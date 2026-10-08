Monica Seles has never stopped moving. She came to the United States as a young woman with a singular focus—tennis—and went on to become one of the greatest players the sport has ever seen. But reinvention has always been part of her story. After retiring from professional tennis, she channeled that same discipline into a new chapter: becoming an author and instructor, finding fresh ways to connect with the game she loves and the people who love it too. In this episode, Monica shares what it felt like to start experiencing symptoms and why she felt compelled to use her platform to advocate for others who might be going through the same thing.

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