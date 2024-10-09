Listen to We Share The Same Sky in the App

“She’s 16. She should be in school. She should be with her family. Her letters shouldn’t be censored. Sentences shouldn’t be blacked out. Envelopes shouldn’t be stamped with a swastika. But I guess you can get used to anything.”Support the show

We went to the end of the world and back. We went to the site of their murder. We went to Sobibór.Support the show

I always think how different it is, what is in your head and what is in your reality.Support the show

"There were really two plans. One, was to become something -- somebody. Two, was to go back and see who was left."Support the show

About We Share The Same Sky

We Share The Same Sky is an intimate portrait of family history that tells the stories of two young women—Hana as a refugee who remains one step ahead of the Nazis at every turn, and Rachael, her granddaughter, on a search to retrace her grandmother’s history. Presented by USC Shoah Foundation, this seven-part narrative series explores how the retelling of family stories becomes history itself and how acts of kindness during war can echo across generations.