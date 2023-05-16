High-impact interviews for those who love adventure and the outdoors. Host and journalist Shelby Stanger interviews world-class explorers, athletes, authors, sc... More
Wild Ideas Worth Living's host Shelby Stanger gives us a behind the scenes look at her wild journey to becoming an adventure journalist, host of an REI Co-op podcast, and now author of her brand new book, Will to Wild. Connect with Shelby: WebsiteInstagram
6/6/2023
27:54
Raising Kids Wildly
In honor of those who are raising the next generation of wild ones. Host Shelby Stanger shares insights from past guests on how to raise adventurous kids, and tips about how you can make it easier to get outside with your family.Connect with guests: Chris Fagan's InstagramStacy Bare's InstagramKatie Arnold's InstagramEvelynn Escobar's InstagramLindsey Konchar's InstagramResources: Lindsey Konchar's book, I Got 99 Problems and Being a B*tch Ain't One
5/30/2023
25:59
Creating Hipcamp with Alyssa Ravasio
Alyssa Ravasio is the founder and CEO of the online campsite booking platform, Hipcamp. Many people think of technology and the outdoors as complete opposites, but for Alyssa, the two have always gone together. With Hipcamp Alyssa's found a way to connect folks with campsites on public and private land. This creates more camping spots and makes it easier to find a place to hunker down under the stars.Connect with Alyssa: Instagram Resources: Book a campsite on Hipcamp 5 Cool Hipcamp Camp Sites for KidsREI + Hipcamp partnership
5/23/2023
25:23
Rowing Across the Pacific with the Latitude 35 Team
In the summer of 2022, four women, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes, Libby Costello and Adrienne Smith, set a new record for the fastest all female team to row from San Francisco to Hawaii. They completed the journey in 34 days, 14 hours and 20 minutes. Connect with the Latitude 35 Row Team: Brooke Downes Instagram Sophia Denison-Johnston InstagramLibby Costello InstagramAdrienne Smith InstagramLat 35 InstagramLat 35 website
5/16/2023
33:13
150 Marathons in 150 Days with Erchana Murray-Bartlett
In January, 2023, Erchana Murray-Bartlett set the Guinness World record for running the most consecutive marathons. She ran 150 marathons in 150 days and raised money for Australian wildlife along the way. Erchana started at Cape York, which is in the northern tip of Australia and ran along the coast all the way down to Melbourne.Connect with Erchana: InstagramTip to Toe websiteWilderness Society website
