There’s a goat in the tub and doom on the horizon. The Two Princes was created and written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Music and lyrics by Matt Schatz. With performances by Ari’el Stachel, Jonah Fields, Noah Galvin, Alfredo Narciso, Wesley Taylor, CJ Wilson, Mandi Masden, Gideon Glick, and Samira Wiley Executive producer Mimi O'Donnell, senior producer Katie Pastore, associate producer Julie Balefsky. Recorded and mixed by Jonathon Roberts, engineered by Armando Serrano, sound design by Daniel Brunelle. Music direction by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Greg Laswell. Theme music by Bobby Lord. The Two Princes is a Spotify original podcast and Gimlet Production. Musicians: Marcus Bagala (drum programming), Enoch Kim (violin), Greg Laswell (guitar, drums), Peter Leonard (bass), Jonathon Roberts (piano), Matt Schatz (guitar, ukulele, synths), Kevin Sparks (trumpet) Additional voices: Jonathon Roberts, Armando Serrano Special thanks to Squadcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Joan is two minutes too late. The Two Princes was created and written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Music and lyrics by Matt Schatz. With performances by Noah Galvin, Jonah Fields, Ari’el Stachel, Alfredo Narciso, Samira Wiley, Mandi Masden, and Wesley Taylor. Executive producer Mimi O'Donnell, senior producer Katie Pastore, associate producer Julie Balefsky. Recorded and mixed by Jonathon Roberts, engineered by Armando Serrano, sound design and additional scoring by Daniel Brunelle. Music direction by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Greg Laswell. Theme music by Bobby Lord. The Two Princes is a Spotify original podcast and Gimlet Production. Musicians: Enoch Kim (violin), Greg Laswell (guitar, drums), Peter Leonard (bass), Matt Schatz (guitar, accordion), Kevin Sparks (trumpet) Special thanks to Squadcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The Heartland falls. The Two Princes was created and written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Music and lyrics by Matt Schatz. With performances by CJ Wilson, Ari’el Stachel, Noah Galvin, Samira Wiley, and Alfredo Narciso. Executive producer Mimi O'Donnell, senior producer Katie Pastore, associate producer Julie Balefsky. Recorded and mixed by Jonathon Roberts, engineered by Armando Serrano, sound design by Daniel Brunelle. Music direction by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Greg Laswell. Theme music by Bobby Lord. The Two Princes is a Spotify original podcast and Gimlet Production. Musicians: Enoch Kim (violin), Greg Laswell (guitar, drums), Peter Leonard (bass), Jonathon Roberts (piano), Kevin Sparks (trumpet) Special thanks to Squadcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Amir has questions. Darling has answers. Rupert has an impossible choice. The Two Princes was created and written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Music and lyrics by Matt Schatz. With performances by Wesley Taylor, Ari’el Stachel, Noah Galvin, and CJ Wilson. Executive producer Mimi O'Donnell, senior producer Katie Pastore, associate producer Julie Balefsky. Recorded and mixed by Jonathon Roberts, engineered by Armando Serrano, sound design by Daniel Brunelle. Music direction by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Greg Laswell. Theme music by Bobby Lord. The Two Princes is a Spotify original podcast and Gimlet Production. Musicians: Jonathon Roberts (piano), Matt Schatz (synth), Kevin Sparks (trumpet) Special thanks to Squadcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

Everything ends. Except love. The Two Princes was created and written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O'Donnell. Music and lyrics by Matt Schatz. With performances by CJ Wilson, Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Gideon Glick, Mandi Masden, Alfredo Narciso, Jonah Fields, Wesley Taylor, and Michelle Gomez. Executive producer Mimi O'Donnell, senior producer Katie Pastore, associate producer Julie Balefsky. Recorded and mixed by Jonathon Roberts, engineered by Armando Serrano, sound design by Daniel Brunelle. Music direction by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Greg Laswell. Theme music by Bobby Lord. The Two Princes is a Spotify original podcast and Gimlet Production. Musicians: Julie Balefsky (voice), Enoch Kim (violin), Greg Laswell (guitar, drums), Peter Leonard (bass), Jonathon Roberts (piano, additional vocals, vocal arranging), Kevin Sparks (trumpet) Special thanks to Squadcast. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

About The Two Princes

Rupert and Amir are finally getting married and this time nothing is going to stop them. Not the handsome new prince who’s rolled into town and only has eyes for Rupert. Not the mysterious disappearance of half the kingdom’s population. Not even the End of the World. Yes, this time the princes are definitely, absolutely, 100% getting married – even if it’s the last thing they do. Season 3 is out now!The Two Princes stars Noah Galvin, Ari'el Stachel, Jonah Fields, Gideon Glick, Michelle Gomez, Mandi Masden, Wesley Taylor, Samira Wiley, and CJ Wilson. The Two Princes was written by Kevin Christopher Snipes and directed by Mimi O’Donnell. Music and lyrics by Matt Schatz.Executive producer Mimi O'Donnell, senior producer Katie Pastore, associate producer Julie Balefsky. Recorded and mixed by Jonathon Roberts, engineered by Armando Serrano, sound design by Daniel Brunelle. Music direction by Jonathon Roberts. Score by Greg Laswell.