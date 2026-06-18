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Voice of Jewels

L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts
ArtsDocumentary
Voice of Jewels
Latest episode

85 episodes

  • Voice of Jewels

    [Myths and legends of gems] E04⏐Nero and the Emerald

    06/18/2026 | 13 mins.
    In Emerald City, the enchanted city in The Wizard of Oz, everyone wears glasses with green lenses. But did you know that this practice actually dates back to ancient times? To a Roman emperor in fact, and his passion for a precious green stone: the emerald.
    For centuries, the emerald was believed to have almost magical properties, including the ability to improve eyesight.

    Fascinated by this stone, Emperor Nero always carried one with him. According to legend, he even watched chariot races while looking through an emerald. And as surprising as this may seem, some believe that this was the very first pair of sunglasses!

    Voice of Jewels, a podcast from L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. Unveiling the stories and secrets behind History’s most fascinating jewels.

    With the participation of Marie-Laure Cassius-Duranton, gemologist and art historian at L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts.

    Written by Martin Quenehen and Aram Kebabdjian, performed by Edoardo Ballerini, and produced by Bababam.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Voice of Jewels

    [Myths and legends of gems] E03⏐The First Pearl

    06/11/2026 | 9 mins.
    Pearls have always been considered precious. Almost miraculous. According to more than one legend, they fell to Earth from the Moon! Others say that they are the fruit of thunder. Some say that they are the seed or even the tears of the gods…
    That is why the attempt to find the very first pearl is a fascinating quest, shrouded in mystery!

    Voice of Jewels, a podcast from L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. Unveiling the stories and secrets behind History’s most fascinating jewels.

    With Inezita Gay-Eckel, Jewelry Historian and Lecturer at L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, and Léonard Pouy, Art Historian and Content and Transmission Manager at L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts.

    Written by Martin Quenehen and Aram Kebabdjian, performed by Edoardo Ballerini and produced by Bababam.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Voice of Jewels

    [Myths and legends of gems] E02⏐The Final Mysteries of the Great Blue Diamond

    06/04/2026 | 14 mins.
    The Hope Diamond has lived through its own veritable Odyssey. From the time of its first sale in London at the beginning of the 18th century, all the way to its sudden appearance in Washington, hidden in a brown paper envelope with a two dollar postmark …

    This fabulous blue diamond is now at home under high-security glass in the Smithsonian Institute. And yet, this heavenly-colored gem still oozes with secrets and mysteries that have yet to be brought to light.

    Voice of Jewels, a podcast from L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. Unveiling the stories and secrets behind History’s most fascinating jewels.

    With Lætitia Gilles-Guéry, Gemologist and Lecturer at L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts.

    Written by Martin Quenehen and Aram Kebabdjian, performed by Edoardo Ballerini and produced by Bababam.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Voice of Jewels

    [Myths and legends of gems] E01⏐The Jade Bracelets of China’s Empress Cixi

    05/28/2026 | 14 mins.
    This is the penultimate chapter in the story of Cixi, Empress Dowager of the Qing dynasty, renowned for her enduring love of different types of jade. Even more precious than gold or diamonds, jade is considered the ultimate good luck charm. Over time, it has become a symbol associated with China’s emperors and empresses. Steeped in legends and myths, jade is believed to bring wisdom to all those who wear it... and maybe even eternal life.

    Voice of Jewels, a podcast from L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts supported by Van Cleef & Arpels. Unveiling the stories and secrets behind History’s most fascinating jewels.

    With Inezita Gay-Eckel, Jewelry Historian and Lecturer at L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts.

    Written by Martin Quenehen and Aram Kebabdjian, performed by Edoardo Ballerini and produced by Bababam.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
  • Voice of Jewels

    Discover the myths and legends of gems of L'ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts

    05/21/2026 | 1 mins.
    Since the dawn of time, precious stones have been a source of wonder. Their beauty is such that secret virtues are sometimes attributed to them. Thus, the rarest gemstones have accompanied princes and princesses, adventurers and poets…
    Voice of Jewels adorns itself in green, blue, and a myriad of iridescent reflections, inviting you to rediscover the legends and histories of these precious gemstones.

    Voice of Jewels is a podcast by L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, with the support of Van Cleef & Arpels. Unveiling the stories and secrets behind History’s most fascinating jewels.

    Written by Martin Quenehen and Aram Kebabdjian, performed by Edoardo Ballerini, and produced by Bababam.
    Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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About Voice of Jewels
Click here to subscribe.Jewels are everywhere. We admire them in the windows of master jewelers, and in the collections of the world's greatest museums.Young lovers, movie stars, and heads of state each have their treasures: objects of desire, fascinating ornaments, or symbols of power. But every piece of jewelry also holds its secrets. Secrets of fabrication… but also… relationships. Stories of love and separation. Myth and curses. Moments of glory or downfalls. The height of an empire or civilization, the spark of a revolution.Founded in 2012 with the support of Van Cleef & Arpels, L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts has the mission to share jewelry culture with the widest possible audience. Discover Voice of Jewels, unveil the stories and secrets behind History’s most fascinating jewels.A podcast by L’ÉCOLE, School of Jewelry Arts, also available in French as "La Voix des Bijoux."Written by Martin Quenehen and Aram Kebabdjian, performed by Edoardo Ballerini and produced by Bababam. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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