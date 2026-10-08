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7 episodes
- Every patient's journey is unique—but some experiences are universal. The moment something feels off. The search for answers. Working with your doctor to find the right treatment. In this episode, four patients—Fred, Karon, Pam, and Mary Beth—come together to share their stories. From diagnosis to treatment and everything in between, they reflect on what they've learned along the way. Their lives are all different. Their journeys all look different. But the thread connecting them is the same: a shared diagnosis and desire to help others on their journey.
Please see full Prescribing and Patient Information for VYVGART HYTRULO for subcutaneous injection and full Prescribing Information for VYVGART for IV infusion.
VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo are registered trademarks of argenx.
For U.S. audiences only.
©2026 argenx US-VYV-26-00353 V1 10/2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Monica Seles has never stopped moving. She came to the United States as a young woman with a singular focus—tennis—and went on to become one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. But reinvention has always been part of her story. After retiring from professional tennis, she channeled that same discipline into a new chapter: becoming an author and instructor, finding fresh ways to connect with the game she loves and the people who love it too. In this episode, Monica shares what it felt like to start experiencing symptoms and why she felt compelled to use her platform to advocate for others who might be going through the same thing.
Please see full Prescribing and Patient Information for VYVGART HYTRULO for subcutaneous injection and full Prescribing Information for VYVGART for IV infusion.
VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo are registered trademarks of argenx.
For U.S. audiences only.
©2026 argenx US-VYV-26-00352 V1 10/2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- Karon learned early that some of life's sweetest moments are shared around the table. Her grandmother taught her to bake, and between measuring ingredients and kneading dough, Karon learned about patience, perseverance, and caring for others. When Karon began experiencing symptoms, those same values helped her navigate her diagnosis journey and connect with others facing similar challenges. In this episode, Karon shares her story and how uniting people continues to bring her joy.
Please see full Prescribing and Patient Information for VYVGART HYTRULO for subcutaneous injection and full Prescribing Information for VYVGART for IV infusion.
VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo are registered trademarks of argenx.
For U.S. audiences only.
©2026 argenx US-VYV-26-00351 V1 09/2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- For Mary Beth, life was an adventure worth chasing. Her love for travel inspired a goal to visit all 50 states. So, when she started experiencing symptoms, she was determined to find out what was causing them. In this episode, Mary Beth shares her diagnosis, treatment journey, and what she’s chasing today.
Please see full Prescribing and Patient Information for VYVGART HYTRULO for subcutaneous injection and full Prescribing Information for VYVGART for IV infusion.
VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo are registered trademarks of argenx.
For U.S. audiences only.
©2026 argenx US-VYV-26-00349 V1 09/2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
- If something needed doing, Fred was the one who raised his hand for his community and for his family. He was often behind the BBQ sharing his passion for grilling with family and friends. So, when he started experiencing symptoms, he wanted to understand what was going on. In this episode, Fred shares what it was like to navigate a diagnosis and treatment journey.
Please see full Prescribing and Patient Information for VYVGART HYTRULO for subcutaneous injection and full Prescribing Information for VYVGART for IV infusion.
VYVGART and VYVGART Hytrulo are registered trademarks of argenx.
For U.S. audiences only.
©2026 argenx US-VYV-26-00349 V1 09/2026
See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
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About Voices of VYVGART
An estimated 30 million Americans are living with a rare disease. If you’re one of them, you aren’t alone. Join Andra Stratton, a leading advocate and strategist in the rare disease community, as she hosts the series “Voices of VYVGART”. Every episode features people living with a rare disease whose relationships, communities, and outlooks were impacted as they searched for the right treatment for them.Podcast website
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