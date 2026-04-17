Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentUnicameral Update
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Unicameral Update
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Unicameral Update

Nebraska Legislature
GovernmentNews
Unicameral Update
Latest episode

18 episodes

  • Unicameral Update

    Vol. 47, Issue 4

    01/30/2024 | 1h 13 mins.
    Contains stories from January 22-26.
  • Unicameral Update

    Vol. 47, Issue 3

    01/21/2024 | 16 mins.
    Contains stories from Jan. 16-19, 2024.
  • Unicameral Update

    Vol. 47, Issue 2

    01/12/2024 | 11 mins.
    Contains stories from January 8-12, 2024
  • Unicameral Update

    Vol. 47, Issue 1

    01/12/2024 | 3 mins.
    Contains stories from January 3-5, 2024.
  • Unicameral Update

    Interim Catch-Up: Senator Dungan

    10/13/2023 | 35 mins.
    We sit down with Senator Dungan to discuss everything from the importance of knowing legislative rules to the best bike trails in Nebraska.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Unicameral Update
The Nebraska Legislature's official news source since 1977, now in audio form!
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsPolitics

Listen to Unicameral Update, The John Phillips Show and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.15.3 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/30/2026 - 6:29:00 AM
A company fromMADSACK