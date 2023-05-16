Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Wild Ideas Worth Living in the App
Listen to Wild Ideas Worth Living in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
Wild Ideas Worth Living

Wild Ideas Worth Living

Podcast Wild Ideas Worth Living
Podcast Wild Ideas Worth Living

Wild Ideas Worth Living

REI Co-op
add
High-impact interviews for those who love adventure and the outdoors. Host and journalist Shelby Stanger interviews world-class explorers, athletes, authors, sc... More
SportsWildernessSociety & CulturePlaces & TravelHealth & FitnessFitness
High-impact interviews for those who love adventure and the outdoors. Host and journalist Shelby Stanger interviews world-class explorers, athletes, authors, sc... More

Available Episodes

5 of 264
  • The Will to Wild with Shelby Stanger
    Wild Ideas Worth Living's host Shelby Stanger gives us a behind the scenes look at her wild journey to becoming an adventure journalist, host of an REI Co-op podcast, and now author of her brand new book, Will to Wild. Connect with Shelby: WebsiteInstagram Grab a copy of Shelby's new book, Will to Wild Watch the Wild to Wild trailer Episode sponsors: Listen to Finding Mastery podcast
    6/6/2023
    27:54
  • Raising Kids Wildly
    In honor of those who are raising the next generation of wild ones. Host Shelby Stanger shares insights from past guests on how to raise adventurous kids, and tips about how you can make it easier to get outside with your family.Connect with guests: Chris Fagan's InstagramStacy Bare's InstagramKatie Arnold's InstagramEvelynn Escobar's InstagramLindsey Konchar's InstagramResources: Lindsey Konchar's book, I Got 99 Problems and Being a B*tch Ain't One Episode sponsors: Pre-order Shelby Stanger’s new book, Will to Wild  and watch the trailer!Listen to Finding Mastery podcast 
    5/30/2023
    25:59
  • Creating Hipcamp with Alyssa Ravasio
    Alyssa Ravasio is the founder and CEO of the online campsite booking platform, Hipcamp. Many people think of technology and the outdoors as complete opposites, but for Alyssa, the two have always gone together. With Hipcamp Alyssa's found a way to connect folks with campsites on public and private land. This creates more camping spots and makes it easier to find a place to hunker down under the stars.Connect with Alyssa: Instagram Resources: Book a campsite on Hipcamp 5 Cool Hipcamp Camp Sites for KidsREI + Hipcamp partnership Episode partners: Pre-order Shelby Stanger’s new book, Will to Wild  and watch the trailer!Listen to Finding Mastery podcastCheck out REI's trade-in program 
    5/23/2023
    25:23
  • Rowing Across the Pacific with the Latitude 35 Team
    In the summer of 2022, four women, Sophia Denison-Johnston, Brooke Downes, Libby Costello and Adrienne Smith, set a new record for the fastest all female team to row from San Francisco to Hawaii. They completed the journey in 34 days, 14 hours and 20 minutes. Connect with the Latitude 35 Row Team: Brooke Downes Instagram Sophia Denison-Johnston InstagramLibby Costello InstagramAdrienne Smith InstagramLat 35 InstagramLat 35 websiteEpisode partners: Pre-order Shelby Stanger’s new book, Will to Wild  and watch the trailer!Listen to Finding Mastery podcast
    5/16/2023
    33:13
  • 150 Marathons in 150 Days with Erchana Murray-Bartlett
    In January, 2023, Erchana Murray-Bartlett set the Guinness World record for running the most consecutive marathons. She ran 150 marathons in 150 days and raised money for Australian wildlife along the way. Erchana started at Cape York, which is in the northern tip of Australia and ran along the coast all the way down to Melbourne.Connect with Erchana: InstagramTip to Toe websiteWilderness Society website Episode partners: Pre-order Shelby Stanger’s new book, Will to Wild  and watch the trailer!Stream Space Oddity on Amazon Instant Video, iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu
    5/9/2023
    25:21

More Sports podcasts

About Wild Ideas Worth Living

High-impact interviews for those who love adventure and the outdoors. Host and journalist Shelby Stanger interviews world-class explorers, athletes, authors, scientists, health experts and entrepreneurs about how they’ve taken their own wild ideas and made them a reality, so you can too. Some of the wildest ideas can lead to the most rewarding adventures.
Podcast website

Listen to Wild Ideas Worth Living, Petros And Money and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Wild Ideas Worth Living

Wild Ideas Worth Living

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Wild Ideas Worth Living: Podcasts in Family