alive against Milwaukee. The NFL’s biggest story comes from Philadelphia, where Lane Johnson announces his immediate retirement after 14 seasons with the Eagles. The two-time Super Bowl champion steps away while still playing at an elite level, citing mental health, family and life beyond football. Philadelphia must now adjust immediately at right tackle while also dealing with injuries in the backfield. Washington could get Jayden Daniels back this week, while Montreal loses Ivan Demidov for several weeks. The NHL slate also includes Toronto’s three-goal comeback, Alexis Lafrenière’s hat trick and a busy night across the league. Elsewhere, EuroLeague shareholder clubs reject the NBA’s proposal for collaboration on a new European competition, while Novak Djokovic wins another China Open title and Carlos Alcaraz successfully defends in Japan. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Yesterday in Sports recaps a massive Wednesday across the MLB playoffs, WNBA semifinals, NFL, Premier League and NHL, beginning with three teams punching tickets to the League Championship Series. Chris Horwedel breaks down Tampa Bay sweeping the Yankees after a controversial fan-interference review changed Anthony Volpe’s apparent game-tying homer into an RBI double. Cleveland keeps its season alive against Chicago, while the Dodgers eliminate Atlanta and Milwaukee finishes off San Diego to set up an NLCS rematch with Los Angeles. In the WNBA semifinals, Atlanta and Golden State both take 2-0 series leads. Angel Reese and Jordin Canada help the Dream beat New York in overtime, while the Valkyries survive a late Las Vegas comeback to move within one victory of reaching the Finals in only their second season. The NFL brings another major Philadelphia offensive-line change as the Eagles trade Cam Jurgens to Baltimore one day after Lane Johnson’s retirement. Philadelphia receives draft capital and turns toward rookie Drew Kendall, while Baltimore adds a two-time Pro Bowl center. Minnesota also signs Odell Beckham Jr. to its practice squad. In soccer, Arsenal extends Mikel Arteta through 2030 after he delivered the club’s first Premier League title in 22 years. The episode closes with NHL action, including Edmonton’s five-goal second period against Anaheim, Winnipeg winning despite a Josh Morrissey injury and Washington beating Pittsburgh in Alex Ovechkin’s first game since announcing his retirement plans. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Yesterday in Sports recaps a busy Thursday across the NFL, MLB playoffs, WNBA, NHL and soccer, beginning with Tampa Bay finally breaking into the win column behind an undrafted rookie quarterback. Chris Horwedel breaks down the Buccaneers’ 24-16 win over Dallas, where Jalon Daniels makes history, Bucky Irving delivers a career-best rushing performance and three second-half takeaways swing the game. The Cowboys also leave with a developing concern after CeeDee Lamb exits with a quadriceps injury. In October baseball, Cleveland forces a winner-take-all Game 5 against the White Sox with a six-run sixth inning. Off the field, MLB presents the players’ union with a sweeping proposal that would shorten the regular season to 154 games, expand the Division Series and potentially allow higher-seeded teams to choose playoff opponents. The WNBA makes history as A’ja Wilson wins her record fifth MVP award and third straight, further separating herself from every other player in league history even as Las Vegas faces elimination against Golden State. Around the NHL, Carolina rolls behind Logan Stankoven’s first career hat trick, Colorado gets a big night from Cale Makar and Vegas completes a three-goal comeback. Seattle also loses Ryan Lindgren for several weeks with an upper-body injury. The episode closes with soccer news, including Chicago extending Maren Haile-Selassie and UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin reversing his decision to step down, setting up another term through 2031 if re-elected. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Hello Everyone! Firstly, thank you all so much for helping make Yesterday in Sports the huge success that it's been so far. That is all because of you. The show is currently on a quick break and will return on Monday, October 26th. Thanks again, and talk to you very soon. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

About Yesterday in Sports

About Yesterday in Sports

About Yesterday in Sports