Richard Horian, the writer/producer/director/editor/music composer-performer/star of “Student Confidential” reveals the origins of his film - as well as the fate he intended for it.
34:19
Ep. 3 | The Girl With the Scar
Playboy Bunny and one-time actress Susan Scott talks about her time on and off the set of “Student Confidential,” and a telling clue is found in the hunt for the creator of the enigmatic film.
SpectreVision Radio is a bespoke podcast network at the intersection between the arts and the uncanny, featuring a tapestry of shows exploring the anomalous, the luminous and numinous. We’re a community for creators and fans vibrating around common curiosities, shared interests and persistent passions.
spectrevisionradio.com
linktr.ee/spectrevisionsocial
32:28
Ep. 2 | They Were There
The advent of the Internet yields a treasure trove of information about the backstory of the creator of “Student Confidential” - along with a bigger mystery.
Part two of a six part limited docuseries from Topic Studios, Severin Films and SpectreVision Radio.
35:54
Ep. 1 | Before the Internet
Filmmaker Nicholas McCarthy’s chance encounter with the oddball vanity project “Student Confidential” at an all night movie marathon sends him down a rabbit hole to find who made this perplexing movie.
Part one of a six part limited docuseries from Topic Studios, Severin Films and SpectreVision Radio.
Filmmaker Nicholas McCarthy, obsessed with an obscure movie vaguely remembered from his youth, embarks on a search for the mysterious creator — and would be destroyer — of perhaps the strangest vanity project ever made, the legendary, lost high school drama, Student Confidential.
A six part limited docuseries from Topic Studios, Severin Films and SpectreVision Radio.