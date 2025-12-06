Open app
SpectreVision Radio
  • Ep. 4 | Richard
    Richard Horian, the writer/producer/director/editor/music composer-performer/star of "Student Confidential" reveals the origins of his film - as well as the fate he intended for it.
    34:19
  • Ep. 3 | The Girl With the Scar
    Playboy Bunny and one-time actress Susan Scott talks about her time on and off the set of "Student Confidential," and a telling clue is found in the hunt for the creator of the enigmatic film.
    32:28
  • Ep. 2 | They Were There
    The advent of the Internet yields a treasure trove of information about the backstory of the creator of "Student Confidential" - along with a bigger mystery. Part two of a six part limited docuseries from Topic Studios, Severin Films and SpectreVision Radio.
    35:54
  • Ep. 1 | Before the Internet
    Filmmaker Nicholas McCarthy's chance encounter with the oddball vanity project "Student Confidential" at an all night movie marathon sends him down a rabbit hole to find who made this perplexing movie. Part one of a six part limited docuseries from Topic Studios, Severin Films and SpectreVision Radio.
    37:03

About The Vanity Project

Filmmaker Nicholas McCarthy, obsessed with an obscure movie vaguely remembered from his youth, embarks on a search for the mysterious creator — and would be destroyer — of perhaps the strangest vanity project ever made, the legendary, lost high school drama, Student Confidential. A six part limited docuseries from Topic Studios, Severin Films and SpectreVision Radio.
