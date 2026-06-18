In Emerald City, the enchanted city in The Wizard of Oz, everyone wears glasses with green lenses. But did you know that this practice actually dates back to ancient times? To a Roman emperor in fact, and his passion for a precious green stone: the emerald.

For centuries, the emerald was believed to have almost magical properties, including the ability to improve eyesight.



Fascinated by this stone, Emperor Nero always carried one with him. According to legend, he even watched chariot races while looking through an emerald. And as surprising as this may seem, some believe that this was the very first pair of sunglasses!



Voice of Jewels, a podcast from L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. Unveiling the stories and secrets behind History’s most fascinating jewels.



With the participation of Marie-Laure Cassius-Duranton, gemologist and art historian at L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts.



Written by Martin Quenehen and Aram Kebabdjian, performed by Edoardo Ballerini, and produced by Bababam.

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