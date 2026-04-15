Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentHigh Turnout Wide Margins
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
High Turnout Wide Margins
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

High Turnout Wide Margins

High Turnout Wide Margins
Government
High Turnout Wide Margins
Latest episode

138 episodes

  • High Turnout Wide Margins

    S4E26 — Brianna and Eric in the Hot Seat: The Kid Interview

    04/15/2026 | 27 mins.
    In this episode, hosts Brianna Lennon and Eric Fey interview their kids, then have the tables turned on them as the kids ask questions of the parents about elections and election administration.

    They spoke about… lots of things really, but definitely NOT politics.
  • High Turnout Wide Margins

    S4E25 – Tours & TikToks & Transparency, Oh My! Building Trust in Election Protections with Lauren Prather and Thad Kousser

    04/01/2026 | 27 mins.
    In this episode, hosts Brianna Lennon and Eric Fey speak with Lauren Prather and Thad Kousser, the co-directors of the Center for Transparent and Trusted Elections based at the University of California-San Diego.
    They spoke about some of the research they have done, which shows simple and effective ways for election administrators to connect with their constituents and grow trust in elections. This includes office tours, video office tours, simple and “authentic” social media videos and more.
  • High Turnout Wide Margins

    S4E24 – Live from PLEJ with Carolina Lopez: “When Large Election Offices Succeed, So Does the Rest of the Country.”

    03/04/2026 | 28 mins.
    Back in September, the High Turnout Wide Margins team traveled to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the 2025 Summer Convening of the Partnership for Large Jurisdictions, or PLEJ. 
    While there, hosts Eric Fey and Brianna Lennon had the opportunity to speak with election administrators from across the county and world. They also had the opportunity to take the stage for a special live taping with Carolina Lopez, the executive director of PLEJ. 
    They spoke about the history of PLEJ, as well as how it has grown and benefited election administrators across the county. They also brought several members on stage — Zach Manifold of Gwinnett County, Georgia, and Kurt Bahr of St. Charles County, Missouri — to share how PLEJ has supported them in their work and how they have given back to the organization.
  • High Turnout Wide Margins

    S4E23 – Centralizing Public Records Requests in Washington State with Stuart Holmes and Chris Mann

    02/18/2026 | 28 mins.
    In this episode, hosts Eric Fey and Brianna Lennon speak with Christopher Mann, the Research Director at the Center for Election Innovation & Research, and Stuart Holmes, the Director of Elections for Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs.
    They spoke about the centralized system for responding to public records requests that Washington state implemented in 2023, as well as how the system is helping combat misinformation and is returning some time to local election administrators who continue to receive an increased number of public records requests.
    You can read the full case report from the Center for Election Innovation & Research at https://electioninnovation.org/research/centralizing-requests-in-washington-state/.
  • High Turnout Wide Margins

    S4E22 – Exploring the Future of AI in Elections with Arizona State University’s Bill Gates

    02/04/2026 | 27 mins.
    In this episode, hosts Eric Fey and Brianna Lennon speak with Bill Gates. He’s the director of Arizona State University Mechanics of Democracy Lab, as well as the former chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors in Arizona. 
    They spoke about AI in elections — Both how generative AI tools could be responsibly used in election offices and how election officials might combat bad actors spreading mis- and disinformation through AI deep fakes. 
    You can learn more about the Mechanics of Democracy Lab at https://modl.spa.asu.edu/
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About High Turnout Wide Margins
Co-hosts Brianna Lennon, county clerk in Boone County, Missouri and Eric Fey, director of elections in St. Louis County, Missouri, talk to subject-matter elections experts and local election administrators to ask the questions that are most meaningful to their work and talk with colleagues about how to best approach issues like voter education, cybersecurity, and integrity.
Podcast website
Government

Listen to High Turnout Wide Margins, American Potential and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
High Turnout Wide Margins: Podcasts in Family
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.12.4 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/7/2026 - 10:04:21 AM
A company fromMADSACK