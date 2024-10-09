Elijah and Daniel kick around Los Angeles for a couple of days with Mistress of the Dark, Cassandra Peterson, aka Elvira, to discuss selling a haunted house, receiving sage advice from Elvis, and being the last amigo.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:11:59
13. Emily V. Gordon
In the first of a two-parter with the dynamic duo behind The Big Sick, Elijah and Daniel visit with writer Emily V. Gordon to discuss the art of the pornographic letter, a gambling ring at a men’s pants store, and the importance of having a room of one’s own.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:00:07
14. Kumail Nanjiani
In the second of a two-parter with the dynamic duo behind The Big Sick, Elijah and Daniel visit with writer, actor and comedian Kumail Nanjianil to discuss the finer points of Basque Cheesecake, the liberation of knowing you’re a homicidal maniac, and the problem of He-Man.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
54:06
12. Jane Schoenbrun
In their first live episode, Elijah and Daniel chat with filmmaker Jane Schoenbrun at the South by Southwest Festival in Austin, where they discuss a lost Hillary Clinton tape, an unexplored pineapple, and the pleasures of The Hamster Dance.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:08:49
11. Boots Riley
Elijah and Daniel fly to Oakland to visit Boots Riley, the activist, musician and filmmaker behind Sorry To Bother and I’m A Virgo, to discuss a Marxist crow, the art of booing, and a curious seatbelt loophole.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices